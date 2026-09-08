Week 1 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Rams reign across the board

"This ranking illustrates my trepidation regarding Atlanta. It's a team that has the talent to land higher than this, but also has already lost Jalon Walker to a season-ending injury and still doesn't have much clarity regarding its outlook under center. Michael Penix Jr. is still returning from his latest ACL repair, Tua Tagovailoa began camp with back issues, and the situation became so dire that Atlanta raced to the open market to bring in Cooper Rush in late July. I like that the Falcons have options at QB, but I don't like the fact that neither option seems very viable at this stage. All of this can change for the better by the time Week 1 arrives. I'm hoping it does for Atlanta's (and Kevin Stefanski's) sake." — Nick Shook