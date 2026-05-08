Atlanta Falcons host 23 tryout players at 2026 rookie minicamp 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are holding rookie minicamp this weekend at their facility in Flowery Branch.
Along with the six drafted rookies and 14 undrafted free agents the team has come to terms with, the organization will also host 23 tryout players over the weekend. Of the 23 participants, two are veteran tryouts.
Three current members of the Falcons roster will also be participating: TE Josh Simons, CB AJ Woods and LB Malik Verdon.
Below is a list of the players who are set to participate in the Falcons rookie minicamp as tryout players.
|Player
|Position
|College
|Titus Atimalala
|WR
|UCLA
|Devontae Houston
|RB
|East Tennessee St.
|Trent Battle
|RB
|TCU
|Nyland Green
|CB
|Arizona State
|J.T. Byrne
|TE
|Georgia Tech
|D.J. Harvey Jr.
|CB
|USC
|Mante Morrow
|WR
|Upper Iowa
|Triston Newson
|LB
|Missouri
|Jahron Manning
|S
|Mississippi State
|Daveren Rayner
|LB
|Kentucky
|Key Lawrence
|S
|UCLA
|Clayton Lee
|S
|Georgia Tech
|Omar Daniels
|S
|Georgia Tech
|Malik Rutherford
|WR
|Georgia Tech
|Jayden George
|QR
|Ave Maria
|Stephen Dix
|LB
|Arkansas
|Jaylon Shelton
|CB
|Praire View
|Dontae Balfour
|CB
|Texas Tech
|Bryson Taylor
|CB
|Utah State
|Curtis Allen
|RB
|Virginia Union
|Andrel Anthony
|WR
|Duke
|Layden Robinson (VET)
|OG
|Texas A&M (2024)
|Ross Blacklock (VET)
|DT
|Texas Christian (2020)
Join us as we highlight the Atlanta Falcons' newest additions from the 2026 NFL Draft class.