Falcons 2026 training camp preview: Cornerbacks

3 key questions for the Falcons cornerbacks/nickels

1. Who starts opposite A.J. Terrell?

Barring injuries or any unforeseen circumstances, this is a two-man race for Terrell's running mate. It's going to come down to Mike Hughes, who started the 12 games in which he played in 2025 opposite Terrell, or Terrell's own brother, Avieon, who the Falcons drafted in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Though Avieon Terrell has inside/outside flex, the plan right now is to not overload the rookie by cross training him at outside corner and nickel. He'll be working primarily on the outside as the Falcons track his progress towards a starting spot. There is question of whether or not you hold Avieon Terrell's feet to the fire in his rookie year. If you can, should you start him from go? It worked for his older brother. That said, Atlanta doesn't need to rush Avieon Terrell, not when they have Hughes on the roster.

Still, one would assume the Falcons would like to get Avieon Terrell some starting reps opposite his brother. When that ultimately comes to pass, however, is up for debate. And honestly, may be clearer after a handful of training camp practices.

2. Can Billy Bowman Jr. return to action? If not, who fills in?

Bowman arguably had the hottest start of any rookie in the league last season when he jumped out of the gate in 2025 not just as a starter, but playmaker for Atlanta's defense. Then, a hamstring injury sidelined him, and just when he was on his way back, a ruptured Achilles ended his season prematurely.

Dee Alford stepped in and played well in Bowman's place last season. He left in free agency, though. In the wake of Alford signing with Buffalo, the Falcons brought in Darnay Holmes. It's Holmes who has been the Falcons primary contributor in their traditional nickel looks throughout the offseason. Bowman was not yet able to participate in full team drills this spring, but the expectation is that we'll see more of him in training camp. Will he be cleared for the start of the season? And if so, how quickly can knock the rust off and get his feet back under him? And if the answer is, "He needs more time," does that mean Holmes is the guy deployed? It's looking that way early, but camp can always alter plans.

3. How many defensive backs do you carry on the 53-man roster?

Like linemen and pass catchers, defensive backs is a position group you can never have too many of. And with a couple starting spots up for grabs, how do decisions alter how many men you keep from this group?

Players like Mike Ford Jr. and Natrone Brooks have been key contributors on special teams of late. The Falcons brought back role players like C.J. Henderson, A.J. Woods and Cobee Bryant, while also reuniting with Darren Hall (who the Falcons drafted and then waived during the duration of his rookie contract). Where do they all fit in as depth is concerned? Especially when considering starting lineups could change well into the season as 1) players get healthy, 2) injuries mount or even 3) decisions at linebacker and safety shift the needs of the lineup.