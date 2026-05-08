Atlanta Falcons sign 14 undrafted free agents

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have signed 14 undrafted free agents, the team announced Thursday.
The 2026 NFL Draft finished up Saturday in Pittsburgh, with the Falcons bringing in six rookies from the seven-round event.
Below is a list of the undrafted free agents the Falcons have signed.
|Player
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|College
|Brandon Frazier
|TE
|6-6
|259
|Auburn
|Jack Strand
|QB
|6-3
|243
|Minnesota State-Moorehead
|Kam Dewberry
|OG
|6-3
|332
|Alabama
|James Brockermeyer
|C
|6-3
|298
|Miami
|Riley Mahlman
|OT
|6-8
|308
|Wisconsin
|Le'Meke Brockington
|WR
|5-10
|199
|Minnesota
|Vinny Anthony II
|WR
|5-11
|181
|Wisconsin
|Carlos Allen Jr.
|DT
|5-11
|288
|Houston
|Malcolm DeWalt IV
|CB
|6-0
|197
|Akron
|Jack Velling
|TE
|6-3
|242
|Michigan State
|CJ Nunnally IV
|DE
|6-2
|253
|Purdue
|Philip Florenzo
|LS
|6-1
|241
|Clemson
|Cash Jones
|RB
|5-11
|185
|Georgia
|Keelan Marion
|WR
|5-11
|190
|Miami
Join us as we highlight the Atlanta Falcons' newest additions from the 2026 NFL Draft class.