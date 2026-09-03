Falcons sound off on Bijan Robinson, the player and the person

General manager Ian Cunningham in wake of Robinson's signing of his contract extension:

"Bijan embodies everything we want the Atlanta Falcons to stand for. He approaches his craft with humility and consistency, elevates the people around him, is a tremendous teammate, and represents this organization with class in our community.

"As we continue building this football team, we want to recognize and reward players who perform at a high level, positively impact our culture every day, and embrace the responsibility that comes with wearing the Falcons uniform. Bijan has earned that through the way he works, the way he leads, and the way he carries himself.

"We're proud to have Bijan as a cornerstone of this organization and look forward to everything we'll accomplish together in the years ahead."

Cunningham during the annual NFL League Meetings in March:

"He is one of the best players at his position, one of the best players in the league. ...

"It's helpful when one of your best players is one of your best people, too."

Head coach Kevin Stefanski on his first impressions of Robinson when he took the job earlier this year:

"He's a special person, I'd start there. This is a special person that everybody told me about. But then I got to see for myself what type of person he is. He's team oriented. He's an intelligent player, and there's no shortage to what he can do with the football in his hands. That's our job as coaches, to find ways to get that ball in his hands."

Stefanski, months later, on what he's appreciated about Robinson: