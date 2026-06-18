Falcons practice report: What we learned on Day 2 of minicamp

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — After conducting their first practice of minicamp on a dreary Tuesday, the Falcons enjoyed perfect weather conditions for Wednesday's on-field session, which will be the final one of minicamp.
It was a slightly truncated version of practice that featured a good amount of red-zone work as well as the typical individual drills for each position group. One common theme in conversations with players throughout this offseason has been the attention to detail and demanding nature of what this coaching staff is asking out there on the field.
"They've been doing a great job creating a lot of urgency for us," Falcons running back Bijan Robinson said. "We're not just out there loligagging, we're out there really focused. There's not really a break time to do anything, so we're always trying to maximize our efforts out there on the field."
While head coach Kevin Stefanski has repeatedly said the team used its offseason program to emphasize fundamentals to build a strong foundation, it's clear the players are also sensing an uptick in efficiency.
That's important for a couple of reasons. NFL offseason rules restrict the amount of time players can spend on the field and the level of activities they can engage in. Given these limitations, squeezing useful actions and drills into every available moment can provide small daily advantages that add up over time. And honing in on the core fundamentals for a roster with many new players from a variety of backgrounds allows Stefanski and his staff to establish a baseline that they can build upon in training camp.
"I would honestly just say we're working. It's a huge difference. We're working right now. We're getting after it," Falcons wide receiver Drake London said. "Everybody's here at the moment, and we all have the same goal in mind. We're just pushing and pulling people along as we go. I think that's the biggest difference right now is genuinely the same goals [are] in play."
With a first-year head coach, the Falcons were allowed to start their offseason work a couple of weeks early. They took advantage of every bit of that time and now get a short break before training camp begins in late July. There will be some key questions to answer when camp kicks off, but the early reviews from players and coaches about the work this spring have been positive.
Join the Atlanta Falcons on the practice fields during Week One of OTAs at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga.
Notes and observations from practice:
Wednesday's practice was up-tempo with some memorable moments in full-team drills. Here's what I saw.
- The emphasis on goal-line and red-zone work was apparent early during the individual period. Quarterbacks and receivers paired up to work through routes and timing at the goal line, and passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand was highly active, explaining to players the purpose behind their movements and making any necessary adjustments.
- That work carried over to a 7-on-7 period against the defense that featured some quick decisions and acrobatic catches. The period began with Tua Tagovailoa hitting Kyle Pitts for a touchdown on a route Engstrand used as a teaching point just minutes earlier. Later during Tagovailoa's turn at quarterback, he threw a high pass at the back of the end zone that Olamide Zaccheaus climbed the ladder to grab. Most impressively, Zaccheaus managed to twist in the air and get both toes down for the score. It was the highlight of the day.
- Penix got his turn at quarterback next and threw at least three touchdowns during the session. Those balls went to running back Nathan Carter and wide receivers Casey Washington and Dylon Drummond.
- After the goal-line period, the offense moved back about 10 yards for a high-red-zone drill. The standout plays from that period were a Houdini-style catch from Bijan Robinson, where his hands were so late to grab the ball that it initially appeared that the pass was incomplete and a good connection between quarterback Jack Strand and wide receiver Chris Blair.
- Atlanta's defenders had their share of highlights during the goal-line and red-zone work as well. Divine Deablo's length, which made him a nightmare for quarterbacks last season, will continue to be a problem. He takes up so much of the middle of the field, and it's easy to daydream about what he'd look like in a Tampa 2 role. Avieon Terrell's quick-trigger aggression was also on display. His understanding of the situation and route possibilities allowed him to fire downhill immediately to break up a couple of passes.
- Malik Verdon is an interesting name to keep in mind at linebacker for training camp. He is one of the few players on Atlanta's roster who is comparable in size to Divine Deablo, which makes him valuable as a depth piece who could fill a similar role. Rookie Kendal Daniels, who is recovering from injury, also fits this description.
- Defensive end Samson Ebukam had one rep where he was in the backfield in a blink. We won't get a good sense of Atlanta's trench play until pads come on, but Ebukam could be a pleasant surprise for the defense.
- There weren't many noteworthy moments from the 11-on-11 period at the end of practice, but it should be mentioned that Tagovailoa looked sharp once again. The biggest play didn't involve much from him, though. It was a quick screen pass to Zachariah Branch on the left side. Branch caught the ball and showed why the Falcons were so excited to draft him in the third round; he nimbly maneuvered through traffic and hit a full sprint to run about 55 yards to the end zone.
Join the Atlanta Falcons on the practice fields for the first day of OTA's at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga.
Thanks to everyone who read these minicamp practice reports. We will have similar coverage after each training camp practice when that gets underway. In the meantime, be on the lookout for position previews, player profiles and the biggest questions we have heading into camp.