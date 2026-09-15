Atlanta Falcons Week 2 depth chart vs. Carolina Panthers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Kickoff for the Falcons' home opener is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said during his Monday press conference that a decision for who will start at quarterback for the Falcons has yet to be made.

"We will see. I really don't have an update yet," he said. "I really need to get through today before we can make that decision."

The only change from the Falcons' Week 1 depth chart is the removal of offensive tackle Cameron Williams, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday.