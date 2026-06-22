Takeaways from Falcons OTAs & minicamp

A look at the Falcons' injury situation

Some players missed part or all of the on-field practices over the last month or so. Here's a quick look at the latest on those players.

LB Troy Andersen: The former second-round pick last suited up for the Falcons in Week 14 of the 2024 season. He was present during OTAs and minicamp but did not participate in any of the practices. No timeline has been given for a possible return.

LB JD Bertrand: A fifth-round pick in 2024, Bertrand has been dealing with an undisclosed injury that sidelined him during minicamp.

DB Billy Bowman Jr.: After injuring his Achilles last season, Bowman has been slowly ramping up his recovery. Although he did not participate in any team or individual drills, Bowman was working off to the side with trainers and has been involved in walkthroughs. "Continues to hit every mark in his rehab," Stefanski said during OTAs. "He's not ready, just yet, for practice."

LB Kendal Daniels: Atlanta's fourth-round pick participated in rookie minicamp but was then spotted with a boot on his foot for the start of OTAs. The boot has since come off but Daniels was still held out of the three OTA practices open to the media and the two minicamp practices.

WR Drake London: After signing his new contract extension, London was held out of minicamp practices as a precautionary measure due to a minor injury. "A little thing that I'm just being ultra cautious [about]," Stefanski said. "He could practice, but I'm holding out."

LB DeAngelo Malone: The reserve linebacker and core special teamer did not participate during minicamp with an undisclosed injury.

OT Storm Norton: Atlanta's swing tackle was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list prior to the start of minicamp.

QB Michael Penix Jr.: The third-year quarterback did not participate in 11-on-11 drills during OTAs and minicamp, but he was able to do individual work and get reps in 7-on-7. There's still another jump Penix has to make in his recovery before he can get full-team reps, however, and that remains the focus.

"He's not cleared for 11-on-11, so we'll continue with the plan," Stefanski said. "With what Mike has done to date, very pleased with the work that he's putting in. Like I mentioned to you guys before, he's exactly where he needs to be, and we'll just continue to lean on medical and Mike and continue to make good decisions for his rehabilitation."

QB Trevor Siemian: The veteran quarterback was active during OTAs but he was held out during minicamp. The expectation is that he will be ready by training camp. "We're holding him out, but he'll be ready to go for training camp," Stefanski said.

OT Jawaan Taylor: After signing with the Falcons as a free agent, Taylor has slowly been ramping up his work on the field. "He's rehabbing from an injury," Stefanski said. "He's doing a very good job. He'll be out. You'll see him at walkthroughs, and he's continuing to be able to do more and more."

DT Anterio Thompson: The rookie defensive tackle has been working through an undisclosed injury and did not practice in OTAs or minicamp.

DE Bralen Trice: Since injuring his ACL in his first preseason game as a rookie, Trice has been in recovery mode. He took a big step forward in that recovery during OTAs and minicamp, when he was able to join the team on the practice field and earn full-team reps.

S Xavier Watts: Watts was sidelined for the three OTA practices open to the media and minicamp, but Stefanski likened him to London, saying that the second-year safety was sitting out as a precautionary measure.

Divine Deablo gets the green dot

As a Falcons newcomer in 2025, Deablo was a revelation. His ability as a coverage defender helped Atlanta's defense erase opposing tight ends last season and opened the door for Deablo to take on a bigger role in Year 2. With Kaden Elliss no longer on the roster, Deablo is in line to be the main communicator for the defense.

Deablo will wear the green dot on his helmet, which indicates he's able to communicate with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich during games. He will then disseminate the play call and any other information to his teammates on the field. For the soft-spoken linebacker, this will test him in new ways.

"Naturally, I'm a quiet guy," Deablo told reporters after practice. "I've been trying to have casual conversations with everybody. I've just been trying to chat it up to show that I am comfortable talking to everybody. On the field, just yelling, being loud, I want everyone, even the coaches, to hear me and know I am confident."

There's still a question as to who will be standing next to Deablo at inside linebacker for Atlanta, but candidates are emerging. Christian Harris, who signed with the Falcons as a free agent, got a good look in that role over the last month. But rookies Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. could become factors in training camp.

Matt Ryan making an impact already

Whether it's throwing to receivers during practice, sharing important experiences with rookies or providing a player's perspective for Stefanski and general manager Ian Cunningham, Matt Ryan has been busy in his new role as president of football. The reviews so far from players and personnel alike have been glowing.

"Matt, when he said he's here to support in any way, he really is," assistant general manager Jeff Scott said. "I mean, you guys see out of practice, he'll help with kind of anything. I know he's done like some scout team, helping with the defense. He's in our meetings and helping with us. But I really think it's really wherever we need help; he's willing to step in. He has no ego."

Names fans should know for training camp

It's tough to get a true sense of how the depth chart is shaping up after just a couple of minicamp practices, but there were some players fans may not be entirely familiar with who have been involved in notable ways. Offensively, right tackle Michael Jerrell, center James Brockermeyer, running back Tyler Goodson, tight end Joshua Simon and wide receiver Dylan Drummond have had good moments. Defensively, defensive tackle Chris Williams, linebacker Malik Verdon and defensive backs Darnay Holmes and A.J. Woods are guys who stood out to me.

When does Falcons training camp start?

Camp dates were officially announced last week.