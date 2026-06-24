The evaluation that led to Kyle Pitts' new deal

Kevin Stefanski, head coach

"Kyle's a guy that is here working like crazy. Takes coaching. Obviously, the physical skillset is obvious when Kyle's on the field, with how big he is and how he moves. But I've been impressed with what we're asking him to do, a couple new things for him. As your players continue on in their career, you want to find out more. What else is in there, what else can we do and what can we help you with? I think Kyle's been outstanding in that regard of trying to continue to get better in so many areas."

Tommy Rees, offensive coordinator

"Kyle's been a really good player in this league for a number of years now. He's coming off a great season where he's shown where his talent is and what his level of commitment is. He's a great veteran for us right now. He is pushing the guys around him. You know, obviously, you've seen him have success. So, we're excited for all the different ways to use him.

"Kyle's a great example of the buy-in being at an extremely high level right now."

Tanner Engstrand, passing game coordinator

"I think Kyle is going to be a big piece of this thing. He had huge production last year. He's clearly one of the top guys in the league at that spot. Hopefully, we see a lot more of what we saw last year out of him, and he can continue on that upward trend."

Kevin Koger, tight ends coach

"For him and his personal development, the strides that he took last year, they were awesome to see. But we haven't talked about that once so far this year. What we did last year was awesome, but now new regime, new head coach, new offense. There's a lot of things that we are working on now that 2025 is so far out of our mind, out of our thought process that its in the back mirror now."

"... I think we all have a high opinion of ourselves as people, including myself and every now and then those guys remind me why I am standing exactly where I should be standing. You forget how talented these guys are, especially Kyle. You walk next to him and you're like, wow. I am 6-foot-4 on the nose and I am looking up at him a lot of the time. There are moments out (on the field) where he runs around, he does things where you're like, 'That's not normal.'"

The franchise tag was never the finish line. It was a placeholder. A chance for a new regime to learn everything it could about one of the most intriguing and talented skill players on the roster.