 Skip to main content

DL Da'Shawn Hand out for the year, plus other injury news ahead of Week 2

Hand suffered a quad injury in the Falcons' Week 1 loss to the Steelers.

Sep 14, 2026 at 03:02 PM
Author Image
Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will be without defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand for the rest of the season as it was confirmed by Kevin Stefanski Monday afternoon that Hand suffered a quad injury in Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hand missed majority of training camp and the preseason after suffering a leg injury at the beginning of August. He got back into the flow of practice, and even though he showed on the Falcons' injury report last week, he was in a good spot to be active and play Sunday.

Nicknamed "the Kingpin" by defensive line coach Nate Ollie earlier this preseason, Hand was expected to have a large role within the Falcons' defensive front. Hand played in just seven defensive snaps Sunday against the Steelers before suffering what turned out to be a quad injury. That injury is expected to require surgery, according to Stefanski.

"What I appreciate about (Hand) in the first place is just the guy that he is," Stefanski said. "... He's a tough, tough dude. Injuries are a part of this game that nobody likes and guys have to step up. We will look at different things that we can do, but I am feeling really confident in the guys that we have currently in that room, in our building. Guys who we feel can really make an impact. But it is never easy when you lose somebody like D-Hand."

hand

Related Links

In other injury news as Week 2 begins, Stefanski said starting right guard Chris Lindstrom will enter into the league's concussion protocol after leaving the game in the second quarter. Backup lineman Kyle Hinton finished the game in Lindstrom's place.

Stefanski said he'll know more about Lindstrom's status as the week goes on.

As a reminder of the league's concussion protocol: A player must have at least one day of full participation in practice after being cleared before they can be active in a game.

As for the injuries and return-to-play timeline of Falcons quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr., Stefanski did not provide an update on either's status heading into Week 2.

Monochrome Monday | Week 1 Falcons vs Steelers

Immerse yourself in the subtle drama of the Falcons-Steelers meetup at Acrisure Stadium with our monochrome snapshots from Week 1.

Scene setters before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 arrives before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 arrives before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 arrives before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 warms up before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A fan before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 and Atlanta Falcons punter Jake Bailey #16 warm up before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 76
Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 in the locker room before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 in the locker room before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Jake Bailey #16 warms up before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 76
Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 in the locker room before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 huddles before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 76
Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 76
Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 76
Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 walks out to the field before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 76
Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 and running back Bijan Robinson #7 on the sidelines during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 76
Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the National Anthem before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during the National Anthem before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 during the National Anthem before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Captains before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 76
Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 76
Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 76
Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 76
Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 during the National Anthem before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 76
Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 and defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 reacts during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 defends during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 throws the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 celebrates after a big play during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 and defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 celebrate after a big play during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players celebrate during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rscores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rscores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 76
Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rscores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 makes a sack during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 makes a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 76
Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 reacts during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 76
Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 celebrates during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 makes a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 runs with the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX makes a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 celebrate during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 and defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 celebrates after making a sack during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans cheer during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 make a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 76
Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 celebrates a sack during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 76
Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 celebrates a sack during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 celebrates his sack with cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 defends during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 makes a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski shakes hands with Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike McCarthy during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 76
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 after the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 76
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
ATLFalcons_FinalPushFootball_1920x1080

Related Content

news

Bijan Robinson surpasses Devonta Freeman and more notes from Falcons vs. Steelers

Catching you up on the news, notes and quotes from the Falcons' season opener.

news

Kevin Stefanski on Falcons' miscues vs. Steelers: 'Hard to win on the road when you do those things'

Untimely penalties and a minus-one turnover margin worked against Atlanta in its season opener.

news

Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. Steelers

The main takeaways and observations from Atlanta's first regular season game of the 2026 season.

news

Atlanta Falcons inactives for Week 1 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

QBs Tua Tagovailoa, Michael Penix Jr. among those inactive.

news

Where to watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

All the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the Falcons' season opener against the Steelers.

news

Falcons elevate Bralen Trice, Nick Muse for Steelers game; place Cameron Williams on IR

Atlanta has made its first practice squad elevations of the season ahead of its matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

Tua Tagovailoa, Cooper Rush, Michael Penix Jr.: Everything we know about the state of the QB in Atlanta

Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out of Sunday's game. Cooper Rush will start.

news

Falcons Game Report: QB Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of Sunday's game

The veteran quarterback has an oblique injury.

news

NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 1, Falcons or Steelers?

The Falcons begin their 2026 season on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. See who the experts predict to win

news

Cooper Rush takes first-team reps in wake of Tua Tagovailoa's oblique injury

Tagovailoa was limited in Thursday's practice with an oblique injury.

news

Falcons Injury Report: QB Tua Tagovailoa added to Thursday report

The veteran quarterback was limited with an oblique injury.

Top News

DL Da'Shawn Hand out for the year, plus other injury news ahead of Week 2

Bijan Robinson surpasses Devonta Freeman and more notes from Falcons vs. Steelers

Kevin Stefanski on Falcons' miscues vs. Steelers: 'Hard to win on the road when you do those things'

Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. Steelers