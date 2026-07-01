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Zachariah Branch credits UGA program for smooth NFL transition

Branch felt comfortable during the Falcons' offseason program and is poised to put his best foot forward when training camp begins. 

Jul 01, 2026 at 03:00 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The real work will begin later this month when the Atlanta Falcons begin training camp on July 29, but rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch is already settling into his NFL career nicely.

The former Georgia star, who Atlanta selected in the third round of the NFL Draft, spent his final college season with the Bulldogs in part to help prepare him for the demands of professional football. Thus far, his time spent in Athens has paid off.

"I feel like, collectively, I think everybody says it's easier for sure," Branch said when asked whether the jump has been hard or easy for him and his former teammates. "The Georgia culture and the standard over there is different. That's why they're such a great program."

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But even among the former Bulldogs who received a first-class education in gridiron greatness, Branch is uniquely suited for the life of an elite athlete. He is the nephew of Hall of Fame wide receiver Cliff Branch, and his father, Sheva, is a sports performance coach who began pouring his knowledge into his son at a young age.

After entering college at USC with a wise-beyond-his-years mindset, Branch used the game to hone values that will now guide him through his rookie year.

"My parents have prepared me along the lines to be able to do what's right and make sure you're consistent in everything that you do and be disciplined with whatever you do or else you're not going to have any success in whatever it is," Branch said. "Whether it's football, whether it's being in law school, you have to have that discipline and consistency. I feel like I've built that early on. And I felt like I built a great routine last year, and I'm still in Georgia, so I feel like I can stay with that routine, which is something that is a blessing to me."

Branch got the opportunity to show what he offers his new team and get his first taste of the NFL game during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp. In those practices, Branch was a big part of the wide receiver rotation and worked with the kickoff and punt returners.

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The return game is one area where Branch, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds, could make the biggest early impact. His world-class speed made him one of the most electrifying kick returners in college, and he has two return touchdowns on his resume.

"Yeah, I mean we got a bunch of players that we looked at as far as returners go, and, obviously, he caught our eye early on," Falcons special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said. "… We thought he did a really good job there at USC and at Georgia, and when we had the opportunity to get him, we were extremely excited about it."

Branch's speed is also a welcome addition in the wide receiver room. The Falcons have plenty of size with players like Drake London and Kyle Pitts on the roster, but they made a concerted effort to improve their ability to stretch the field vertically. Branch, along with free-agent signees Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus, should help add some juice to the offense.

After OTA and minicamp practices, many of the receivers lingered on the field to catch extra passes from the jugs machine, Branch included. It's a routine Zaccheaus has long engaged in, and he's happy to see the rookie join in.

"He's so eager to learn," Zaccheaus said of Branch. "And I think obviously, athletically, very gifted. But just having the right mindset as well on top of that, [he's] setting himself up for the best success. And you can just tell how eager he is to learn about the details, make sure he's doing everything right. I'm excited to see where it goes."

The 2026 season for Atlanta could be defined by transition as much as anything else. With 21 signees, the Falcons have the fourth-biggest free agency class in the NFL. Add to that a pair of offseason trades and the team's rookie class, and there are a lot of new players on the roster.

Among that group, Branch is uniquely intriguing because of his first-year floor and overall upside. If he acclimates to the ramped-up intensity of training camp and the preseason as well as he did his first NFL hurdles, Branch could be one newcomer who makes an early impact for the club.

Photos | Week Two - OTAs

Join the Atlanta Falcons on the practice fields during Week One of OTAs at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga.

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Carlos Allen Jr. #79 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Carlos Allen Jr. #79 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III #22 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III #22 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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