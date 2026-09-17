Falcons injury report: Tua Tagovailoa does not participate in Thursday's practice

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was held out of Thursday's practice as he continues to work through an oblique injury. Tagovailoa has yet to practice this week ahead of the team's home opener against the Carolina Panthers, which raises the question of whether or not he will be available on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Cooper Rush and Michael Penix Jr. split first-team reps, and both were full participants again on Thursday. Rush drew the start in Week 1 while Penix was inactive. It remains to be seen whether Penix will be available in Week 2, and the Falcons have not yet made a decision about who will start at quarterback against the Panthers.

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Cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. and offensive guard Chris Lindstrom were able to spend time on the practice field after missing Wednesday's practice. Terrell, who injured his shoulder against the Steelers, was a full participant on Thursday, whereas Lindstrom, who sustained a concussion in the game, was limited. There were a couple of additions to the injury report worth noting, but they shouldn't be cause for alarm. Linebacker Kendal Daniels logged limited work as the team manages a prior Achilles injury. Offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor was held out of practice for similar reasons regarding his knee.