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Falcons 'not ruling anyone out' at QB for home opener vs. Panthers

As the preparation for Carolina begins in earnest, all options are on the table for Atlanta.

Sep 16, 2026 at 01:54 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have not yet named a starting quarterback for their home-opening matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2.

Cooper Rush was the starter in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a role he assumed after Tua Tagovailoa injured his oblique in practice on Thursday. That led Rush to take all of the first-team reps on Thursday and Friday. On Sunday, he completed 12 of his 22 pass attempts for 143 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

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Now, as the preparation for Carolina begins in earnest, all options are on the table.

"I'd say we're working through it," Stefanski said. "I'm not ruling anyone out. Tua is not going to practice today, though he's getting better. Cooper and Mike will practice today, so we'll work through it."

Tagovailoa was initially named the starting quarterback against the Steelers on Monday of Week 1, a decision that followed a lengthy evaluation period during training camp and the preseason. The oblique injury Tagovailoa sustained in practice forced Atlanta into a contingency plan, and it remains to be seen what his availability will be for Sunday's game.

The same can be said of Michael Penix Jr.

The eighth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was limited for a majority of training camp as he recovered from last season's ACL surgery. He was cleared for full participation in practice in the week leading up to Atlanta's final preseason game, but he did not play in that exhibition contest nor in the first game of the regular season. Stefanski said Penix continues to practice fully and is progressing.

"I feel really good about the plan and where we are," he said. "I'm not going to get into specific conversations with our players, but Mike's progressing and doing a good job. But we'll see where it goes."

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Penix was inactive in Week 1, and he told reporters in the week leading up to the game that he was not "where I want to be right now," but added that he's "really close." There's no definitive timeline for his return, and Stefanski said he was taking a day-to-day approach with evaluating all of the quarterbacks, including Penix.

"I think all of us on the coaching staff, on the medical staff, all of our players—Mike in this case—want to always do what's best for our players. And I feel really, really confident in the plan, going back to when I first got here and how Mike was working off the field and working in the training room—And I think what you've seen is a progression of all that.

"So, I feel confident that as he progresses and gets ready, we'll let you guys know," Stefanski said. "But a big part of that is this practice and the practice of the next day and those type of things. So, we'll continue to take this day to day, and I'll make decisions that are best for the football team."

The Falcons leaned heavily on Bijan Robinson and the run game in Week 1 against the Steelers, and there are plenty of reasons to believe that could be the case against the Panthers. Robinson is one of the most singular weapons at running back, and the Panthers also gave up 291 yards on the ground to the Chicago Bears.

As Atlanta works to settle on its quarterback, its offense can flow through a talented group of playmakers that also includes Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

"I know that those guys want to have the ball in their hands as much as possible," Robinson said. "And I know we're going to try to do whatever we can to put the ball in their hands, so we can all benefit off of each other. Whatever our game plan is for that, when they have the ball in their hands, they're threats to everybody on the defense. So we're going to try to continue to have that share between all of us as much as we can.

Monochrome Monday | Week 1 Falcons vs Steelers

Immerse yourself in the subtle drama of the Falcons-Steelers meetup at Acrisure Stadium with our monochrome snapshots from Week 1.

Scene setters before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 arrives before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 arrives before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 arrives before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 warms up before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A fan before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 and Atlanta Falcons punter Jake Bailey #16 warm up before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 in the locker room before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 in the locker room before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Jake Bailey #16 warms up before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 in the locker room before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 huddles before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 walks out to the field before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 and running back Bijan Robinson #7 on the sidelines during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the National Anthem before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during the National Anthem before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 during the National Anthem before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Captains before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 during the National Anthem before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 and defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 reacts during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 defends during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 throws the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 celebrates after a big play during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 and defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 celebrate after a big play during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players celebrate during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rscores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rscores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rscores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 makes a sack during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 makes a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 reacts during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 celebrates during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 makes a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 runs with the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX makes a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 celebrate during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 and defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 celebrates after making a sack during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans cheer during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 make a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 celebrates a sack during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 celebrates a sack during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 celebrates his sack with cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 defends during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 makes a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski shakes hands with Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike McCarthy during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 after the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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