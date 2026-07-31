Atlanta Falcons, Arthur Blank mourn passing of Cristina Ulbrich, beloved wife of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons are heartbroken by the passing of Cristina Ulbrich, beloved wife of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, after her courageous battle with cancer.

Cristina was a devoted wife, mother, and friend whose strength, grace, and resilience touched all who knew her. She was a constant source of love and support to Jeff, their family, and the broader Falcons community.

On behalf of the entire organization, we extend our deepest condolences to Jeff, their children, and all who loved Cristina.

During this incredibly difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with the Ulbrich family. We ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve this profound loss, and we stand with them in support and remembrance of Cristina's life.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank released the following statement:

"Cristina will always be an important part of our Falcons family. My heart is with Jeff, Samantha, Jax, Jace and the entire Ulbrich family during this unimaginable time.



It was always evident how deeply Cristina loved her family and how fiercely she supported them. She faced every challenge with extraordinary courage, strength and grace, inspiring so many through the way she lived and the way she fought. My family and I, along with the entire Falcons family, send our love and prayers for strength to everyone mourning her loss.



The greatest legacy Cristina leaves behind is the family she loved so completely, and her strength and spirit will continue to shine through them."

Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski:

"It's a difficult time for the Ulbrich family. It's a difficult time for the Falcons family. It's a difficult time for everyone who knew and loved Cristina. Like any family, we will support Jeff and the kids. We will put our arms around him and the kids, literally, as an organization.