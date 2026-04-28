Nerdy Birds: 2026 Draft Class

"Despite being moved around, Perkins consistently produced, leading the team in tackles for loss and forced fumbles in each of his three healthy seasons in Baton Rouge. For his final two seasons, he wore the No. 7 jersey, which is awarded to the best playmaker from Louisiana on the LSU roster. Strictly as an athlete, Perkins is impressive with sideline-to-sideline range, twitchy burst and speed to close. He is at his best as an open-field rat or blitzer, because he can get home in a hurry, regardless of the angle or depth."