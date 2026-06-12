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Falcons News Now: Minicamp looms, Drake London locked in

Your one-stop shop for all the Atlanta Falcons news you may have missed this week. 

Jun 12, 2026 at 01:18 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons News Now is your home base for everything happening in and around Flowery Branch, even when the games aren't on the schedule.

The offseason is where Sundays are built, and each week we bring you a clear-eyed look at how the Falcons are shaping the future: roster decisions, contract moves, draft buzz, coaching priorities and the players working to earn their next opportunity.

From front-office strategy and practice intel to emerging storylines and long-term vision, this isn't just a recap of headlines — it's context for what's coming next in Atlanta.

If it matters inside this building, it belongs here.

So if you eat, sleep, and breathe Falcons football, this is your inside edge all year long. Every move, every trend, every storyline, all in one place.

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The News, Now

Key developments across the organization, from the front office to the coaching staff and everything in between

Drake London is officially locked in as an Atlanta Falcons through the 2030 season as he signed his contract extension Monday.

"Drake London represents exactly what we're building here," Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said. "His work ethic, competitive drive, and team-first mindset is refreshing to witness. He's an ascending player who has earned the respect of everyone in this building through the way he prepares and performs. This aligns with our philosophy of drafting, developing, and retaining our own. We're excited for him to be a core piece of our future and look forward to seeing his continued growth. We appreciate Andrew Kessler and Athletes First for their collaboration in getting this done."

London's first four seasons already have him in elite company. His 3,961 career receiving yards are the 10th-most in team history and trail only Julio Jones's 4,330 yards as the second-most ever by an Atlanta player through his first four seasons.

In his fifth season, London has the opportunity to vault past some iconic names on Atlanta's all-time receiving yards list. It's an accolade London doesn't take lightly.

"They always ask, 'What do you play this game for? What's your reason?' Well, one of my reasons is to be legendary, to be remembered," London said. "Hearing that, that I am 10th in receiving yards, it means that I am in the right step. It means that my name might be up on a wall somewhere, around the facility. I want at least my last name to live on as long as it possibly can, whether that is in history books here or wherever it might be, I want to live on for as long as I can so that shows that I am taking the right steps, the right direction, and all I can do is work harder and try to get that No. 1 spot, but Julio (Jones), he's tough to catch."

This isn't the only goal London has, though, and arguably his top goal in the next chapter of his career may not be what immediately comes to mind.

The newly extended Falcons receiver wants championships and accolades, of course. But the honor he covets most is earning a captain's "C" on his chest.

And based on the reaction of the locker room to London's extension news, he's already on his way as a well-respected member of this organization.

"I was so happy for him," Bijan Robinson said after the team's third open OTA practice this week. "He deserves it. He deserves everything that he gets. Obviously, he's one of my favorite teammates, probably my top teammate of all time. That's my best friend. That's my brother."

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In the Nest

Behind-the-scenes stories, locker room insight into team culture

The first thing you see when you walk into ATL's QB meeting room is a sign that reads, "Trust your feet."

It's a creed, and a reminder, that everything for Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa hinges on the principle footwork they are drilling this offseason.

"If your feet are right, you're going to make good decisions," quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt said. "When you get in trouble is when you don't trust your feet and you hang too long and you're off and then you throw bad balls or interceptions. Footwork is a huge part of us."

"... There are certain route trees that we have, and then we tie certain footwork in with those exact routes," Van Pelt explained. "So, making sure those guys are in rhythm and in time with the passing game that the ball is coming out. We really have really four different drops from the gun that matches different routes with different depths."

Defensively, the Falcons are actively searching for their inside linebacker running mate to partner with Divine Deablo. The player who's taken the most first-team reps alongside Deablo is free agency signing Christian Harris.

"Christian is a guy that has been in a very similar system in Houston and has played a lot of football," Falcons inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said. "So, he came in and was really familiar with a lot of our concepts. He's been a great addition to our room."

Is this a sign of Harris' true role in this defense? Or is there more competition than meets the eye? Going into training camp, it would appear to be the latter.

"We're rotating so many different guys in there throughout the walkthroughs, throughout the individual periods, throughout 7-on-7, team, if you will," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I think that's the name of the game at linebacker, and also where we are as a team. Just rotate guys in and out, see what type of combinations make sense, and give guys as many opportunities as they can to put their best foot forward, (and) let us have a real evaluation of them over the course of this offseason program leading into preseason football as well."

Someone who has impressed early, though, is Kyle Pitts, whose national narrative may be shifting after his late-2025 surge.

"Kyle's been a really good player in this league for a number of years now," offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. "He's coming off a great season where he's shown where his talent is and what his level of commitment is."

Offseason Intel

Upcoming important dates and information

Mandatory minicamp begins first thing next week. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is scheduled to address media Tuesday and Wednesday prior to practice, with various players — including Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa — available after both days of practice.

Phase III rules still apply into mandatory minicamp, but this will be the last touchpoint for the entire team until players report back at the end of July for the start of training camp.

50 Photos of 5: Drake London Extended

Atlanta locks in one of the league's top receivers through the 2030 season. Take a look at some of our favorite images of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 in the locker room prior to the Week 6 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, October 13, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany on Sunday, November 9, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 4, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the National Anthem before the Week 16 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, December 21, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday June 10, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out before the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out of the locker room before the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives before the Week 16 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, December 21, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Week 9 Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, November 2, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, November 2, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a catch during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, October 19, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out before the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, October 10, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Meggi Matthews Pajama Shopping Event at Arthur M. Blank Hospital in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Casey Sykes/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a big catch during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a long first down reception during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 on the sideline during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7, and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney #1 celebrate after a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo during 2025 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 9, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after scoring a touchdown during the Week 18 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 5, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out during before the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the Week 16 Game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 22, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 before the Week 15 Game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates a reception during the Week 15 Game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the Week 15 Game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after catching a pass during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, December 8, 2024. (Photo by Brad Rempel/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brad Rempel/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Week 13 Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 1, 2024. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
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Donald Miralle/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out of the tunnel before the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out before the Week 13 Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 1, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the National Anthem before the Week 11 Game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Photo by Tyler Schank/Atlanta Falcons)
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Tyler Schank/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a touchdown pass during the Week 9 Game against the Dallas Cowboys at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 3, 2024. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 preps in the locker room before the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out of the tunnel before the Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday, October 13, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 29, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out prior to the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 8, 2024. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reception during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field in Greater Landover, Maryland on Sunday, December 29, 2024. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Atlanta Falcons)
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Johnnie Izquierdo/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Southern California wide receiver Drake London stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
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John Locher/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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