Kevin Stefanski: 'We trust we have the guys to step up' in wake of James Pearce Jr. suspension, Jalon Walker injury

ATLANTA — On April 24, 2025, the Atlanta Falcons invested significant draft resources in strengthening their pass rush.

The organization drafted Jalon Walker out of the University of Georgia before moving back up into the first round to select Tennessee's James Pearce Jr.

The first-round duo made an immediate impact as rookies, helping the Falcons' defense set a new franchise sack record. But the team's pass-rush group enters 2026 without both players available for the start of the regular season.

On Aug. 6, Walker suffered a torn ACL in practice. He will miss the entire 2026 season.

Then, a couple of hours before the Falcons' first preseason game Friday, the league suspended Pearce for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. He will miss the first eight games of the regular season.

"We trust we have the guys to step up," head coach Kevin Stefanski said in the wake of Pearce's suspension.

Those players include several additions the Falcons made this offseason.

Atlanta signed edge rushers Cam Thomas, Azeez Ojulari and Samson Ebukam. The Falcons also have Bralen Trice, who has missed the last two seasons with knee injuries. Trice returned to practice and participated in training camp until becoming a non-participant in the last few days. He did not play in Friday night's game.

Brandon Dorlus also returns after recording 8.5 sacks in 2025. Zach Harrison, who finished the 2025 season with 4.5 sacks before suffering a season-ending knee injury, is another option along the defensive front.

The Falcons will also rely on the rest of the front seven. Maason Smith, Da'Shawn Hand and LaCale London will be among those tasked with helping provide pressure and hold the line of scrimmage.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been known to use linebackers and defensive backs to generate pressure, too. Last season saw a high blitz rate from Ulbrich, particularly early in the season. And while he has said he'd like to progress defensively to win with a four-man front most often this year, changing personnel and circumstances could see him dipping back in that blitz bag if he needs to.

Someone to watch in that case is rookie inside linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., who enters the season with a pass-rushing background that helped him to All-American status in his college career.

Walker's injury was not something the Falcons could have planned for, but the team had prepared for the possibility that Pearce could face a suspension.

"We were anticipating the suspension," Stefanski said, "so we have been pretty intentional about how we've planned it."

That's why, Stefanski said, the Falcons are "confident" in the pass-rush group they have compiled for 2026.

As for Walker and Pearce, their situations are different.

For Walker, the focus is rehabilitation from his torn ACL. Pearce will remain with the team through the preseason before serving his suspension.

"James continues to do everything in his power to be a great teammate and works very hard on himself, in the building and outside the building," Stefanski said.

Pearce will be allowed to participate in preseason activities and games. His suspension will go into effect on Sunday, August 30. He will be eligible for reinstatement on Monday, November 2, which is the week the Falcons are slated to play the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, Spain.

"He'll continue to work, continue to play in these (preseason) games," Stefanski concluded. "Then, when the suspension takes place, he will be away from the building for the prescribed amount of time. We will have a plan. He will have a plan as well. But, just keep our head down and continue to work."