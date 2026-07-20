Falcons 2026 training camp preview: Safeties

3. What roles do DeMarcco Hellams, Sydney Brown carve out for themselves?

The starters in Atlanta are set. That much is certain. But in this league, you're only as good as your depth. Hellams and Brown are that depth.

Hellams got quite a bit of runway this spring working alongside Bates, as Watts was held out for a minor injury during OTAs. Brown played a little bit of a hybrid role, dropping down from time to time. Along with their role in depth defensively, Hellams and Brown are assets for the Falcons on special teams, as both have totaled significant reps there throughout their careers.