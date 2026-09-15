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Depth Chart

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Atlanta Falcons Week 2 depth chart vs. Carolina Panthers

The Falcons will host the Carolina Panthers in their Week 2 home opener.

Sep 15, 2026 at 04:38 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Kickoff for the Falcons' home opener is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said during his Monday press conference that a decision for who will start at quarterback for the Falcons has yet to be made.

"We will see. I really don't have an update yet," he said. "I really need to get through today before we can make that decision."

The only change from the Falcons' Week 1 depth chart is the removal of offensive tackle Cameron Williams, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

You can view the Falcons' full depth chart for Week 2 below.

Depth-Chart_16x9-W2

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OFFENSE

PositionStarterBackupReserveReserve
WRDrake LondonChris Blair
LTJake MatthewsMichael Jerrell
LGMatthew BergeronKyle Hinton
CRyan NeuzilCorey Levin
RGChris Lindstrom
RTJawaan TaylorMichael JerrellEthan Onianwa
TEKyle Pitts Sr.Austin Hooper
TECharlie Woerner
RBBijan RobinsonBrian Robinson Jr.
QBTua TagovailoaCooper RushJack StrandMichael Penix Jr.
WROlamide ZaccheausZachariah Branch
WRJahan Dotson

DEFENSE

PositionStarterBackupReserve
DECameron ThomasZa'Darius SmithYasir Abdullah
DLMaason SmithGervon Dexter Sr.
DLLaCale LondonDa'Shawn Hand
DEBrandon DorlusSamson EbukamJared Ivey
ILBDivine DeabloChristian HarrisJosh Woods
ILBKendal DanielsHarold Perkins Jr.
CBA.J. Terrell Jr.C.J. Henderson
SJessie Bates IIIDeMarcco Hellams
SXavier WattsSydney Brown
CBMike HughesMike Ford Jr.Malcolm Dewalt IV
NickelAvieon TerrellBilly Bowman Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PositionStarterBackupReserve
KNick Folk
PJake Bailey
LSLiam McCullough
KRBrian Robinson Jr.Olamide ZaccheausZachariah Branch
PRZachariah BranchOlamide ZaccheausJahan Dotson
ATLFalcons_FinalPushFootball_1920x1080

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