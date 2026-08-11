Falcons sign TE Nick Muse, release two former UDFAs

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have signed tight end Nick Muse. In corresponding moves, the Falcons have waived/injured wide receiver Le'Meke Brockington and linebacker Malik Verdon.

Muse comes to the Falcons after stops on the practice squads of the Eagles, Cardinals, Rams and Jets. At the beginning of this month, Muse signed with the Detroit Lions but was waived two days ago on Sunday, Aug. 9.

The tight end out of South Carolina was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent his first three professional seasons with the Vikings, seeing action in 16 games.