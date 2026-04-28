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Falcons hire Bryce Johnston as Senior Vice President of Football Administration/Senior Personnel Executive 

Johnston will be in charge of all salary cap related strategy. 

Apr 28, 2026 at 03:41 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

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FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have hired Bryce Johnston as the Senior Vice President of Football Administration/Senior Personnel Executive.

"We're excited to add Bryce to our staff," Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said. "He's an outstanding professional and someone I know well from our time together in Philadelphia. During those five years, it was clear that Bryce brought a high level of preparation, leadership and attention to detail to everything he did. I saw firsthand his ability to combine long-term vision with a detailed and disciplined approach. We're thrilled to welcome him to our organization and look forward to the impact he'll have as we continue building this team."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was the first to report the news, stating "Johnston will lead salary-cap strategy, serve as lead contract negotiator and be a key advisor to Ian Cunningham and Matt Ryan for roster building and long-term strategy."

Johnston joins Cunningham's front office staff after a decade with the Philadelphia Eagles, which is where he first met Cunningham. Johnston most recently held the title of Senior Vice President/Tertiary Football Executive. According to the Eagles official website, in said role, Johnston's responsibilities included "the planning and execution of salary cap and resource allocation strategy, player acquisition and contract negotiation/structuring, and other aspects of roster transactions and Collective Bargaining Agreement compliance."

Johnston was promoted to his most recent role in 2024 after serving as the organization's vice president of football transactions and strategic planning from 2022-23.

He originally joined the Eagles as a football administration intern in 2016, a year before Cunningham came to Philadelphia as the team's director of college scouting. Johnston was given a full-time position as a football administration coordinator that same year in 2017 before being elevated to a director role in 2019.

Prior to joining the league, Johnston worked as a corporate associate at Proskauer Rose LLP (2014-16), "where he focused on mergers and acquisitions and other transactional matters."

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