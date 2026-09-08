Atlanta Falcons Week 1 depth chart vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Acrisure Stadium.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said during his Monday morning press conference that the Falcons will start Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. Cooper Rush will act as Tagovailoa's backup while Michael Penix Jr. will be listed as inactive, which explains his current placement on the team's Week 1 depth chart.

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Defensively, the Falcons have listed Kendal Daniels as the starting inside linebacker alongside Divine Deablo. Harold Perkins Jr. is listed as Daniels' backup. The rookie linebackers were rotating in beside Deablo at a rather high clip throughout training camp and the preseason.