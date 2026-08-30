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Falcons trade CB Clark Phillips III, 5th-round pick to Chicago Bears for DT Gervon Dexter Sr.

The trade is pending a completed physical. The 6-foot-6, 326-pound defensive tackle will help fortify Atlanta's trench play.

Aug 30, 2026 at 05:59 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

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FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons acquired defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. from the Chicago Bears in exchange for cornerback Clark Phillips III and a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, pending a physical evaluation.

Dexter was selected by the Bears in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 53rd-overall pick. The former Florida standout has started 32 games during the last two seasons for Chicago and has appeared in 49 games total. At 6-foot-6 and 326 pounds, Dexter is an accomplished interior pass rusher with 13.5 sacks on his resume, including 11 in the past two seasons. He has 115 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 4 fumble recoveries and 3 pass deflections in his career.

"He's a big guy and he does a great job taking care of his body and being available," Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson told the media about Dexter last Tuesday. "I don't think he's missed a game in his career yet. He's done a great job. And we've challenged him to do some technique things a little bit different this year. And when he does it, it's a beautiful thing because he is strong, he is a big man, and he's willing to run guys down sideline to sideline. I think that's what's awesome."

See the Falcons' 53-man roster

Atlanta's defensive line has some new faces on it entering the 2026 season, and Dexter is the newest among them. He joins Maason Smith and Da'Shawn Hand as interior additions who add size and strength to the Falcons' front. Following a season-ending injury to Jalon Walker in training camp and the beginning of James Pearce Jr.'s eight-game suspension, the Falcons have three returning pieces from last year's front on their 53-man roster: Brandon Dorlus, LaCale London and Zach Harrison. Other newcomers to the group include defensive ends Samson Ebukam, Za'Darius Smith and Cameron Thomas.

Atlanta set a franchise record with 57 sacks last season, a big accomplishment for first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and his staff. In their second season, Ulbrich's group hopes to shore up a run defense that allowed 126.2 rushing yards per game last season, which ranked 24th in the league. After a well-attended offseason program and a full training camp, defensive line coach Nate Ollie feels like his group is in a good spot entering the season.

"I think we are," Ollie said. "We're doing a good job up front talking about it; talking about our edge setting; talking about being more stout on double teams; talking about being more precise in our run fits. Everything we're talking about, man, is helping us out better.

"You're trying to blend two systems in together. Getting off [the line] and everybody getting accustomed to it. I thought towards the end of the year, we got a little bit better—not where we want to be—but we got a little bit better in the run game towards the end of year, once everybody started figuring it all out."

The Falcons drafted Phillips in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He appeared in 28 games for the Falcons during the last three seasons and made seven starts. Phillips had 63 tackles, 10 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception for Atlanta.

During his time with the Falcons, Phillips was well-liked by teammates and developed on the field. He played in one game for the Falcons in 2025 before a triceps injury landed him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

"The biggest thing with Clark has been his mindset," Falcons secondary coach Justin Hood said. "When I first got here, he came in and the biggest questions were, 'How do I make plays?' So his mindset was: I need to go make plays. I could have 20 bad plays, but I made an interception, right? And I talked to Clark about holistically where we can take his game and how he can grow. And he's done the work, and to this point, coming into training camp, he's put himself in position to not only make the plays and have big plays on the ball, but also be right on the other 19 plays where the ball doesn't necessarily come his way."

Photos | 2026 Atlanta Falcons Initial 53-Man Roster

An inside look at the players on the inital 53-man roster for the 2026 Atlanta Falcons.

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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 runs out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during warm ups before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks an extra point during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 throws a pass during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 returns a punt during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 warms up before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Jake Bailey #16 punts the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Daniel Varnado/Atlanta Falcons)
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Daniel Varnado/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 runs down field during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 scrambles during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 runs with the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 makes a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 defends during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 defends during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday June 12, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jammie Robinson #34 reacts during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks #35 during the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Malcolm Dewalt IV #36 during warm ups before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker JD Bertrand #40 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 looks on during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 on the line of scrimmage during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 makes a block during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Corey Levin #62 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 on the line of scrimmage during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 runs out before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 runs out to warm ups before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 runs out before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 blocks during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michael Jerrell #72 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa #75 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand #90 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive edge Za'Darius Smith #91 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 runs out before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta F alcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 and defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 line up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 during warm ups before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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