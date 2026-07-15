Drake London lands at No. 66 in NFL Top 100 ranking 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The NFL is slowly revealing its ranking of the Top 100 players in the league ahead of the 2026 season. It's a list voted on by the players themselves, which is what makes it interesting and a central driver of debate.

Wide receiver Drake London became the first Falcons player named to this year's list, as it was announced Wednesday that he earned the No. 66 spot. It is the second straight year London has been featured on the NFL Top 100; he was 97th on the list heading into the 2025 season after a career-best year in 2024.

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London continued to build on that 2024 season and put together his best start as a pro in 2025. Through the first 11 weeks of the 2025 season, London played in 9 games and caught 60 passes for 810 yards and six touchdowns. It was his best start in each category through the first nine games of any season he's played.

His best stretch of the year came during Weeks 4-11. In six games played during those weeks — the Falcons had a bye in Week 5 — London caught 44 passes for 651 yards and six touchdowns. That's an average of 7 receptions for 108.5 yards and a touchdown each game for the 24-year-old receiver. Two games in particular stand out from that batch. London had 10 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown in a prime-time win against the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football," and he was a yard shy of scoring another touchdown just before halftime. Then, in Week 9, London put together a dominant effort in a 23-24 loss to the New England Patriots. He caught nine passes for 118 yards and a career-high three touchdowns.

Through the first 11 weeks, London ranked fifth among NFL receivers in yards, receptions and touchdowns.

In Atlanta's Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers, London sustained a knee injury that caused him to miss Weeks 12-16, impacting his ability to reach 1,000 yards for the second straight season. London finished the year with 68 catches for 919 yards and seven scores, and his impact while on the field was undeniable.

The Falcons rewarded London's play through his first four seasons with a contract extension this offseason, and he is a piece the offense can continue to build around for years to come.

"Really playing for the team, playing for the fans, for the city," London said after signing his extension. "Playing for something that's bigger than me. I can say that I was already doing that, but there's more sense of urgency, whether it's making plays, making that backside block, whatever it might be. I'm just trying to be full encompassing of what an Atlanta Falcon should be."

In just four seasons, London has quickly climbed the ranks of all-time Falcons receivers. With another good year, he could become one of the five most productive wide receivers in team history.