Bijan Robinson surpasses Devonta Freeman and more notes from Falcons vs. Steelers

The league's scrimmage yards leader from 2025 is off to another fast start this fall. Bijan Robinson was the most productive offensive player on the field for either team on Sunday, finishing with 173 yards on 29 total touches and forcing a total of 12 missed tackles, according to Next Gen Stats.

"I told him after the game, he's a hell of a player," Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. "I've watched him since he came in the League from afar. A lot of it's just highlights, and the highlights are incredible. He's very versatile. He's got really good hands. He made like a one-handed catch today. He seems to have that subtle movement; when guys are around him, he just slips and never takes a lot of head-on shots. Like the shot that Jalen [Ramsey] got him was one of the first times I've ever seen him get squared up. So, he's super talented. I like his kind of whole demeanor and his versatility, and he's a handful for sure."

Next Gen Stats notes that Robinson, one of the most difficult players in the league to pin down, averaged 4.7 yards after contact on his 21 rushing attempts.

"Bijan's a great player," Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We're going to keep leaning on him in all of these games, and we have to—obviously you guys know this—we have to ﬁnd ways to get all of our guys touches, and that's deﬁnitely going to be a focus of ours. I thought, Bijan, the plays that were there when our guys executed at a high level, which was a few times today, you could see where he just needs a little bit of a crease."

Robinson's performance brought his career rushing yards total to 3,993, which moved him past Devonta Freeman and into sixth place on the Falcons' all-time list. His total scrimmage yards on Sunday were also the sixth-most an Atlanta player has ever produced in a Week 1 game.