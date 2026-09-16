Falcons 'not ruling anyone out' at QB for home opener vs. Panthers

Penix was inactive in Week 1, and he told reporters in the week leading up to the game that he was not "where I want to be right now," but added that he's "really close." There's no definitive timeline for his return, and Stefanski said he was taking a day-to-day approach with evaluating all of the quarterbacks, including Penix.

"I think all of us on the coaching staff, on the medical staff, all of our players—Mike in this case—want to always do what's best for our players. And I feel really, really confident in the plan, going back to when I first got here and how Mike was working off the field and working in the training room—And I think what you've seen is a progression of all that.

"So, I feel confident that as he progresses and gets ready, we'll let you guys know," Stefanski said. "But a big part of that is this practice and the practice of the next day and those type of things. So, we'll continue to take this day to day, and I'll make decisions that are best for the football team."

The Falcons leaned heavily on Bijan Robinson and the run game in Week 1 against the Steelers, and there are plenty of reasons to believe that could be the case against the Panthers. Robinson is one of the most singular weapons at running back, and the Panthers also gave up 291 yards on the ground to the Chicago Bears.

As Atlanta works to settle on its quarterback, its offense can flow through a talented group of playmakers that also includes Drake London and Kyle Pitts.