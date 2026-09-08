Atlanta Falcons Week 1 depth chart vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Acrisure Stadium.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski said during his Monday morning press conference that the Falcons will start Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. Cooper Rush will act as Tagovailoa's backup while Michael Penix Jr. will be listed as inactive, which explains his current placement on the team's Week 1 depth chart.
For more on this development, catch up with the related stories below:
Defensively, the Falcons have listed Kendal Daniels as the starting inside linebacker alongside Divine Deablo. Harold Perkins Jr. is listed as Daniels' backup. The rookie linebackers were rotating in beside Deablo at a rather high clip throughout training camp and the preseason.
Avieon Terrell was also listed as a starter at nickel. Billy Bowman Jr., who is returning from a season-ending Achilles rupture last season, is slotted in as Terrell's backup.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Drake London
|Chris Blair
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Michael Jerrell
|Cameron Williams
|LG
|Matthew Bergeron
|Kyle Hinton
|C
|Ryan Neuzil
|Corey Levin
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|RT
|Jawaan Taylor
|Michael Jerrell
|Ethan Onianwa
|TE
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|Charlie Woerner
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|QB
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Cooper Rush
|Jack Strand
|Michael Penix Jr.
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DE
|Cameron Thomas
|Za'Darius Smith
|Yasir Abdullah
|DL
|Maason Smith
|Gervon Dexter Sr.
|DL
|LaCale London
|Da'Shawn Hand
|DE
|Brandon Dorlus
|Samson Ebukam
|Jared Ivey
|ILB
|Divine Deablo
|Christian Harris
|Josh Woods
|ILB
|Kendal Daniels
|Harold Perkins Jr.
|CB
|A.J. Terrell Jr.
|C.J. Henderson
|S
|Jessie Bates III
|DeMarcco Hellams
|S
|Xavier Watts
|Sydney Brown
|CB
|Mike Hughes
|Mike Ford Jr.
|Malcolm Dewalt IV
|Nickel
|Avieon Terrell
|Billy Bowman Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|K
|Nick Folk
|P
|Jake Bailey
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|KR
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Zachariah Branch
|PR
|Zachariah Branch
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Jahan Dotson
Take a look at our best shots from week one practice ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.