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The evaluation that led to Kyle Pitts' new deal

The franchise tag gave Atlanta's new leadership time to learn who Pitts was on and off the field. What they learned reinforced their belief he belongs in the Falcons' plans beyond just 2026. 

Jun 24, 2026 at 10:56 AM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Ian Cunningham made his way through the rows of media members along Radio Row at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. The new general manager for the Falcons had just hung up the phone with the organization's local radio partner, having announced the team was planning to franchise tag tight end Kyle Pitts Sr.

Sitting down with AtlantaFalcons.com on Radio Row, Cunningham said tagging Pitts was the "right move" for the organization "right now." Per the general manager at that time, the franchise tag is a way to "use the mechanisms provided by the league" — especially considering Cunningham had just got to Atlanta less than a full month before he sat down in Indianapolis — to allow the team time to fully evaluate what they want for the future of Pitts and the position in Atlanta and how it relates to their roster construction.

"We're not in the business of letting go really good players," Cunningham said.

Months (and an offseason worth of practices and meetings later) and it would seem the Falcons have doubled down on this statement from Cunningham back in February. This week, Pitts and the Falcons agreed to terms on a reported three-year deal worth up to $54 million that includes $36 million fully guaranteed. This deal essentially replaces the franchise tag that Pitts would have been playing on in 2026, but the interim of the last three months of the tag is important. It's what kept Pitts off the open market while allowing the new Falcons staff the opportunity to evaluate not just the player Pitts is, but the person, too.

From Kevin Stefanski, to Pitts' tight ends coach of the last few years in Kevin Koger, let's look back at what the staff had to say about Pitts over the last few months. It's an important exercise that highlights just how much of an impact (and first impression) Pitts truly made to instill confidence in decision-makers to put a multi-year deal together as the summer break gets underway

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Kevin Stefanski, head coach

"Kyle's a guy that is here working like crazy. Takes coaching. Obviously, the physical skillset is obvious when Kyle's on the field, with how big he is and how he moves. But I've been impressed with what we're asking him to do, a couple new things for him. As your players continue on in their career, you want to find out more. What else is in there, what else can we do and what can we help you with? I think Kyle's been outstanding in that regard of trying to continue to get better in so many areas."

Tommy Rees, offensive coordinator

"Kyle's been a really good player in this league for a number of years now. He's coming off a great season where he's shown where his talent is and what his level of commitment is. He's a great veteran for us right now. He is pushing the guys around him. You know, obviously, you've seen him have success. So, we're excited for all the different ways to use him.

"Kyle's a great example of the buy-in being at an extremely high level right now."

Tanner Engstrand, passing game coordinator

"I think Kyle is going to be a big piece of this thing. He had huge production last year. He's clearly one of the top guys in the league at that spot. Hopefully, we see a lot more of what we saw last year out of him, and he can continue on that upward trend."

Kevin Koger, tight ends coach

"For him and his personal development, the strides that he took last year, they were awesome to see. But we haven't talked about that once so far this year. What we did last year was awesome, but now new regime, new head coach, new offense. There's a lot of things that we are working on now that 2025 is so far out of our mind, out of our thought process that its in the back mirror now."

"... I think we all have a high opinion of ourselves as people, including myself and every now and then those guys remind me why I am standing exactly where I should be standing. You forget how talented these guys are, especially Kyle. You walk next to him and you're like, wow. I am 6-foot-4 on the nose and I am looking up at him a lot of the time. There are moments out (on the field) where he runs around, he does things where you're like, 'That's not normal.'"

The franchise tag was never the finish line. It was a placeholder. A chance for a new regime to learn everything it could about one of the most intriguing and talented skill players on the roster.

After months of meetings, practices and first-hand evaluations, the Falcons arrived at the same conclusion Cunningham hinted at in Indianapolis a month into his own tenure as general manager: Kyle Pitts is a really good player, and Atlanta has no intention of letting good players get away.

Photos | Week One - OTAs

Join the Atlanta Falcons on the practice fields during Week One of OTAs at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michael Jerrell #72 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michael Jerrell #72 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ross Blacklock #95 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ross Blacklock #95 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari #51 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari #51 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III #22 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III #22 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Malik Verdon #43 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Malik Verdon #43 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
https://bfob.photoshelter.site/library/show/C00007neg8OCg1DI/G0000Tu8tQT6OSCs during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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https://bfob.photoshelter.site/library/show/C00007neg8OCg1DI/G0000Tu8tQT6OSCs during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #39 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #39 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks #35 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks #35 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darren Hall #41 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darren Hall #41 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darren Hall #41 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darren Hall #41 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari #51 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari #51 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks #35 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks #35 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons safety Jammie Robinson #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jammie Robinson #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Vinny Anthony II #86 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Vinny Anthony II #86 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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