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Drake London lands at No. 66 in NFL Top 100 ranking 

Fresh off signing a contract extension, London is the first Falcons player to appear on the NFL Top 100 list. 

Jul 15, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The NFL is slowly revealing its ranking of the Top 100 players in the league ahead of the 2026 season. It's a list voted on by the players themselves, which is what makes it interesting and a central driver of debate.

Wide receiver Drake London became the first Falcons player named to this year's list, as it was announced Wednesday that he earned the No. 66 spot. It is the second straight year London has been featured on the NFL Top 100; he was 97th on the list heading into the 2025 season after a career-best year in 2024.

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London continued to build on that 2024 season and put together his best start as a pro in 2025. Through the first 11 weeks of the 2025 season, London played in 9 games and caught 60 passes for 810 yards and six touchdowns. It was his best start in each category through the first nine games of any season he's played.

His best stretch of the year came during Weeks 4-11. In six games played during those weeks — the Falcons had a bye in Week 5 — London caught 44 passes for 651 yards and six touchdowns. That's an average of 7 receptions for 108.5 yards and a touchdown each game for the 24-year-old receiver. Two games in particular stand out from that batch. London had 10 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown in a prime-time win against the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football," and he was a yard shy of scoring another touchdown just before halftime. Then, in Week 9, London put together a dominant effort in a 23-24 loss to the New England Patriots. He caught nine passes for 118 yards and a career-high three touchdowns.

Through the first 11 weeks, London ranked fifth among NFL receivers in yards, receptions and touchdowns.

In Atlanta's Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers, London sustained a knee injury that caused him to miss Weeks 12-16, impacting his ability to reach 1,000 yards for the second straight season. London finished the year with 68 catches for 919 yards and seven scores, and his impact while on the field was undeniable.

The Falcons rewarded London's play through his first four seasons with a contract extension this offseason, and he is a piece the offense can continue to build around for years to come.

"Really playing for the team, playing for the fans, for the city," London said after signing his extension. "Playing for something that's bigger than me. I can say that I was already doing that, but there's more sense of urgency, whether it's making plays, making that backside block, whatever it might be. I'm just trying to be full encompassing of what an Atlanta Falcon should be."

In just four seasons, London has quickly climbed the ranks of all-time Falcons receivers. With another good year, he could become one of the five most productive wide receivers in team history.

For now, he continues his ascent up the NFL Top 100 list and prepares for a starring role in Tommy Rees' offense.

50 Photos of 5: Drake London Extended

Atlanta locks in one of the league's top receivers through the 2030 season. Take a look at some of our favorite images of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 in the locker room prior to the Week 6 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, October 13, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany on Sunday, November 9, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 4, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the National Anthem before the Week 16 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, December 21, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday June 10, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out before the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out of the locker room before the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives before the Week 16 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, December 21, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Week 9 Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, November 2, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, November 2, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a catch during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, October 19, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out before the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, October 10, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Meggi Matthews Pajama Shopping Event at Arthur M. Blank Hospital in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Casey Sykes/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a big catch during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a long first down reception during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 on the sideline during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7, and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney #1 celebrate after a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo during 2025 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 9, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after scoring a touchdown during the Week 18 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 5, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out during before the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the Week 16 Game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 22, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 before the Week 15 Game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates a reception during the Week 15 Game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the Week 15 Game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after catching a pass during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, December 8, 2024. (Photo by Brad Rempel/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brad Rempel/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Week 13 Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 1, 2024. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
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Donald Miralle/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out of the tunnel before the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out before the Week 13 Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 1, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the National Anthem before the Week 11 Game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Photo by Tyler Schank/Atlanta Falcons)
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Tyler Schank/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a touchdown pass during the Week 9 Game against the Dallas Cowboys at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 3, 2024. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 preps in the locker room before the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out of the tunnel before the Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday, October 13, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 29, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out prior to the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 8, 2024. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reception during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field in Greater Landover, Maryland on Sunday, December 29, 2024. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Atlanta Falcons)
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Johnnie Izquierdo/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Southern California wide receiver Drake London stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
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John Locher/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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