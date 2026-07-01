Zachariah Branch credits UGA program for smooth NFL transition

The return game is one area where Branch, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds, could make the biggest early impact. His world-class speed made him one of the most electrifying kick returners in college, and he has two return touchdowns on his resume.

"Yeah, I mean we got a bunch of players that we looked at as far as returners go, and, obviously, he caught our eye early on," Falcons special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said. "… We thought he did a really good job there at USC and at Georgia, and when we had the opportunity to get him, we were extremely excited about it."

Branch's speed is also a welcome addition in the wide receiver room. The Falcons have plenty of size with players like Drake London and Kyle Pitts on the roster, but they made a concerted effort to improve their ability to stretch the field vertically. Branch, along with free-agent signees Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus, should help add some juice to the offense.

After OTA and minicamp practices, many of the receivers lingered on the field to catch extra passes from the jugs machine, Branch included. It's a routine Zaccheaus has long engaged in, and he's happy to see the rookie join in.

"He's so eager to learn," Zaccheaus said of Branch. "And I think obviously, athletically, very gifted. But just having the right mindset as well on top of that, [he's] setting himself up for the best success. And you can just tell how eager he is to learn about the details, make sure he's doing everything right. I'm excited to see where it goes."

The 2026 season for Atlanta could be defined by transition as much as anything else. With 21 signees, the Falcons have the fourth-biggest free agency class in the NFL. Add to that a pair of offseason trades and the team's rookie class, and there are a lot of new players on the roster.