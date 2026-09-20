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Atlanta Falcons Week 2 inactives vs. Carolina Panthers

The Falcons make final decision on QB Tua Tagovailoa. Receive good news about Chris Lindstrom's game status.

Sep 20, 2026 at 11:28 AM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have officially listed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as inactive for the team's Week 2 home opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Tagovailoa was initially listed as doubtful on the team's Friday game report. He did not participate in practice this week as he continues to work through an oblique injury.

As expected, Michael Penix Jr. and Billy Bowman Jr. were listed as inactive for the second consecutive week, as well, after they were ruled out Friday.

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Meanwhile, starting right guard Chris Lindstrom was not listed on the inactive list. He will be available for Atlanta against the Panthers. Lindstrom was working through concussion protocol this week after leaving the team's Week 1 game up in Pittsburgh with a concussion.

On Sunday morning, inside linebacker Divine Deablo's game status was changed to questionable with an illness, but he was not ultimately listed on the Falcons' inactives list pregame meaning he, too, is available for Atlanta.

Below is the full list of Falcons' inactives for Week 2:

  • QB Tua Tagovailoa
  • QB Michael Penix Jr.
  • DB Billy Bowman Jr.
  • DB Malcolm DeWalt IV
  • OL Ethan Onianwa

*Editor's note: The Falcons went into the weekend with only 52 players on the active roster. They had only one practice squad elevation Saturday, which means they only needed to make five players inactives Sunday.

Photos of the Fresh Paint Job in Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Tag along with the turf & grounds crew as they prepare the field for the Atlanta Falcons week two home opener against the Carolina Panthers.

General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 45
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 45
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 45
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 45
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 45
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 45
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 45
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 45
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 45
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 45
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view as the turf and grounds crew paints the field ahead of the week two home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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