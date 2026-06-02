'It's up to you': A matured, confident Kyle Pitts steps into his franchise tag year

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Prior to the start of the 2025 season, Kyle Pitts set a mantra for himself. Looking at the man in the mirror, he recited it throughout multiple points of his fifth year in the league.

"You have the opportunity to do something," Pitts would say. "Just do it. It's up to you."

Outside of his breakout rookie season, Pitts hasn't had the production that he did in 2025, particularly in the backend of the season. According to Pitts, this new way of thinking propelled him to a season worth of 88 receptions, 928 receiving yards and five touchdowns, career highs in catches and scores.

It's a season that upped Pitts' stock, and its one that informed a new staff coming into Atlanta that they wanted to keep Pitts under contract.

Pitts signed the franchise tag earlier this spring. It keeps the tight end in Atlanta through the 2026 season. General manager Ian Cunningham said at the time the organization was using this mechanism provided by the league to allow coaches a chance to further evaluate what they have in Pitts without the additional worry of the tight end hitting the free agency market. For Pitts, he took the tag as a positive.

"(It's) Ian taking a chance," Pitts said. "It's kind of like my fifth-year option, but its a sixth-year option. It's a blessing to be able to get that year without saying go test the market. They trusted that they see something in (me), and that's pretty cool to see."

Pitts said he's entering into this self-proclaimed sixth-year option with the same mantra intact as it was going into last year. From a physical standpoint, Pitts' regiment has never been better, and to a certain extent, that has been years in the making as Pitts has grown into his body.

"I'm definitely matured more, coming into my maturer body," Pitts said. He entered the league young. He'll only be 26 in October. "(I'm) getting a little older and finding different ways to keep my body at a premium. My nutrition, recovery, all of that plays a part."

Coaches can see that maturity even beyond a physical sense.