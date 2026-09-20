Atlanta Falcons Week 2 inactives vs. Carolina Panthers

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have officially listed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as inactive for the team's Week 2 home opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Tagovailoa was initially listed as doubtful on the team's Friday game report. He did not participate in practice this week as he continues to work through an oblique injury.

As expected, Michael Penix Jr. and Billy Bowman Jr. were listed as inactive for the second consecutive week, as well, after they were ruled out Friday.

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Meanwhile, starting right guard Chris Lindstrom was not listed on the inactive list. He will be available for Atlanta against the Panthers. Lindstrom was working through concussion protocol this week after leaving the team's Week 1 game up in Pittsburgh with a concussion.

On Sunday morning, inside linebacker Divine Deablo's game status was changed to questionable with an illness, but he was not ultimately listed on the Falcons' inactives list pregame meaning he, too, is available for Atlanta.

Below is the full list of Falcons' inactives for Week 2:

QB Tua Tagovailoa

QB Michael Penix Jr.

DB Billy Bowman Jr.

DB Malcolm DeWalt IV

OL Ethan Onianwa