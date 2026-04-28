Nerdy Birds: 2026 Draft Class

|Round
|Pick No.
|Player
|School
|2nd
|48
|CB Avieon Terrell
|Clemson
|3rd
|79
|WR Zachariah Branch
|Georgia
|4th
|134
|LB Kendal Daniels
|Oklahoma
|6th
|208
|DT Anterio Thompson
|Washington
|6th
|215
|LB Harold Perkins Jr.
|Louisiana State
|7th
|231
|OL Ethan Onianwa
|Ohio State
Day 2
Round 2 | No. 48 Overall | CB Avieon Terrell
Atlanta selected cornerback Avieon Terrell in the second round with the 48th overall pick. Terrell played in 39 games over three seasons (2023-25) at Clemson, totaling 125 tackles (90 solo), 25 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles, four sacks and three interceptions. He is a two-time All-ACC selection and led all cornerbacks across the NCAA in forced fumbles across his three-year Clemson career, setting the Tigers' single-season record with five in 2025.
In 2025, he was named a second-team AP All-American after recording 46 tackles, including 4.5 for loss, a career-high 3.0 sacks, 11 pass breakups, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 643 defensive snaps over 12 starts. Terrell is an Atlanta, Ga., native and the younger brother of Atlanta cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr.
Scouting Reports
"Terrell is a tenacious and infectiously feisty competitor at cornerback; whether he's in coverage, playing the run, or blitzing off the edge, he is in the action on seemingly every snap... Terrell has a good sense for looking back for the ball when it's in the air. He's an excellent blitzer who flies in off the edge and arrives at the quarterback in a flash. And in the run game, he's a forceful tackler who regularly sticks his face in the fan to stop a running back or ballcarrier. He rips and swipes and clubs at the ball, hoping to cause a fumble."
- Danny Kelly, The Ringer
"Terrell is a fluid, easy mover, with light footwork in his pedal and read-and-drive reactions. He crowds receivers up and down the field and displays instinctive qualities to find and play the football... he made plenty of impact plays the past two seasons (21 passes defended, eight forced fumbles) and competes with a "Honey Badger" aura."
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Round 3 | No. 79 Overall | WR Zachariah Branch
Atlanta selected wide receiver Zachariah Branch in the third round with the 79th overall pick. Branch played the 2025 season at Georgia following two seasons (2023-24) at Southern California. Across three collegiate seasons, he played in 38 games and pulled in 159 receptions for 1,634 yards and nine touchdowns. The Las Vegas, Nev., native played in 14 games (10 starts) in 2025, catching 81 passes for 811 yards and six touchdowns and returning 10 kicks for 205 yards and 13 punts for 157 yards. As a true freshman in 2023, he earned the Jet Award, which honors the nation's most outstanding return specialist, after tallying 16 punt returns for 332 yards and one touchdown and registering 24 kick returns for 442 yards and one touchdown.
Scouting Reports
"Branch is a souped-up playmaker with rare speed, burst, and maneuverability in space. He expertly weaves through defenses, sparking the afterburners to run away from defenders or hitting the brakes to let them fly right by... Branch is short but solidly built, and he explodes off the line and into his route. He brings rare acceleration and top-end speed to take any catch to the house, and opposing defenses must account for him at all times."
- Danny Kelly, The Ringer
"Branch has dynamic speed and the linear twitch to threaten the defense before and after the catch... He projects as a versatile slot receiver with return value."
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Day 3
Round 4 | No. 134 Overall | LB Kendal Daniels
The Falcons traded the 122nd overall pick (fourth round) to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for picks 134 (fourth round) and 208 (sixth round). Atlanta selected Oklahoma linebacker Kendal Daniels with the 134th pick. Daniels played in 52 games (41 starts) over five seasons with Oklahoma State (2022-24) and Oklahoma (2025), recording 293 tackles (180 solo), 33.5 tackles for loss, 16 passes defensed, 7.5 sacks, five interceptions and two forced fumbles. In 2025, he totaled 53 tackles, including 9.0 for loss, one fumble recovery, three passes defensed and two quarterback hits for the Sooners.
The Beggs, Okla., native was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2022 after totaling 71 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, five passes defensed, one forced fumble, four quarterback hits, three interceptions and a safety.
Scouting Reports
"Daniels is a good-looking athlete with the range and movement skills to make plays at different levels of the field. Though some teams see him as a tweener, others believe he can provide value on subpackages and special teams."
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic
"Safety-turned-linebacker with outstanding length and athleticism... His quickness makes him a menace in the gaps and he has good pursuit speed... He's proficient in zone and man coverages, and he can be used to blitz or spy the quarterback."
- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Round 6 | No. 208 Overall | DT Anterio Thompson
The Falcons selected Washington defensive tackle Anterio Thompson in the sixth round with the 208th overall pick. Thompson played five seasons of collegiate football, spending the 2021-22 seasons at Iowa Western Community College before transferring to Iowa (2023), Western Michigan (2024) and Washington (2025). In 2025, he played in all 13 games (three starts) for the Huskies and totaled 30 tackles (17 solo), two passes defensed and 1.5 sacks. Thompson played in all 13 games (12 starts) for Western Michigan in 2024 and in seven games for Iowa in 2023. The Dubuque, Iowa, native blocked two punts during the 2023 season, which tied for third in the nation.
Scouting Reports
"He plays stout against base blocks and has the hand strength to snatch and shed. He can unlock and go with a clear path to the ball... Thompson needs to develop better consistency, but his upfield quickness, raw strength and special teams impact (three blocked punts in college) are intriguing qualities that can be further developed."
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic
"Thompson is a slightly undersized but explosive interior defender with the potential to take snaps as both a 1- and 3-technique in a one-gapping scheme. He lacks a track record of production and is more of a projection-based prospect."
- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Round 6 | No. 215 Overall | LB Harold Perkins Jr.
Atlanta selected Louisiana State linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. with the 215th overall pick. Perkins Jr. spent four seasons (2022-25) at LSU, totaling 220 tackles (113 solo), 36 tackles for loss, 10 passes defensed and five interceptions for the Tigers. He played in 12 games (11 starts) in 2025 and finished with 56 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and three interceptions. The New Orleans, La., native missed most of the 2024 season due to injury after starting all 13 games in 2023, recording 75 tackles (43 solo), a team-best 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks en route to earning second-team All-SEC accolades.
As a true freshman, Perkins played in all 14 games (eight starts) and was named first-team All-SEC by the Associated Press and a second-team selection by the league's coaches after recording 72 tackles (39 solo), 13 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three passes defensed and one interception.
Scouting Reports
"Despite being moved around, Perkins consistently produced, leading the team in tackles for loss and forced fumbles in each of his three healthy seasons in Baton Rouge. For his final two seasons, he wore the No. 7 jersey, which is awarded to the best playmaker from Louisiana on the LSU roster. Strictly as an athlete, Perkins is impressive with sideline-to-sideline range, twitchy burst and speed to close. He is at his best as an open-field rat or blitzer, because he can get home in a hurry, regardless of the angle or depth."
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic
"Slightly undersized off-ball linebacker with solid 2025 production but less in-game impact than he showed in 2022 and 2023 before his ACL tear in 2024. Perkins is decisive against the run and knifes into the backfield when lanes open. He's adequate in block take-ons and finishes tackles near the line with good physicality... Perkins is at his best when deployed in a scheme that allows him to play free and attack the line as often as possible."
- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Round 7 | No. 231 Overall | OL Ethan Onianwa
Atlanta selected Ohio State offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa (Oh-nee-on-wah) with its final selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, No. 231 overall in the seventh round. Onianwa played five seasons of collegiate football, spending four seasons (2021-24) at Rice before transferring to Ohio State for the 2025 campaign. In four seasons at Rice, he started 34 games at offensive tackle. He made 25 consecutive starts at right tackle in 2022 and 2023 before moving to left tackle prior to the 2024 season, starting all nine games he played in that year. The Katy, Texas, native played in all 14 games in 2025 and saw action on offense and special teams for the Buckeyes.
Scouting Reports
"Onianwa is a massive human, with long arms, thickness in his quads and a tall, broad frame... He is more consistent in the run game, where he can lean on defenders and create movement with sheer force. NFL scouts speak highly of his intelligence, work habits and character."
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic
"Onianwa is a thick, wide-bodied guard prospect with good arm length and a stiff punch to deliver jolt... Flashes the ability to land early two-hand strikes and briefly control rushers when initial contact is clean."
- Brandon Thorn, Bleacher Report