DL Da'Shawn Hand out for the year, plus other injury news ahead of Week 2

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will be without defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand for the rest of the season as it was confirmed by Kevin Stefanski Monday afternoon that Hand suffered a quad injury in Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Hand missed majority of training camp and the preseason after suffering a leg injury at the beginning of August. He got back into the flow of practice, and even though he showed on the Falcons' injury report last week, he was in a good spot to be active and play Sunday.
Nicknamed "the Kingpin" by defensive line coach Nate Ollie earlier this preseason, Hand was expected to have a large role within the Falcons' defensive front. Hand played in just seven defensive snaps Sunday against the Steelers before suffering what turned out to be a quad injury. That injury is expected to require surgery, according to Stefanski.
"What I appreciate about (Hand) in the first place is just the guy that he is," Stefanski said. "... He's a tough, tough dude. Injuries are a part of this game that nobody likes and guys have to step up. We will look at different things that we can do, but I am feeling really confident in the guys that we have currently in that room, in our building. Guys who we feel can really make an impact. But it is never easy when you lose somebody like D-Hand."
In other injury news as Week 2 begins, Stefanski said starting right guard Chris Lindstrom will enter into the league's concussion protocol after leaving the game in the second quarter. Backup lineman Kyle Hinton finished the game in Lindstrom's place.
Stefanski said he'll know more about Lindstrom's status as the week goes on.
As a reminder of the league's concussion protocol: A player must have at least one day of full participation in practice after being cleared before they can be active in a game.
As for the injuries and return-to-play timeline of Falcons quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr., Stefanski did not provide an update on either's status heading into Week 2.
Immerse yourself in the subtle drama of the Falcons-Steelers meetup at Acrisure Stadium with our monochrome snapshots from Week 1.