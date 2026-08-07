Atlanta Falcons release LB Troy Andersen

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons released linebacker Troy Andersen on Friday morning.

A former second-round pick by the Falcons in the 2022 NFL Draft, Andersen showed tantalizing ability when on the field. His sideline-to-sideline range was quickly apparent as a rookie, and he developed an instinct for big plays. In Week 4 of the 2024 season, Andersen delivered a crucial pick-six, the first of his career, to help Atlanta beat New Orleans 26-24. He was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance, which also included a career-best 16 tackles, a pass breakup and a tackle for loss.

Andersen left that game early due to a knee injury and missed the next five contests. He returned for three games later during the 2024 season, including a start in Week 14 against Minnesota, but he ultimately ended the season on injured reserve.

Before the team began training camp practices last summer, Andersen was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list; he did not appear in a game during the 2025 season.

The team restructured Andersen's contract this offseason, but he also started 2026 Atlanta Falcons AT&T Training Camp on the active/PUP list, as it was determined he was still not healthy enough to participate in practices.