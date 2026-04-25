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Falcons select Ethan Onianwa with pick No. 231 in 2026 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons land a massive offensive tackle out of Ohio State with their sixth and final pick in the draft.

Apr 25, 2026 at 06:08 PM
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by Tori McElhaney & Will McFadden
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FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — With the 231st pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons selected Ohio State offensive tackle Ethan Onianwa.

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Onianwa is the second offensive player taken by Atlanta in this year's draft, and he brings a lot of size for line coach Bill Callahan to work with. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 333 pounds, Onianwa started 34 games at offensive tackle during his four seasons at Rice University before transferring to Ohio State for his final season.

Let's take a closer look at what Onianwa brings to Atlanta.

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 333 pounds

Age: 22

School: Ohio State

Career Stats: Started 34 out of 52 games played, 25 at right tackle and nine at left tackle

Honors: Senior Bowl (2025), American Bowl (2025)

Expert Opinions

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "Onianwa is a massive human, with long arms, thickness in his quads and a tall, broad frame. He is an average athlete and has mediocre foot quickness to mirror speed in space, but his body control and bend help him get the job done. He is more consistent in the run game, where he can lean on defenders and create movement with sheer force. NFL scouts speak highly of his intelligence, work habits and character. Overall, Onianwa's inability to win a starting job on an average Ohio State offensive line is an obvious red flag, but his size and raw ability are worth bringing to camp and potentially adding to the practice squad."

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Why He Fits

Like defensive tackle, offensive tackle was an area of draftable need for depth in the wake of Kaleb McGary's retirement. The Falcons picked up Jawaan Taylor in free agency to fill that immediate need, but he's only on a one-year deal. With swing tackle Storm Norton coming off an injury that kept him off the field entirely in 2025, the Falcons could use reinforcements at the position. Onianwa is quite the physical reinforcement.

His size jumps off his chart. He's in the 90th percentile of weight and wingspan for a player at his position. And though he didn't earn a starting spot at tackle for the Buckeyes this year, he still comes to the NFL with a lot of college experience under his belt. Enough to warrant a seventh-round pick and a chance to make an NFL roster, especially one that could use some big bodies in offensive line depth.

This story will continue to be updated.

2026 Draft Pics | Full Draft Class Gallery

Join us as we highlight the Atlanta Falcons' newest additions from the 2026 NFL Draft class.

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Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (20) reacts in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (20) reacts after breaking up a pass during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (20) tries to tackle SMU tight end Matthew Hibner (88) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates his touchdown against Alabama during the second half of a Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates a touchdown in the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game against Mississippi in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Oklahoma linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Oklahoma linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) makes his way around Mississippi offensive lineman Jayden Williams (50) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Oklahoma linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) celebrates after tackling Mississippi tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Oklahoma linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) lines up against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Oklahoma linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) plays in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) signals during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
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Washington defensive lineman Anterio Thompson lines up before a play against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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American Team offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa (60) of Ohio State, during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Ohio State offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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American Team offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa (60) of Ohio State, warms up before the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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