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Atlanta Falcons sign QB Cooper Rush

On the first day of training camp, the Falcons added another quarterback to their roster.

Jul 29, 2026 at 08:59 AM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons signed veteran quarterback Cooper Rush Wednesday morning ahead of their first practice of AT&T Training Camp.

Rush, 32, has logged eight years of NFL action and appeared in 42 games during that time, most of which came with the Dallas Cowboys. Rush spent the 2025 season with the Baltimore Ravens and played in four games with two starts. He started eight games for the Cowboys in 2024 and compiled a 4-4 record, throwing for 1,844 yards with 12 touchdowns and 5 interceptions that season.

In his career, Rush has completed 61.1% of his passes for 3,766 yards with 20 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The Falcons signed Rush in the wake of quarterback news to start camp. On Wednesday morning, the Falcons released veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian amid a flurry of moves. Head coach Kevin Stefanski then announced Tua Tagovailoa would miss the start of camp due to a minor injury, but was expected back "sooner than later," and that Michael Penix Jr. had not yet been cleared for full participation.

Those developments left undrafted rookie Jack Strand as the lone quarterback on the roster available for 11-on-11 periods at practice before Rush's signing. With Rush in the building, the Falcons are back to four quarterbacks on the roster.

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