Falcons unveil 2026 uniform schedule

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons revealed new uniforms this offseason, and they've now announced when they will wear them.
The Falcons' uniform schedule for the 2026 season has dropped.
Atlanta has chosen red as its primary color for home games and will wear those jerseys nine times this fall, including for their international game in Madrid, Spain, against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9. The Falcons will wear their white away jerseys for six games this season, beginning in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The throwback jerseys will make an appearance twice in 2026.
The Falcons will reveal pant selections for each uniform ahead of each game.
Here is a look at which jerseys the Falcons will wear each week:
- Week 1: Sept. 13 @ Pittsburgh Steelers — White
- Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. Carolina Panthers — Red
- Week 3: Sept. 24 @ Green Bay Packers — White (Thursday Night Football)
- Week 4: Oct. 5 @ New Orleans Saints — Red (Monday Night Football)
- Week 5: Oct. 11 vs. Baltimore Ravens — Red (Sunday Night Football)
- Week 6: Oct. 18 vs. Chicago Bears — Red
- Week 7: Oct. 25 vs. San Francisco 49ers — Throwback
- Week 8: Nov. 1 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Red
- Week 9: Nov. 8 vs. Cincinnati Bengals — Red (Madrid, Spain)
- Week 10: Nov. 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs — Red
- Week 11: Bye Week
- Week 12: Nov. 29 @ Minnesota Vikings — White
- Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Detroit Lions — Throwback
- Week 14: Dec. 13 @ Cleveland Browns — White
- Week 15: Dec. 20 @ Washington Commanders — White
- Week 16: TBD vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Red
- Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. New Orleans Saints — Red
- Week 18: TBD @ Carolina Panthers — White