Atlanta Falcons to induct John Abraham, Bill Fralic into Ring of Honor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — During the 2026 season, the Atlanta Falcons will induct John Abraham and Bill Fralic into the Ring of Honor, enshrining the legacies of two era-defining players who greatly impacted the game.
Abraham will be inducted into the Ring of Honor on Sunday, October 11, when the Falcons play the Baltimore Ravens on "Sunday Night Football." Fralic will be posthumously inducted into the Ring of Honor when Atlanta hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16. A date for that game has not been set due to the NFL's flex scheduling.
Abraham and Fralic will be the 15th and 16th members of the Ring of Honor, creating a two-man class that showcases two of the best trench players the franchise has ever seen.
Over seven seasons in Atlanta, Abraham registered 68.5 sacks, which are officially recognized as the most in team history, and reached double-digit sacks four times. He was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2010 and a second-team All-Pro pick in 2008, earning the nickname "The Predator" because of the ferocity with which he chased down opposing quarterbacks. He was named to the Falcons' All-Decade Team for the 2010s.
The Falcons acquired Abraham from the New York Jets in a three-team trade during the 2006 offseason. The former 13th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft had lived up to his billing with 53.5 sacks in six seasons for New York and came to Atlanta to create a fearsome front alongside Patrick Kerney and Rod Coleman.
He became an integral part of some of the most memorable teams of the first quarter-century.
RELATED: See the Falcons' full Ring of Honor
Abraham was a superstar for the 2008 group that made a remarkable run to the playoffs, led by a rookie quarterback with a cool nickname. That season, Abraham finished with 16.5 sacks, the third-most in the NFL and enough to earn him All-Pro honors. He was crucial down the stretch for Atlanta, recording 5.5 sacks while helping the team win five of its final six games.
The run from 2008-12 stands as the most accomplished in team history, and the three-year playoff stretch at the end of it was the peak of that era. Abraham earned his third All-Pro selection after the 2010 season and was an essential part of that group, with 32.5 sacks and 12 forced fumbles from 2010-12.
Abraham forced 25 fumbles for the Falcons, 19 of which were strip sacks, according to Tru Media, which tied for the fourth-most in the league in that time. He had 115 quarterback hits for Atlanta, which ranks second in club annals behind only Grady Jarrett (126) since 2000.
Abraham finished his career as one of the best pass rushers of his generation, with 133.5 sacks, which ranks 14th in NFL history. Overall, he boasted three All-Pro selections and five trips to the Pro Bowl in a career that spanned 15 seasons.
One of the most accomplished players in the University of Pittsburgh's history, Fralic was an offensive lineman distinguished by physicality and relentlessness so great that he's credited with inspiring the term "pancake block." The Falcons traded with the Minnesota Vikings to move up two spots in the 1985 NFL Draft to select Fralic with the second-overall pick, adding him to a line that already featured current Ring of Honor members Mike Kenn at left tackle and Jeff Van Note at center.
Fralic became a starter at right guard for the Falcons in his first year and finished third in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. He followed up that strong start with three consecutive All-Pro selections—including first-team accolades in 1986 and 1987—and four straight trips to the Pro Bowl.
Thanks in part to Fralic's powerful blocking, the Falcons boasted one of the best run games from 1985-1988, and running back Gerald Riggs gained the fourth-most rushing yards in the league during that same time.
Fralic started 115 of the 116 games he played during his eight seasons with the Falcons, and he was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-1980s team, honoring the best players of that decade.
His fearsome reputation as a football player was so strong that the World Wrestling Federation selected Fralic in 1986 to participate in WrestleMania 2 as part of a 20-man battle royale, which also featured Andre the Giant and William "The Refrigerator" Perry.
Off the field, Fralic proved equally tenacious and publicly fought against the use of steroids in the NFL. In 1989, he went before the Senate Judiciary Committee to share his thoughts on the subject and supported a bipartisan bill designating steroids as a controlled substance.
After his career ended in 1993, Fralic became a professional broadcaster and sold insurance. He served as the color commentator for the Falcons from 1995-97 and for the University of Pittsburgh from 2004-10.
Fralic died in 2018 at the age of 56 after a battle with cancer. His posthumous induction into the Ring of Honor ensures that his legacy of on-field dominance carries on.
The Atlanta Falcons announced their team captains for the 2026 season. Running back Bijan Robinson, offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom, safety Jessie Bates III, inside linebacker Divine Deablo and kicker Nick Folk were voted on by the team to be the captains throughout the 2026 season.