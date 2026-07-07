Falcons' backfield viewed as NFL's best heading into season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Led by Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta's backfield has been considered among the league's top units in recent seasons. The one-two punch in the Falcons' running backs room was exactly what teams crave: Dynamic, dependable and durable.

Robinson ascended to yet another level in 2025, however, and showed just how dangerous the Falcons' ground game can be. He led all NFL players with 2,298 scrimmage yards last season and broke Warrick Dunn's record for the longest rushing touchdown in team history with a 93-yard masterpiece against the Los Angeles Rams. Robinson's captivating play style and substantial production in his first three years have made him a fast-rising superstar in this league.

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To compile a ranking of position groups ahead of the 2026 season, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reached out to coaches, scouts and executives from around the league to source opinions from those who know these players best. After counting votes for the NFL's best running back, Robinson was the consensus choice.

"Bijan is just more dynamic than the rest of the field in terms of creating positive runs despite blocking failure," an NFC executive was quoted as saying in Fowler's piece. "Combo of his bend, feet and agility. His size shows up with physicality. And while Gibbs is top-end faster, Bijan is still explosive in his own right, creating home run plays."

Robinson was ranked No. 4 on the same list ahead of the 2025 season, so his three-spot jump ahead of some of the game's biggest stars is indicative of just how impressive his campaign was last fall. The lowest spot for which Robinson received a vote in this year's poll was No. 2. At worst, he's considered the second-best back in the NFL by this selected group of league insiders.

Fantasy football players should also expect to see Robinson atop various rankings again this offseason. He was widely viewed as a top-5 pick last offseason in league drafts and rewarded those who selected him by finishing with the third-most fantasy points in PPR (points per reception) leagues. Now, Robinson is also seen as a strong No. 1 choice because of how consistently he produces at a high level. There are some changes in 2026 that Robinson will be navigating as well.

The most immediate change is the departure of Allgeier in free agency. The two had shared the backfield since Robinson entered the league in 2023 and had grown close in their time playing together. Filling Allgeier's role this season will be free-agent signee Brian Robinson Jr., who is a well-respected player in his own right. The former third-round pick spent the 2025 season backing up Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco and has more than 2,900 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns in four years of work.

"What Tyler brought, he was special in his game, how he ran the football, how he exploited defenders and how he created space for himself," Robinson said during Falcons minicamp. "And then Brian's the same way. They're not too different. They both have some similarities. They both run through people on the field. You just kind of see and advise what they do, what they do different and how I can help Brian's game and his all-around game because he's very talented, clearly, and I can't wait to see what we can do together."

Others have high hopes for what this new version of Atlanta's backfield could look like as well. In his preseason ranking of the best running back groups heading into the season, NFL analyst Warren Sharp listed the Falcons at the very top with a near-perfect score of 98, two points higher than the No. 2 Detroit Lions and 10 points higher than the No. 3 Buffalo Bills.

"Running back is the clear standout for the Falcons, ranking first overall (up from 3rd)," Sharp writes. "Bijan Robinson delivered a monster 2025 campaign, topping 1,400 rushing yards for the second consecutive season and leading the NFL with nearly 2,300 yards from scrimmage. The Falcons also added Brian Robinson Jr. to be Bijan's backup after he spent 2025 in San Francisco."