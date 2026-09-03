Falcons sound off on Bijan Robinson, the player and the person

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The NFL revealed that Falcons running back Bijan Robinson claimed the No. 3 spot in the league ranking of the top 100 players heading into the 2026 season.
It provided the latest opportunity to celebrate Robinson in the midst of a busy offseason, one that saw him DJ the NFL Honors award shows as a finalist for NFL Offensive Player of the Year, participate in the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive year, and sign a contract extension that made him one of the highest-paid running backs in NFL history.
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Given the number of times Robinson has been a topic of conversation in recent months, his teammates and coaches have been asked plenty about what sets him apart. Here are some of the best comments we've collected about Robinson from those who work closest with him.
General manager Ian Cunningham in wake of Robinson's signing of his contract extension:
"Bijan embodies everything we want the Atlanta Falcons to stand for. He approaches his craft with humility and consistency, elevates the people around him, is a tremendous teammate, and represents this organization with class in our community.
"As we continue building this football team, we want to recognize and reward players who perform at a high level, positively impact our culture every day, and embrace the responsibility that comes with wearing the Falcons uniform. Bijan has earned that through the way he works, the way he leads, and the way he carries himself.
"We're proud to have Bijan as a cornerstone of this organization and look forward to everything we'll accomplish together in the years ahead."
Cunningham during the annual NFL League Meetings in March:
"He is one of the best players at his position, one of the best players in the league. ...
"It's helpful when one of your best players is one of your best people, too."
Head coach Kevin Stefanski on his first impressions of Robinson when he took the job earlier this year:
"He's a special person, I'd start there. This is a special person that everybody told me about. But then I got to see for myself what type of person he is. He's team oriented. He's an intelligent player, and there's no shortage to what he can do with the football in his hands. That's our job as coaches, to find ways to get that ball in his hands."
Stefanski, months later, on what he's appreciated about Robinson:
"He's wired the right way, was raised the right way. He's a team guy all the way. That can be rare sometimes in this day and age. But it's just who he is."
Assistant general manager Jeff Scott on what he's learned about Robinson since joining the front office:
"I think he's an exceptional talent. But again, he's an even better person. He makes it easy to root for. He has the opportunity to kind of do what he wants. He's extremely skilled, and that's something that we're lucky to have here, and I think it just continues to show every day."
Wide receiver Drake London on what Robinson means to the organization, team and offense:
"Everything. He means everything."
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he signed in free agency with Atlanta:
"I would say the first time that I signed here, he was the first person to text me. And I thought that was really, really cool. He's a star in this league and he's been so for the time that he's entered the league.
Offensive lineman Jake Matthews on what makes Robinson special, what he's like as a teammate:
"I think the thing that sticks out the most is his ability to cut and, while changing direction, still maintain speed and continue to press vertical. That's really hard to do. That's hard on your joints and everything, and he makes it look easy."
"... It's almost hard to continue to express the way to sing his praises, because I don't think the guy's ever done anything wrong before. He's just like an all-around good human being. I enjoy blocking for him. I enjoy the way he treats the O-line and shows up to work. There's no ounce of him that is entitled or feels like he's deserving of something."
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the wake of one of Robinson's many award and standout performances in 2025:
"It's only right that he gets all these accolades and doing the things that he does, because of the person that he is."
Running backs coach Michael Pitre on what's next for Robinson:
"I still think his best football is ahead of us."
The Atlanta Falcons extend Bijan Robinson's contract through 2030. Take a look at some of our favorite images and relive some of his best moments in Atlanta.