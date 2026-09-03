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Falcons sound off on Bijan Robinson, the player and the person

Robinson is the No. 3 player in the NFL, per the league’s Top 100 list. What makes him special? His coaches and teammates explain.

Sep 03, 2026 at 10:09 AM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The NFL revealed that Falcons running back Bijan Robinson claimed the No. 3 spot in the league ranking of the top 100 players heading into the 2026 season.

It provided the latest opportunity to celebrate Robinson in the midst of a busy offseason, one that saw him DJ the NFL Honors award shows as a finalist for NFL Offensive Player of the Year, participate in the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive year, and sign a contract extension that made him one of the highest-paid running backs in NFL history.

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Given the number of times Robinson has been a topic of conversation in recent months, his teammates and coaches have been asked plenty about what sets him apart. Here are some of the best comments we've collected about Robinson from those who work closest with him.

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General manager Ian Cunningham in wake of Robinson's signing of his contract extension:

"Bijan embodies everything we want the Atlanta Falcons to stand for. He approaches his craft with humility and consistency, elevates the people around him, is a tremendous teammate, and represents this organization with class in our community.

"As we continue building this football team, we want to recognize and reward players who perform at a high level, positively impact our culture every day, and embrace the responsibility that comes with wearing the Falcons uniform. Bijan has earned that through the way he works, the way he leads, and the way he carries himself.

"We're proud to have Bijan as a cornerstone of this organization and look forward to everything we'll accomplish together in the years ahead."

Cunningham during the annual NFL League Meetings in March:

"He is one of the best players at his position, one of the best players in the league. ...

"It's helpful when one of your best players is one of your best people, too."

Head coach Kevin Stefanski on his first impressions of Robinson when he took the job earlier this year:

"He's a special person, I'd start there. This is a special person that everybody told me about. But then I got to see for myself what type of person he is. He's team oriented. He's an intelligent player, and there's no shortage to what he can do with the football in his hands. That's our job as coaches, to find ways to get that ball in his hands."

Stefanski, months later, on what he's appreciated about Robinson:

"He's wired the right way, was raised the right way. He's a team guy all the way. That can be rare sometimes in this day and age. But it's just who he is."

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Assistant general manager Jeff Scott on what he's learned about Robinson since joining the front office:

"I think he's an exceptional talent. But again, he's an even better person. He makes it easy to root for. He has the opportunity to kind of do what he wants. He's extremely skilled, and that's something that we're lucky to have here, and I think it just continues to show every day."

Wide receiver Drake London on what Robinson means to the organization, team and offense:

"Everything. He means everything."

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walk out before the Week 18 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 5, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he signed in free agency with Atlanta:

"I would say the first time that I signed here, he was the first person to text me. And I thought that was really, really cool. He's a star in this league and he's been so for the time that he's entered the league.

Offensive lineman Jake Matthews on what makes Robinson special, what he's like as a teammate:

"I think the thing that sticks out the most is his ability to cut and, while changing direction, still maintain speed and continue to press vertical. That's really hard to do. That's hard on your joints and everything, and he makes it look easy."

"... It's almost hard to continue to express the way to sing his praises, because I don't think the guy's ever done anything wrong before. He's just like an all-around good human being. I enjoy blocking for him. I enjoy the way he treats the O-line and shows up to work. There's no ounce of him that is entitled or feels like he's deserving of something."

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the wake of one of Robinson's many award and standout performances in 2025:

"It's only right that he gets all these accolades and doing the things that he does, because of the person that he is."

Running backs coach Michael Pitre on what's next for Robinson:

"I still think his best football is ahead of us."

Photos | Bijan Robinson Extended

The Atlanta Falcons extend Bijan Robinson's contract through 2030. Take a look at some of our favorite images and relive some of his best moments in Atlanta.

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a polaroid during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Emily Hendrix/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks back to the locker room after warm ups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs out before the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
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Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
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Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
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Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 interacts with fans after the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
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Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
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Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out to warmups before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 attempts a catch during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Bijan Robinson feature filmed in Austin, Texas on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 10, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and wide receiver Drake London #5 pose for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 10, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 10, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 10, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 signs autographs during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Seckinger High School in Buford, Georgia on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7's hat as he arrives before the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 9, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice during 2024 AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Glen Powell on the sideline before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 8, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 8, 2024. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 stands during the anthem during the Week 2 Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Monday, September 16, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelpha, Pennsylvania on Monday, September 16, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out to warm ups before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 29, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the anthem before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 29, 2024. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 29, 2024. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brennan Asplen/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, October 3, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 5 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, October 3, 2024. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 high fives fans after the Week 5 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, October 3, 2024. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, October 13, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, October 13, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 makes a one-handed catch during the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brennan Asplen/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins #18 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brennan Asplen/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brennan Asplen/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brennan Asplen/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Dallas Cowboys at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 3, 2024. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris in the locker room after the Week 9 Game against the Dallas Cowboys at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 prior to the Week 10 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 10, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 10 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 10, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 10, 2024. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 10, 2024. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 10, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 10, 2024. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Week 11 Game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prepares in the locker room before the Week 13 Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 1, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 13 Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 1, 2024. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, December 8, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 arrives before the Week 15 Game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7, Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76, Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67, Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65, Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70, Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89, Atlanta Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, Atlanta Falcons offensive line assistant Shawn Flaherty and Atlanta Falcons running backs coach Michael Pitre after the Week 15 Game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 touchdown and celebration during the Week 16 game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, December 22, 2024. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 16 Game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 22, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 16 Game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 22, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 16 Game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 22, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 16 Game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 22, 2024. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 17 Game against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field in Greater Landover, Maryland on Sunday, December 29, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a portrait at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, May 6, 2025. (Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a portrait at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, May 6, 2025. (Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7poses for a photo during 2025 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 9, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 signs autographs during 2025 AT&T Training Camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Thursday, July 24, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Nathan Carter #38 scores a touchdown during the Preseason Game against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 15, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 18, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 speaks during the Week 1 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 7, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, October 19, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, October 19, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Christian McCaffery the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, October 19, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 before the Week 10 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany on Sunday, November 9, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs out of the tunnel before the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, November 30, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, November 30, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 huddles before the Week 14 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 7, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs the ball during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 thanks fans during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 greets fans after the Week 16 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, December 21, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 17 Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, December 29, 2025. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 17 Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, December 29, 2025. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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