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Atlanta Falcons sign DT Marlon Tuipulotu

In a corresponding move, the Falcons placed linebacker DeAngelo Malone on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Aug 04, 2026 at 01:52 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu on Tuesday.

A former sixth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft, Tuipulotu has appeared in 33 games with two starts during his five seasons in the league. Tuipulotu spent three seasons in Philadelphia, where he recorded 43 tackles, 3 sacks and a fumble recovery. Most recently, he played for the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The 6-foot-2, 307-pound tackle is brothers with Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons placed linebacker DeAngelo Malone on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Malone was drafted by the Falcons in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft and has been a core special teams player since that time.

The Falcons will hold their sixth practice of training camp on Tuesday. For a full look at the team's training camp schedule, click here.

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