Falcons select Ethan Onianwa with pick No. 231 in 2026 NFL Draft

Expert Opinions

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "Onianwa is a massive human, with long arms, thickness in his quads and a tall, broad frame. He is an average athlete and has mediocre foot quickness to mirror speed in space, but his body control and bend help him get the job done. He is more consistent in the run game, where he can lean on defenders and create movement with sheer force. NFL scouts speak highly of his intelligence, work habits and character. Overall, Onianwa's inability to win a starting job on an average Ohio State offensive line is an obvious red flag, but his size and raw ability are worth bringing to camp and potentially adding to the practice squad."