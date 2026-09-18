Falcons injury report: Michael Penix Jr. ruled out vs. Panthers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have ruled out two players, including a quarterback, for Sunday's home opener against the Carolina Panthers, which is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Michael Penix Jr. will be inactive for his second straight game to begin this season. He told reporters earlier in the week that he's "really close" but that there are a few more "technical things" he wanted to achieve before he feels truly 100%.

"Just some goals I want to hit," Penix said. "I'm going to keep those to myself and the training staff, but I'm close. Like I said, I'm close. I'm working extremely hard. I want to be out there. I'm dying to be out there. But at the same time, I've got to think about how I feel and think about things that I need to work on to make sure, you know, I hit before I go out there onto that football field."

Penix isn't the only quarterback with a designation for Sunday's game. Tua Tagovailoa is listed as doubtful due to an oblique injury he sustained during practice on Thursday of Week 1.

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The only other player who has been ruled out for Sunday is cornerback Billy Bowman Jr., who continues to recover from an Achilles injury he suffered as a rookie. Two players are questionable against the Panthers: Guard Chris Lindstrom and cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. The two starters sustained a concussion and a shoulder injury, respectively, against the Steelers, but they were able to both log at least one full day of practice during the week. That's especially important for Lindstrom, who entered the week in the league's concussion protocol.