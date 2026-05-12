'He's definitely a Brich guy': Kendal Daniels following a path others helped clear in Atlanta

Ulbrich had a hand in acquiring and developing all of these players, leading up to Deablo in 2025, who helped anchor a record-breaking year for the unit.

That's why, when Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham spoke to the media after drafting Daniels in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, he called him a "Brich guy." Daniels fits the mold of the type of player Ulbrich has not only coveted but succeeded with since his days as the Falcons' inside linebackers coach during the Jones era.

"(Daniels) fits those measurables and what (Ulbrich) looks for and what we look for," Cunningham said. "Then, (with Daniels) going to Oklahoma and playing in the (Brent) Venables scheme, you see him play all over the field, stacked and the apex and sometimes even the line deep. He's a rare athlete. When you watch the tape, the movement, the length, the fluidity, he can do a lot of things for you on defense."

This prototype is now well established, and it has given Daniels a certain sense of confidence as he officially becomes a Falcon. He's seen players with this skill set succeed in Atlanta, and that matters to him.

"I have watched a lot of Divine's film," Daniels said at the Falcons rookie minicamp this past weekend. "Seeing how he transitioned and played in the defense has really helped me, because he came from the background with how he plays, how he moves around, you can just tell that he played safety."

Funny enough, there's an echo of that sentiment in what Falcons area scouts said about Daniels during the pre-draft process.