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Atlanta Falcons sign 14 undrafted free agents

The Falcons brought in six players through the draft, now they're expanding the rookie class. 

May 07, 2026 at 08:33 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have signed 14 undrafted free agents, the team announced Thursday.

The 2026 NFL Draft finished up Saturday in Pittsburgh, with the Falcons bringing in six rookies from the seven-round event.

Below is a list of the undrafted free agents the Falcons have signed.

PlayerPositionHeightWeightCollege
Brandon FrazierTE6-6259Auburn
Jack StrandQB6-3243Minnesota State-Moorehead
Kam DewberryOG6-3332Alabama
James BrockermeyerC6-3298Miami
Riley MahlmanOT6-8308Wisconsin
Le'Meke BrockingtonWR5-10199Minnesota
Vinny Anthony IIWR5-11181Wisconsin
Carlos Allen Jr.DT5-11288Houston
Malcolm DeWalt IVCB6-0197Akron
Jack VellingTE6-3242Michigan State
CJ Nunnally IVDE6-2253Purdue
Philip FlorenzoLS6-1241Clemson
Cash JonesRB5-11185Georgia
Keelan MarionWR5-11190Miami

Related Links

2026 Draft Pics | Full Draft Class Gallery

Join us as we highlight the Atlanta Falcons' newest additions from the 2026 NFL Draft class.

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Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (20) reacts in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (20) tackles SMU wide receiver Jordan Hudson, top, in the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (20) reacts after breaking up a pass during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (20) tries to tackle SMU tight end Matthew Hibner (88) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates his touchdown against Alabama during the second half of a Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Scenes from the Invesco QQQ Gridiron Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, November 28, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/AMBSE)
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Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates a touchdown in the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game against Mississippi in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Oklahoma linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Oklahoma linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) makes his way around Mississippi offensive lineman Jayden Williams (50) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Oklahoma linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) celebrates after tackling Mississippi tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Oklahoma linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) lines up against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Oklahoma linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) plays in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) signals during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
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Washington defensive lineman Anterio Thompson lines up before a play against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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American Team offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa (60) of Ohio State, during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Ohio State offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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American Team offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa (60) of Ohio State, warms up before the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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