Atlanta Falcons sign QB Cooper Rush

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons signed veteran quarterback Cooper Rush Wednesday morning ahead of their first practice of AT&T Training Camp.

Rush, 32, has logged eight years of NFL action and appeared in 42 games during that time, most of which came with the Dallas Cowboys. Rush spent the 2025 season with the Baltimore Ravens and played in four games with two starts. He started eight games for the Cowboys in 2024 and compiled a 4-4 record, throwing for 1,844 yards with 12 touchdowns and 5 interceptions that season.

In his career, Rush has completed 61.1% of his passes for 3,766 yards with 20 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The Falcons signed Rush in the wake of quarterback news to start camp. On Wednesday morning, the Falcons released veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian amid a flurry of moves. Head coach Kevin Stefanski then announced Tua Tagovailoa would miss the start of camp due to a minor injury, but was expected back "sooner than later," and that Michael Penix Jr. had not yet been cleared for full participation.