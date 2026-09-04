Atlanta Falcons to induct John Abraham, Bill Fralic into Ring of Honor

Over seven seasons in Atlanta, Abraham registered 68.5 sacks, which are officially recognized as the most in team history, and reached double-digit sacks four times. He was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2010 and a second-team All-Pro pick in 2008, earning the nickname "The Predator" because of the ferocity with which he chased down opposing quarterbacks. He was named to the Falcons' All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

The Falcons acquired Abraham from the New York Jets in a three-team trade during the 2006 offseason. The former 13th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft had lived up to his billing with 53.5 sacks in six seasons for New York and came to Atlanta to create a fearsome front alongside Patrick Kerney and Rod Coleman.

He became an integral part of some of the most memorable teams of the first quarter-century.