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'It's up to you': A matured, confident Kyle Pitts steps into his franchise tag year

A daily mantra helped fuel — arguably — Pitts' best NFL season in 2025, while also convincing Atlanta's new regime to keep him on a self-proclaimed "sixth-year option" in 2026. 

Jun 02, 2026 at 12:46 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Prior to the start of the 2025 season, Kyle Pitts set a mantra for himself. Looking at the man in the mirror, he recited it throughout multiple points of his fifth year in the league.

"You have the opportunity to do something," Pitts would say. "Just do it. It's up to you."

Outside of his breakout rookie season, Pitts hasn't had the production that he did in 2025, particularly in the backend of the season. According to Pitts, this new way of thinking propelled him to a season worth of 88 receptions, 928 receiving yards and five touchdowns, career highs in catches and scores.

It's a season that upped Pitts' stock, and its one that informed a new staff coming into Atlanta that they wanted to keep Pitts under contract.

Pitts signed the franchise tag earlier this spring. It keeps the tight end in Atlanta through the 2026 season. General manager Ian Cunningham said at the time the organization was using this mechanism provided by the league to allow coaches a chance to further evaluate what they have in Pitts without the additional worry of the tight end hitting the free agency market. For Pitts, he took the tag as a positive.

"(It's) Ian taking a chance," Pitts said. "It's kind of like my fifth-year option, but its a sixth-year option. It's a blessing to be able to get that year without saying go test the market. They trusted that they see something in (me), and that's pretty cool to see."

Pitts said he's entering into this self-proclaimed sixth-year option with the same mantra intact as it was going into last year. From a physical standpoint, Pitts' regiment has never been better, and to a certain extent, that has been years in the making as Pitts has grown into his body.

"I'm definitely matured more, coming into my maturer body," Pitts said. He entered the league young. He'll only be 26 in October. "(I'm) getting a little older and finding different ways to keep my body at a premium. My nutrition, recovery, all of that plays a part."

Coaches can see that maturity even beyond a physical sense.

"He's a great veteran for us right now," offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. "He is pushing the guys around him. You know, obviously, you've seen him have success, but we're excited for all the different ways to use him. Kyle's a great example of the buy-in being at an extremely high level right now."

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Head coach Kevin Stefanski began his NFL career coaching tight ends. He has credited that experience as one of the most formative periods of his development as a coach, and it fostered a deep appreciation for the position. That affinity has consistently shown up in how he has incorporated tight ends into his offenses.

Pitts could be a natural fit in a Stefanski-influenced offense, which has historically featured tight ends as versatile weapons in both the passing game and run game.

Pitts said he has already noticed that influence while learning Atlanta's new system.

"I would say adding more tools to my tool box, letting me do a couple more things in terms of route running, schematically," Pitts explained. "Being an asset in this offense."

And that's exactly how this coaching staff views Pitts, thanks in part to the approach he adopted before the 2025 season.

"I think Kyle is going to be a big piece of this thing," offensive pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand said. "He had huge production last year. He's clearly one of the top guys in the league at that spot. Hopefully, we see a lot more of what we saw last year out of him, and he can continue on that upward trend."

For Pitts, though, the focus remains unchanged going into 2026. The franchise tag, the national praise and the uptick in production are all secondary to the message he's repeated to himself since last offseason, which is that the opportunity is there. What comes next is up to him.

Photos | Week Two - OTAs

Join the Atlanta Falcons on the practice fields during Week One of OTAs at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga.

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Carlos Allen Jr. #79 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Carlos Allen Jr. #79 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III #22 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III #22 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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