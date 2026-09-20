'You have to earn it': Falcons know they have work to do in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Not too long ago, Matt Ryan addressed the Atlanta Falcons in the team meeting room inside the organization's practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. At the time, he had no idea he was about to be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. His ascension into the seat of President of Football was another year away still.

In that moment, as he looked out into the faces of the then-Falcons lot, he had no idea either of those things were on the horizon. One about to happen. But he did say something that day that resonated Sunday, as the Falcons faced the high emotions of a fanbase frustrated by the team's performance two games into the 2026 season.

It's the part of Ryan's speech that hinged upon the connection of this fanbase and this city to the the team on the field.

"Every team that I have been a part of, whether its here, Boston College, Indianapolis, doesn't make a difference, every locker room says this: We've got people from all over the place that are coming together to work towards a common bond," Ryan said, his voice projecting throughout the room. "The difference here in Atlanta is that the city is the exact same way. You have to (expletive) earn it from them. And when you do? The city goes on fire."

The Falcons were on the opposite end of that very fire in the team's home opener Sunday, which was a 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The fans were disappointed. They let that disappointment be felt. Heard.

And the sentiment? As much as it hurts, the Falcons understand.

"I know that is what comes with this game," Bijan Robinson said following the loss. "For us, it's our job for them to not boo, again. So, I know the emotions that come with this, and the emotions are high right now for (the fans). It's our job to go out there and execute so we don't have to hear that again."

Kevin Stefanski echoed that sentiment, acknowledging the responsibility the team has to its supporters.