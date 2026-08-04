Atlanta Falcons sign DT Marlon Tuipulotu

A former sixth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft, Tuipulotu has appeared in 33 games with two starts during his five seasons in the league. Tuipulotu spent three seasons in Philadelphia, where he recorded 43 tackles, 3 sacks and a fumble recovery. Most recently, he played for the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The 6-foot-2, 307-pound tackle is brothers with Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu.