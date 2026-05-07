Falcons sign CB Darren Hall

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have signed cornerback Darren Hall to the roster. This is Hall's second stint with the Falcons. Atlanta drafted Hall with the No. 108 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hall made his professional debut in Week 3 of that season. He appeared in 14 games as a rookie, finishing the season with one sack, 27 tackles and three passes defended.

In his second season, Hall made nine starts and appeared in all 17 games. He totaled 45 tackles, had three passes defended, forced one fumble and had a fumble recovery. The Falcons waived Hall in August 2023, and he has spent the last couple seasons going back and forth between Indianapolis and Arizona, working on and off both the Colts and Cardinals practice squads.

Hall went to college at San Diego State. During the 2019 college season, he tied the FBS lead for pass breakups with 16.