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Depth Chart

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Atlanta Falcons Week 1 depth chart vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Falcons travel to Pittsburgh this week to face the Steelers for the first regular season game of 2026.

Sep 08, 2026 at 03:58 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Acrisure Stadium.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said during his Monday morning press conference that the Falcons will start Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. Cooper Rush will act as Tagovailoa's backup while Michael Penix Jr. will be listed as inactive, which explains his current placement on the team's Week 1 depth chart.

For more on this development, catch up with the related stories below:

Defensively, the Falcons have listed Kendal Daniels as the starting inside linebacker alongside Divine Deablo. Harold Perkins Jr. is listed as Daniels' backup. The rookie linebackers were rotating in beside Deablo at a rather high clip throughout training camp and the preseason.

Avieon Terrell was also listed as a starter at nickel. Billy Bowman Jr., who is returning from a season-ending Achilles rupture last season, is slotted in as Terrell's backup.

Depth-Chart_16x9-W1 (1)

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OFFENSE

PositionStarterBackupReserveReserve
WRDrake LondonChris Blair
LTJake MatthewsMichael JerrellCameron Williams
LGMatthew BergeronKyle Hinton
CRyan NeuzilCorey Levin
RGChris Lindstrom
RTJawaan TaylorMichael JerrellEthan Onianwa
TEKyle Pitts Sr.Austin Hooper
TECharlie Woerner
RBBijan RobinsonBrian Robinson Jr.
QBTua TagovailoaCooper RushJack StrandMichael Penix Jr.
WROlamide ZaccheausZachariah Branch
WRJahan Dotson

DEFENSE

PositionStarterBackupReserve
DECameron ThomasZa'Darius SmithYasir Abdullah
DLMaason SmithGervon Dexter Sr.
DLLaCale LondonDa'Shawn Hand
DEBrandon DorlusSamson EbukamJared Ivey
ILBDivine DeabloChristian HarrisJosh Woods
ILBKendal DanielsHarold Perkins Jr.
CBA.J. Terrell Jr.C.J. Henderson
SJessie Bates IIIDeMarcco Hellams
SXavier WattsSydney Brown
CBMike HughesMike Ford Jr.Malcolm Dewalt IV
NickelAvieon TerrellBilly Bowman Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PositionStarterBackupReserve
KNick Folk
PJake Bailey
LSLiam McCullough
KRBrian Robinson Jr.Olamide ZaccheausZachariah Branch
PRZachariah BranchOlamide ZaccheausJahan Dotson

Falcons at Work | First Practice for Week One

Take a look at our best shots from week one practice ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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