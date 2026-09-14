DL Da'Shawn Hand out for the year, plus other injury news ahead of Week 2

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will be without defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand for the rest of the season as it was confirmed by Kevin Stefanski Monday afternoon that Hand suffered a quad injury in Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hand missed majority of training camp and the preseason after suffering a leg injury at the beginning of August. He got back into the flow of practice, and even though he showed on the Falcons' injury report last week, he was in a good spot to be active and play Sunday.

Nicknamed "the Kingpin" by defensive line coach Nate Ollie earlier this preseason, Hand was expected to have a large role within the Falcons' defensive front. Hand played in just seven defensive snaps Sunday against the Steelers before suffering what turned out to be a quad injury. That injury is expected to require surgery, according to Stefanski.