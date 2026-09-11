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Tua Tagovailoa, Cooper Rush, Michael Penix Jr.: Everything we know about the state of the QB in Atlanta

Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out of Sunday's game. Cooper Rush will start.

Sep 11, 2026 at 02:12 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Despite naming Tua Tagovailoa the team's starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2026 season, the veteran quarterback will not play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tagovailoa has officially been ruled out of the game with an oblique injury.

Cooper Rush will make the start at quarterback. Jack Strand will act as Rush's backup.

"Cooper has been a backup in this league," head coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday. "He knows how to prepare,"

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Stefanski confirmed there was not a consideration or possibility of Michael Penix Jr. being active Sunday. The head coach said earlier this week the plan was to keep Penix inactive this weekend. Penix told the media Monday in open locker room that he is not quite back to 100% yet.

"Mike will be ready when he is ready," Stefanski said. "... I trust in this process and I trust in what we are doing medically and I trust Mike."

Tagovailoa was first placed on the team's Thursday injury report with an oblique injury. It was observed during the open period of Thursday's practice that Tagovailoa touched his back before sitting down on the field briefly during individual drills.

Rush took all of the first-team reps with the offense thereafter.

Speaking to the media Thursday afternoon, Rush said the reps he was able to get with the first-team offense were really important.

"It's huge," Rush said. "All those reps matter, and its a big advantage for me. If you have to go in there, at least you have some reps."

Stefanski said Tagovailoa's oblique injury is not related to the back injury the quarterback had at the start of training camp in July.

"I am disappointed for him, obviously," Stefanski said of Tagovailoa. "He's a very competitive person. So, we're disappointed. But he's going to rally behind Coop and do everything he can to help Cooper."

Stefanski did not specify how long Tagovailoa would be unavailable. When asked if it was "day-to-day" or "week-to-week" the head coach said, "yes."

Rush joined the team in late July when training camp began, meaning he missed much of the spring calendar's install of the offense. Still, Rush said Thursday that the coaching staff has done a good job catching him up to speed. He noted that it helps that everyone is in the first year of Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees' scheme.

Stefanski agreed with Rush's assessment.

"Year 1 of any system, for coaches and players, you get to know where the bones are buried on all these plays," Stefanski explained. "You spend more time talking about the 'why,' and the intent of the play. Some times you get to Year 2 and 3 and everybody kind of breezes past that. So, I do think there is an advantage to the guys in that room all asking really good questions so we can all figuratively get on the same page."

Through three games with Atlanta this preseason, Rush completed 30 of his 48 pass attempts for 254 yards. He had a touchdown and 2 interceptions.

Over his career, Rush has started 16 games, completing 61.1% of his attempts for 3,766 yards with 20 touchdowns and 14 interceptions through eight years.

The Falcons — with Rush as their starter — will travel up to Pittsburgh this weekend to face the Steelers in Week 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Photos | 2026 Atlanta Falcons 53-Man Roster

An inside look at the players on the 53-man roster for the 2026 Atlanta Falcons.

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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 runs out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during warm ups before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks an extra point during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 throws a pass during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 returns a punt during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 warms up before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Jake Bailey #16 punts the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Daniel Varnado/Atlanta Falcons)
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Daniel Varnado/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 runs down field during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 scrambles during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 runs with the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Yasir Abdullah #22 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 makes a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 defends during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 defends during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday June 12, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Malcolm Dewalt IV #36 during warm ups before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 looks on during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 on the line of scrimmage during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 makes a block during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Corey Levin #62 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 on the line of scrimmage during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 runs out before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 runs out to warm ups before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 runs out before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 blocks during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michael Jerrell #72 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Cameron Williams #73 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa #75 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand #90 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 runs out before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta F alcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 and defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 line up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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