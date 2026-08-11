Falcons sign TE Nick Muse, release two former UDFAs

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have signed tight end Nick Muse. In corresponding moves, the Falcons have waived/injured wide receiver Le'Meke Brockington and linebacker Malik Verdon.
Muse comes to the Falcons after stops on the practice squads of the Eagles, Cardinals, Rams and Jets. At the beginning of this month, Muse signed with the Detroit Lions but was waived two days ago on Sunday, Aug. 9.
The tight end out of South Carolina was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent his first three professional seasons with the Vikings, seeing action in 16 games.
Brockington originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota in the aftermath of this year's draft. Verdon, meanwhile, has spent the last year-plus with the Falcons since first signing with the team in 2025 as an undrafted free agent.
These transactions come after a handful of other roster moves made over the last five days including the release of inside linebacker Troy Andersen, the signing of defensive end Cameron Sample and running back Trey Sermon and the activation of right tackle Jawaan Taylor off the active/PUP list.
Take a look at the best photos taken during the second week of practice at the 2026 AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch.