The underrated and overlooked skill behind Drake London's production

The context of this quote from London was in the confines of a question about his role in an active battle for QB1. How do you handle it? What do you prioritize when you don't know who will be throwing you the ball come Week 1 of the season?

Well, for starters, it's simply "catch the ball whenever they throw it." But deeper than that, it's having conversations about ball placement, timing, dissecting the route trees and how long it takes London to get to the top of his route, when he's turning back toward his quarterback, when his eyes are ready for the pass to head his way. It's minute details and split second decisions. It's also trust, both that London will be where he needs to be, that he comes down with the ball, but also that his quarterback can get the ball to him.

So, yes, it is as simple as catching the ball when its in his vicinity. But football's complexity often lies within that simplicity. London, as a player, embodies that reality.

"You gotta have those conversations right then and there because you just don't know," London explained. "It's football. It's not a matter of if. It's a matter of when — when you get hurt."

Or, when a quarterback change happens.

"You gotta be ready," London continued, "and be on your Ps and Qs with everybody else as well."

At his core, London is a receiver who genuinely wants his quarterback to look as good as possible. Because London knows — perhaps better than anyone — that his success is tied to theirs.

That's why, when a quarterback drops back in the pocket and lets the ball fly, London has one thought in mind.