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Falcons 2026 training camp preview: Tight ends

A look at the Falcons' tight ends room, which welcomed back a familiar face and houses a freshly signed Kyle Pitts.

Jul 08, 2026 at 11:13 AM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Taining camp is set to begin later this month for the Atlanta Falcons. To prepare for the first camp under head coach Kevin Stefanski, we're running our season preview series, which will take a closer look at each position group coming out of the offseason.

This series will run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between now and July 22, which is one week before the Falcons' first training camp practice on July 29. Tori McElhaney will be helping me write these previews, which will include any offseason personnel changes, notable stats from the 2025 season and key questions entering training camp.

Camp Preview: Special Teams | Offensive Line | Defensive Line | Outside Linebacker

Let's dig into the Falcons' tight ends room, which welcomed back a familiar face this offseason and houses a freshly signed Kyle Pitts.

Best Photos of Kyle Pitts: Atlanta Falcons Tight End Signs New Contract

Locked in for the future. Browse 50 photos of Kyle Pitts Sr. after signing a new contract, featuring the star tight end's best plays, celebrations, and career moments.

2021: Kyle Pitts
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Gregory Payan/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Images of first round draft pick Kyle Pitts arriving at Atlanta Falcons Training Ground in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday May 1, 2021. (Photo by Austin Hittle/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
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Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after making a catch against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 kneels before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 stands for the national anthem before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 makes a catch during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 21, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 prior to the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 10, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates during the Week 3 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs out of the tunnel before the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brennan Asplen/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 10, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during the Week 1 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 7, 2025. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during the Week 1 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 7, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 reacts after a first down during the Week 2 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, September 14, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrate after a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during player introductions before the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 prepares to run out during the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 reacts during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, October 19, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, November 30, 2025. (Photo by Caean Couto/Atlanta Falcons)
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Caean Couto/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 arrives before the Week 14 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 7, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 7, 2025. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdwon during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates his touchdown during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Week 16 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday, December 21, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 prepares in the locker room before the Week 17 Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, December 29, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during the Week 17 Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, December 29, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 reacts after the touchdown during the Week 17 Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, December 29, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 reacts after a catch during the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 4, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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TIGHT ENDS

Coaches:

  • Kevin Koger — Tight ends coach (third season with Falcons)

Returning contributors:

  • Kyle Pitts — Sixth season with Falcons
  • Charlie Woerner — Third season with Falcons

Notable newcomers:

  • Austin Hooper

Rest of the roster:

  • Joshua Simon
  • Jack Velling

Offseason departures:

  • Feleipe Franks
  • Teagan Quitoriano

3 key questions for Falcons tight ends

1. How will Kyle Pitts look in the new offense?

With a new contract in hand, Pitts enters the 2026 season looking to pick up right where he left off in 2025. During the final six weeks of the season, Pitts led all NFL tight ends with 469 receiving yards and ranked second in touchdowns with four. He displayed a new degree of on-field confidence and tapped into his rare athletic gifts more consistently. It was an encouraging sign for the former fourth-overall pick, who will turn 26 next season.

While Pitts answered some questions about his own play last season, the offseason has introduced new questions about the Falcons' offense with the arrival of Stefanski as head coach and Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator. It's tempting to point to the offenses run in Cleveland during Stefanski's time there, especially last season when Rees held the coordinator role as well, but coaches often strive to match their schemes to the strengths of the players on their roster. And while the coaches might be the same, the players on Atlanta's offense and those in Cleveland last year are completely different.

How will they plan to use Pitts in 2026? Is he going to be an in-line tight end as frequently as he was in Arthur Smith's offense or will he spend most of his time in the slot, like he has been the last couple of years? David Njoku is maybe the closest thing the Browns had at tight end to what Pitts is, but they are far from a perfect comparison. Still, according to Next Gen Stats, Njoku played 52.3% of his snaps tight to the line and 39.1% of his snaps in the slot over his last three seasons with the Browns. That gives us one small notion of what this could look like, but this is a new weapon for Stefanski and Rees to work with and they could have something unique in mind.

"I think there's all sorts of different jobs he can do," Stefanski said. "You know, in-line tight end, line up in the backfield, line up outside. I think it comes back to that versatility piece. And I think you've seen that from Kyle in his career. It's not putting Kyle in positions that he hasn't been in already, but it's quarter-turn adjusting a few of them and maybe utilizing a few different route techniques, if you will. But he's proven to be a good football player in this league."

2. What role will Austin Hooper play in his return to Atlanta?

Fans got a pleasant surprise during the Falcons' early wave of free-agent signings when it was announced on March 12 that tight end Austin Hooper would be returning to the organization that selected him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. It was a move that made sense on multiple levels. Hooper is familiar with the franchise after spending his first four seasons in Atlanta, including the Super Bowl run in 2016, and has previously played alongside teammates like Jake Matthews, Chris Lindstrom and Olamide Zaccheaus. He also developed a strong relationship with Matt Ryan during his first stint with the Falcons, and he likely understands very well the type of culture the team wants to set. Finally, Hooper spent two seasons in Cleveland with Stefanski and understands his program.

All of that sets Hooper up well to hit the ground running in training camp and establish a tempo that younger players can follow. But when the ball is snapped, what is the plan for Hooper, who is entering his 11th NFL season? While playing for the Super Bowl-bound New England Patriots last season, Hooper made six starts and caught 21 passes for 263 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In Cleveland, he averaged 42 catches, 390 receiving yards and 3.5 touchdowns in his two seasons while mostly lining up with his hand in the dirt. If he occupied the same in-line tight end role here in Atlanta, Hooper and Pitts could easily co-exist on the field in 12- or 13-personnel sets. The bigger question is how the Falcons choose to split work between Hooper and Charlie Woerner, who has been highly regarded for his ability as a run blocker since arriving in 2024. Hooper has been a reliable blocker in the run game for most of his career as well, though, and has a stronger history as a receiver.

It's a good problem for the Falcons to have, especially in an era of the game where tight ends have become highly valuable. How the snaps shake out as we get deeper into camp is going to be compelling to watch.

3. Do any young players emerge in camp?

One of the standouts of minicamp, and OTAs in general, was second-year tight end Joshua Simon. An undrafted free agent out of South Carolina last year, Simon spent his rookie season on Atlanta's practice squad. At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Simon is an athletically gifted receiver who caught 40 passes for 519 yards and seven touchdowns in his final year at South Carolina. His receiving skills have been on display in practices so far this year, and Simon also showed a knack for finding space in 7-on-7 and full-team drills. Atlanta's tight end room is crowded, but Simon is a young player to watch heading into camp. A good preseason — and he could see a lot of snaps — might make things interesting.

Jack Velling enters camp as the rookie in the Falcons' tight end unit. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Velling is an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State and showed versatility as a well-rounded receiver during his college career. In four seasons — two at Oregon State and two at Michigan State — Velling caught 117 passes for 1,489 yards and 15 touchdowns.

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