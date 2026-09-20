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'You have to earn it': Falcons know they have work to do in Atlanta

After a 34-3 loss to the Panthers dropped Atlanta to 0-2, Falcons coaches and players understand the frustration of their fanbase. They also know the responsibility of changing the narrative falls on them.

Sep 20, 2026 at 06:31 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

ATLANTA — Not too long ago, Matt Ryan addressed the Atlanta Falcons in the team meeting room inside the organization's practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. At the time, he had no idea he was about to be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. His ascension into the seat of President of Football was another year away still.

In that moment, as he looked out into the faces of the then-Falcons lot, he had no idea either of those things were on the horizon. One about to happen. But he did say something that day that resonated Sunday, as the Falcons faced the high emotions of a fanbase frustrated by the team's performance two games into the 2026 season.

It's the part of Ryan's speech that hinged upon the connection of this fanbase and this city to the the team on the field.

"Every team that I have been a part of, whether its here, Boston College, Indianapolis, doesn't make a difference, every locker room says this: We've got people from all over the place that are coming together to work towards a common bond," Ryan said, his voice projecting throughout the room. "The difference here in Atlanta is that the city is the exact same way. You have to (expletive) earn it from them. And when you do? The city goes on fire."

The Falcons were on the opposite end of that very fire in the team's home opener Sunday, which was a 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The fans were disappointed. They let that disappointment be felt. Heard.

And the sentiment? As much as it hurts, the Falcons understand.

"I know that is what comes with this game," Bijan Robinson said following the loss. "For us, it's our job for them to not boo, again. So, I know the emotions that come with this, and the emotions are high right now for (the fans). It's our job to go out there and execute so we don't have to hear that again."

Kevin Stefanski echoed that sentiment, acknowledging the responsibility the team has to its supporters.

"I am disappointed that we couldn't be better for our fans. I think we have the best fans in the world, and they're going to support us but we have to give them reasons to support us. We have to play better."

fans

Two weeks into the season, the Falcons are 0-2. They have yet to execute an offensive play in the red zone and remain the only team in the NFL that has not taken a snap in the red area. A symptom of a more pressing condition of the offensive production in totality.

Asked what he attributes this to, Stefanski offered a direct answer, without preamble: "Turning the ball over."

"You have to maintain your drives," he said.

On Sunday, turnovers were the difference, and the Falcons turned the ball over in multiple ways. A fumble, multiple interceptions and turnovers on downs, too. It's not the Falcons' standard, Stefanski said.

And what's more?

"There's no way to win in NFL playing like that," he added.

The Falcons have work to do. They have support to earn. They're up for the challenge, but work it will require.

"It's our job to go back to work and get it right," Chris Lindstrom said.

A big reason why, though?

"You have no other choice," he continued.

And that's true. The Falcons are on a short week. They travel to Green Bay to face the Packers on Thursday Night Football. It's the first of a stretch of three prime-time games on the Falcons' radar.

The NFL calendar waits for no one. It moves forward unimpeded. You can move with it, or let it move on without you. The Falcons have a fanbase to win over, and the urgency to start working toward that has never been more apparent.

"This city is prideful," Jessie Bates III said. "I've been here for four years now, and they want to win. This locker room understands that. This organization deserves to win. This city deserves to win. So, (we) understand the frustrations."

Game Photos | Week 2 Falcons vs Panthers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Week 2.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Corey Levin #62 prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Team huddle prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players run out to the field before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out to the field before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Captains walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 offensive huddle during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 looks on during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players make a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 celebrates a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive edge Za'Darius Smith #55 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 recovers a fumble during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive edge Za'Darius Smith #55 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 celebrates a fumble recovery during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 runs with the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 and defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 react during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 makes a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 makes a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 and cornerback Mike Hughes #21 react during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 sack the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 sack the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 make a sack during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players huddle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 runs with the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 runs with the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 makes a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 snaps the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 looks to pass during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 runs with the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 dives for a first down during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 makes a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 react after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 make a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 makes a sack during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive edge Za'Darius Smith #55 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Yasir Abdullah #22 makes a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 celebrates a sack during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 and XXXXX celebrates during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 prepares to take a snap during the third quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 blocks during the third quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 offensive huddle during the third quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 runs with the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 makes a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 pursues the ball carrier during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 rushes the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive edge Za'Darius Smith #55 defends during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 makes a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 celebrates a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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