Falcons hire Bryce Johnston as Senior Vice President of Football Administration/Senior Personnel Executive 

"We're excited to add Bryce to our staff," Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said. "He's an outstanding professional and someone I know well from our time together in Philadelphia. During those five years, it was clear that Bryce brought a high level of preparation, leadership and attention to detail to everything he did. I saw firsthand his ability to combine long-term vision with a detailed and disciplined approach. We're thrilled to welcome him to our organization and look forward to the impact he'll have as we continue building this team."