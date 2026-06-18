Falcons practice report: What we learned on Day 2 of minicamp

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — After conducting their first practice of minicamp on a dreary Tuesday, the Falcons enjoyed perfect weather conditions for Wednesday's on-field session, which will be the final one of minicamp.

It was a slightly truncated version of practice that featured a good amount of red-zone work as well as the typical individual drills for each position group. One common theme in conversations with players throughout this offseason has been the attention to detail and demanding nature of what this coaching staff is asking out there on the field.

"They've been doing a great job creating a lot of urgency for us," Falcons running back Bijan Robinson said. "We're not just out there loligagging, we're out there really focused. There's not really a break time to do anything, so we're always trying to maximize our efforts out there on the field."

While head coach Kevin Stefanski has repeatedly said the team used its offseason program to emphasize fundamentals to build a strong foundation, it's clear the players are also sensing an uptick in efficiency.

That's important for a couple of reasons. NFL offseason rules restrict the amount of time players can spend on the field and the level of activities they can engage in. Given these limitations, squeezing useful actions and drills into every available moment can provide small daily advantages that add up over time. And honing in on the core fundamentals for a roster with many new players from a variety of backgrounds allows Stefanski and his staff to establish a baseline that they can build upon in training camp.

"I would honestly just say we're working. It's a huge difference. We're working right now. We're getting after it," Falcons wide receiver Drake London said. "Everybody's here at the moment, and we all have the same goal in mind. We're just pushing and pulling people along as we go. I think that's the biggest difference right now is genuinely the same goals [are] in play."