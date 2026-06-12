Falcons News Now: Minicamp looms, Drake London locked in

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons News Now is your home base for everything happening in and around Flowery Branch, even when the games aren't on the schedule.
The offseason is where Sundays are built, and each week we bring you a clear-eyed look at how the Falcons are shaping the future: roster decisions, contract moves, draft buzz, coaching priorities and the players working to earn their next opportunity.
From front-office strategy and practice intel to emerging storylines and long-term vision, this isn't just a recap of headlines — it's context for what's coming next in Atlanta.
If it matters inside this building, it belongs here.
So if you eat, sleep, and breathe Falcons football, this is your inside edge all year long. Every move, every trend, every storyline, all in one place.
The News, Now
Key developments across the organization, from the front office to the coaching staff and everything in between
Drake London is officially locked in as an Atlanta Falcons through the 2030 season as he signed his contract extension Monday.
"Drake London represents exactly what we're building here," Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said. "His work ethic, competitive drive, and team-first mindset is refreshing to witness. He's an ascending player who has earned the respect of everyone in this building through the way he prepares and performs. This aligns with our philosophy of drafting, developing, and retaining our own. We're excited for him to be a core piece of our future and look forward to seeing his continued growth. We appreciate Andrew Kessler and Athletes First for their collaboration in getting this done."
London's first four seasons already have him in elite company. His 3,961 career receiving yards are the 10th-most in team history and trail only Julio Jones's 4,330 yards as the second-most ever by an Atlanta player through his first four seasons.
In his fifth season, London has the opportunity to vault past some iconic names on Atlanta's all-time receiving yards list. It's an accolade London doesn't take lightly.
"They always ask, 'What do you play this game for? What's your reason?' Well, one of my reasons is to be legendary, to be remembered," London said. "Hearing that, that I am 10th in receiving yards, it means that I am in the right step. It means that my name might be up on a wall somewhere, around the facility. I want at least my last name to live on as long as it possibly can, whether that is in history books here or wherever it might be, I want to live on for as long as I can so that shows that I am taking the right steps, the right direction, and all I can do is work harder and try to get that No. 1 spot, but Julio (Jones), he's tough to catch."
This isn't the only goal London has, though, and arguably his top goal in the next chapter of his career may not be what immediately comes to mind.
The newly extended Falcons receiver wants championships and accolades, of course. But the honor he covets most is earning a captain's "C" on his chest.
And based on the reaction of the locker room to London's extension news, he's already on his way as a well-respected member of this organization.
"I was so happy for him," Bijan Robinson said after the team's third open OTA practice this week. "He deserves it. He deserves everything that he gets. Obviously, he's one of my favorite teammates, probably my top teammate of all time. That's my best friend. That's my brother."
Fan Zone Highlights
Tweets, videos and podcasts you may have missed
In the Nest
Behind-the-scenes stories, locker room insight into team culture
The first thing you see when you walk into ATL's QB meeting room is a sign that reads, "Trust your feet."
It's a creed, and a reminder, that everything for Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa hinges on the principle footwork they are drilling this offseason.
"If your feet are right, you're going to make good decisions," quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt said. "When you get in trouble is when you don't trust your feet and you hang too long and you're off and then you throw bad balls or interceptions. Footwork is a huge part of us."
"... There are certain route trees that we have, and then we tie certain footwork in with those exact routes," Van Pelt explained. "So, making sure those guys are in rhythm and in time with the passing game that the ball is coming out. We really have really four different drops from the gun that matches different routes with different depths."
Defensively, the Falcons are actively searching for their inside linebacker running mate to partner with Divine Deablo. The player who's taken the most first-team reps alongside Deablo is free agency signing Christian Harris.
"Christian is a guy that has been in a very similar system in Houston and has played a lot of football," Falcons inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said. "So, he came in and was really familiar with a lot of our concepts. He's been a great addition to our room."
Is this a sign of Harris' true role in this defense? Or is there more competition than meets the eye? Going into training camp, it would appear to be the latter.
"We're rotating so many different guys in there throughout the walkthroughs, throughout the individual periods, throughout 7-on-7, team, if you will," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I think that's the name of the game at linebacker, and also where we are as a team. Just rotate guys in and out, see what type of combinations make sense, and give guys as many opportunities as they can to put their best foot forward, (and) let us have a real evaluation of them over the course of this offseason program leading into preseason football as well."
Someone who has impressed early, though, is Kyle Pitts, whose national narrative may be shifting after his late-2025 surge.
"Kyle's been a really good player in this league for a number of years now," offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. "He's coming off a great season where he's shown where his talent is and what his level of commitment is."
Offseason Intel
Upcoming important dates and information
Mandatory minicamp begins first thing next week. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is scheduled to address media Tuesday and Wednesday prior to practice, with various players — including Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa — available after both days of practice.
Phase III rules still apply into mandatory minicamp, but this will be the last touchpoint for the entire team until players report back at the end of July for the start of training camp.
Atlanta locks in one of the league's top receivers through the 2030 season. Take a look at some of our favorite images of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London.