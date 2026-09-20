Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. Panthers

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons donned their new red uniforms for the first time in a regular season game on Sunday for their home opener against the Carolina Panthers.
Atlanta entered the Week 2 matchup leading the head-to-head series 37-25 and looking to snap a three-game losing streak to their division rivals. They were unable to accomplish that.
Final score: 34-3
Why it's important: The Falcons are now 0-2 to start the season and a game behind in the NFC South. In a division that had a three-way tie at the end of last year, every game matters.
Coming out of Sunday's early afternoon games, the New Orleans Saints beat the Baltimore Ravens. This means both the Panthers and Saints have one win apiece to start the season.
Atlanta has now dropped four straight games to the Panthers, and quarterback Bryce Young has put up big numbers against the Falcons in three of those.
The Falcons will enter Week 3 with questions at quarterback after Cooper Rush was replaced by undrafted rookie Jack Strand in the second half. Former first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. and veteran Tua Tagovailoa were inactive on Sunday, and their availability will be monitored on a short week with the Falcons set to travel to Green Bay to face the Packers on Thursday Night Football.
Key takeaway: In a league that prides itself on the quantity of one-score games it produces week in and week out, gifts and opportunities by way of the turnover margin matter a great deal.
In Sunday afternoon's loss, turnovers — and the opportunities they presented Carolina early — was the difference maker. In Atlanta's first four offensive drives, three of the four ended in a turnover.
The team's first play from scrimmage Sunday was a fumble by Rush at the end of an 8-yard scramble. The Falcons' second drive ended with an interception. And then in the final seconds of the first quarter, Atlanta turned the ball over on downs when the offense went for it on 4th-and-1 from the Carolina 31-yard line.
The Panthers' 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter was one in which the Falcons were fortunate to have gotten out of without more damage being done at that particular time. Kudos to the defensive unit, at least, which once again kept Atlanta in the contest until the halftime score of 20-3 hit.
Rush was taken out of the game in the third quarter after throwing his second interception. He finished with a stat line of 10-of-17 through the air (which was a 58.8% completion rate), 86 passing yards, he fumbled the ball once and threw two interceptions. His quarterback rating was 32.6.
To further hone in on the original point of this takeaway section, too: Strand's first pass was tipped up into the air, intercepted and returned for a touchdown. This happened at the 3-minute mark of the third quarter to push Carolina's lead to 34-3.
Key moment: Xavier Legette's 55-yard catch at the end of the second quarter.
After a lengthy drive that saw the Falcons' offense overcome a few setbacks to put their first points on the board, Atlanta seemed poised to head into halftime having cut into the Panthers' lead and with a bit of momentum for the second half.
Carolina gained possession at its own 27-yard line with 1:07 remaining in the second quarter, facing a defense that had been stingy all afternoon. A combo sack by Za'Darius Smith and Cameron Thomas on first down set up a second-and-16 for the Panthers; they responded by dialing up a deep shot.
At the top of his drop, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young bounced on his feet a couple of times and uncorked a pass down the middle of the field for Xavier Legette. The former first-round pick was a step behind Atlanta's defense and hauled in the pass for a 55-yard gain. It flipped the field and moved the Panthers to the Falcons' 10-yard line with 37 seconds remaining.
Three plays later, Carolina capitalized on the big play with a touchdown pass from Young to tight end Darren Waller. It gave the Panthers a 20-3 lead with 20 seconds left in the half, allowing them to steal the momentum back and take a bigger lead into the locker room.
Number to know: 4,000
In the first quarter of Sunday's game, Bijan Robinson became the first player in Falcons history to reach 4,000 career rushing yards before turning 25. Robinson reached that total in his 53rd game, beating William Andrews' record for fewest games needed to reach 4,000 rushing yards. Andrews reached that mark in his 54th game, so Robinson edged him out by one.
Robinson gained 81 total yards on 20 touches against the Panthers. He now has 254 yards from scrimmage on the season.
Injury updates:
- Starting cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. was evaluated for a concussion after walking off the field with trainers at the tail end of the Panthers' first offensive drive in the first quarter. Though he was ultimately cleared to return, it was further noted that he suffered a groin injury as well. C.J. Henderson took over at Terrell's spot. Terrell was originally ruled doubtful to return. By the third quarter, Terrell was officially downgraded to out.
- In the waning minutes of the second quarter, defensive end Samson Ebukam suffered a hamstring injury. Like Terrell, he was downgraded to out in the early minutes of the third quarter. He had a sack before the injury.
- Defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus suffered a hand injury in the third quarter. His return was questionable.
- Starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor left the field in the third quarter and walked with trainers to the locker room. It was later announced that he had injured his ribs and his return was questionable.
Looking forward: The Falcons have a quick turnaround in Week 3. They will travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers on "Thursday Night Football." It's the start of a spotlight stretch for Atlanta, with its next three games in prime time.
Green Bay leads the all-time series 19-17, but the Falcons won the last matchup, beating the Packers 25-24 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the 2023 season.
Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Week 2.