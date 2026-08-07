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Atlanta Falcons release LB Troy Andersen

A former second-round pick by the Falcons in the 2022 NFL Draft, Andersen showed tantalizing ability when on the field but has dealt with injuries the last three years.

Aug 07, 2026 at 09:14 AM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons released linebacker Troy Andersen on Friday morning.

A former second-round pick by the Falcons in the 2022 NFL Draft, Andersen showed tantalizing ability when on the field. His sideline-to-sideline range was quickly apparent as a rookie, and he developed an instinct for big plays. In Week 4 of the 2024 season, Andersen delivered a crucial pick-six, the first of his career, to help Atlanta beat New Orleans 26-24. He was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance, which also included a career-best 16 tackles, a pass breakup and a tackle for loss.

Andersen left that game early due to a knee injury and missed the next five contests. He returned for three games later during the 2024 season, including a start in Week 14 against Minnesota, but he ultimately ended the season on injured reserve.

Before the team began training camp practices last summer, Andersen was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list; he did not appear in a game during the 2025 season.

The team restructured Andersen's contract this offseason, but he also started 2026 Atlanta Falcons AT&T Training Camp on the active/PUP list, as it was determined he was still not healthy enough to participate in practices.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons are signing wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson. The 6-foot-1, 214-pound Wilkerson has played four seasons in the NFL and appeared in nine games. He most recently spent two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders from 2023-24, and he began his pro career with the New England Patriots during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Wilkerson has caught six passes in his career, three of which were for touchdowns.

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