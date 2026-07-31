 Skip to main content

Atlanta Falcons, Arthur Blank mourn passing of Cristina Ulbrich, beloved wife of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich

Cristina was a devoted wife, mother, and friend whose strength, grace, and resilience touched all who knew her.

Jul 31, 2026 at 07:20 AM
Author Image
Atlanta Falcons Staff
70AA85A8-E47D-409D-9F6B-6356D827726B

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons are heartbroken by the passing of Cristina Ulbrich, beloved wife of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, after her courageous battle with cancer.

Cristina was a devoted wife, mother, and friend whose strength, grace, and resilience touched all who knew her. She was a constant source of love and support to Jeff, their family, and the broader Falcons community.

On behalf of the entire organization, we extend our deepest condolences to Jeff, their children, and all who loved Cristina.

During this incredibly difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with the Ulbrich family. We ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve this profound loss, and we stand with them in support and remembrance of Cristina's life.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank released the following statement:

"Cristina will always be an important part of our Falcons family. My heart is with Jeff, Samantha, Jax, Jace and the entire Ulbrich family during this unimaginable time.

It was always evident how deeply Cristina loved her family and how fiercely she supported them. She faced every challenge with extraordinary courage, strength and grace, inspiring so many through the way she lived and the way she fought. My family and I, along with the entire Falcons family, send our love and prayers for strength to everyone mourning her loss.

The greatest legacy Cristina leaves behind is the family she loved so completely, and her strength and spirit will continue to shine through them."

Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski:

"It's a difficult time for the Ulbrich family. It's a difficult time for the Falcons family. It's a difficult time for everyone who knew and loved Cristina. Like any family, we will support Jeff and the kids. We will put our arms around him and the kids, literally, as an organization.

I will let Jeff address you guys when the time is appropriate and he can share his thoughts, but just wanted everyone to know that we are obviously with him and the kids in the short term and the long term. We will make sure that we put our arms around them. ... It's heartbreaking, and we will make sure we are a family through all of this."

Related Content

news

Bralen Trice is back on the field at Falcons training camp and 'feeling great'

After missing his first two seasons due to injury, the Falcons edge rusher feels as good as ever and is ready to show it.

news

Falcons Camp Report: Will starters play in the preseason?

Kevin Stefanski shares his thoughts. Plus, more notes and observations from practice.

news

Jessie Bates highest-graded safety in 'Madden NFL 27'

Since joining the Falcons, Bates has been one of the most consistent defensive playmakers in the NFL

news

Falcons Camp Report: Jack Strand enjoying his moment behind center

Notes and observations from the second day of Atlanta Falcons AT&T Training Camp.

news

Falcons release defensive lineman, reunite with former linebacker

Atlanta made a pair of moves ahead of Thursday's training camp practice.

news

Drake London, Bijan Robinson among top offensive players in 'Madden NFL 27'

London and Robinson have initial grades that rank them among the top 10 players at their position in the popular video game.

news

'I met him in the huddle': Recapping Cooper Rush's first hours as an Atlanta Falcon

Amidst quarterback news, Falcons welcome a new face to the room.

news

Falcons Camp Report: Michael Penix Jr. looks good in limited work

Atlanta's first practice of AT&T Training Camp is in the books. Here's what we learned on a busy Day 1.

news

QB Tua Tagovailoa to miss time with injury

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the veteran quarterback "will be out there sooner rather than later"

news

Atlanta Falcons sign QB Cooper Rush

On the first day of training camp, the Falcons added another quarterback to their roster.

news

QB Michael Penix Jr. still working towards full medical clearance

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Penix is not cleared to participate in team drills as training camp begins.

Top News

Falcons Camp Report: Will starters play in the preseason?

Bralen Trice is back on the field at Falcons training camp and 'feeling great'

Jessie Bates highest-graded safety in 'Madden NFL 27'

Atlanta Falcons, Arthur Blank mourn passing of Cristina Ulbrich, beloved wife of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich