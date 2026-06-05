Falcons News Now: Pass catchers detail offseason additions, active QB competition

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons News Now is your home base for everything happening in and around Flowery Branch, even when the games aren't on the schedule.
The offseason is where Sundays are built, and each week we bring you a clear-eyed look at how the Falcons are shaping the future: roster decisions, contract moves, draft buzz, coaching priorities and the players working to earn their next opportunity.
From front-office strategy and practice intel to emerging storylines and long-term vision, this isn't just a recap of headlines — it's context for what's coming next in Atlanta.
If it matters inside this building, it belongs here.
So if you eat, sleep, and breathe Falcons football, this is your inside edge all year long. Every move, every trend, every storyline, all in one place.
The News, Now
Key developments across the organization, from the front office to the coaching staff and everything in between
This was a big week for headlines on skill players in Atlanta. From Drake London to Zachariah Branch, from Kyle Pitts to Austin Hooper, pass catchers and their role in this offense were the talk of the town.
Let's start with London, a player who everyone can see has the size, strength and overall length to be a dominant receiver in this league. But there's more to what makes London special than simply meets the eye. It's the one aspect of his makeup that has propelled him into the spotlight as one of the best receivers in the game today. What's more, it's perhaps the most underrated and most overlooked thing about London.
"I try to pride myself on not really taking too long to mesh or gel with a quarterback," London said. "I take pride in that."
Speaking of London, he makes up 1/3 of a core three of skill players in Atlanta. The other two being Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts.
Catching up with Pitts during OTAs, the tight end discussed how he's entering into his sixth year with the Falcons — his franchise-tagged year; and how a daily mantra pushed him to new heights of production in 2025.
"He's a great veteran for us right now," offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. "He is pushing the guys around him. You know, obviously, you've seen him have success, but we're excited for all the different ways to use him. Kyle's a great example of the buy-in being at an extremely high level right now."
This trio of London, Pitts and Robinson makes up an offensive core Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski spent the offseason building around. Throughout the last two weeks of media availabilities, the group has shared their thoughts on the complement of players now around them in Atlanta's offense.
"Atlanta targeted role-specific additions around its offensive stars," Tori McElhaney wrote, "and early feedback from OTAs suggests the strategy is paying off."
One of those additions is rookie receiver Zachariah Branch. Just last week, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa likened Branch's skillset to that of one of his own former teammates, Jaylen Waddle. Will McFadden dove into the film to discern how much that comparison truly lives out.
"He's a guy you can give the ball to, whether it's in space, running routes, but we see him with a little bit bigger route tree than maybe you got to see on Saturdays in college," Falcons pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand said of Branch. "As he continues to get acclimated, we hope to see that continue to grow."
Fan Zone Highlights
Tweets, videos and podcasts you may have missed
In the Nest
Behind-the-scenes stories, locker room insight into team culture
Sticking with this week's theme of offensive storytelling, we pull back the curtain on the growing relationship between Bill Callahan and the offensive line in Atlanta.
The longtime NFL coach has a lot of respect for what Atlanta's offensive line has accomplished, and he's here to build upon that.
"They're consummate pros, and they know how to get ready for a meeting," Callahan said. "They know to get ready for a practice. They do a great job on the field, and that's where it really comes to fruition.
"When you watch these guys work, you know they've been well trained. They come off the ball; they work hard; they finish; they play with great effort. When you have those intangibles working for you, and they show up in tangible ways, it means a great deal."
And so far, the linemen in question have enjoyed being coached by someone who has many notches of All-Pros in his coaching arsenal.
"The guys will chuckle a lot because he's always got some type of memory or a throwback with a Hall of Fame player, and it's like, 'Yeah, you definitely know what you are talking about,'" Jake Matthews said.
Offseason Intel
Upcoming important dates and information
After a break for veteran players this week, the team will be back together for their final round of OTAs next week. Media sessions are scheduled for Monday, June 8. Kevin Stefanski will hold his press conference at noon that day, while select players and coaches will be made available at the conclusion of practice.
With Phase III of the offseason programs winding down, mandatory minicamp is right around the corner. It is scheduled for the week of June 15.
Following the conclusion of minicamp, players and coaches will enter into the summer dead period before returning to the facility and ramping back up at the end of July for training camp. Though dates for open training camp practices have not been officially announced, make sure to keep notifications on in the coming weeks as those dates get set.
Join the Atlanta Falcons on the practice fields during Week One of OTAs at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga.