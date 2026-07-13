Chris Lindstrom ranked among NFL's top interior linemen for 2026 season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — In the midst of the NFL offseason, ESPN is conducting its annual ranking of players at each position. For this exercise, Jeremy Fowler has reached out to several NFL coaches, scouts and front office members to compile a consensus ranking of the league's top pros.

Right guard Chris Lindstrom has been among the most consistently high-performing offensive guards since he entered the league as a first-round pick in 2019. Landing at No. 6 on the list, he is once again viewed as a top interior player heading into the 2026 season.

"Athleticism and explosiveness -- his size makes him somewhat of a specific scheme fit, but there really isn't anyone who does a lot of the things that he can do," one NFL coordinator told Fowler for the piece. "They never ask him to pull, but he would open some eyes if he did."

It remains to be seen how new head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees plan to use Lindstrom in their offensive designs. While he has the athletic profile to pull, those decisions have to fit into the offensive design. Fortunately, Stefanski has a history of utilizing guards to pull and operate as lead blockers in the run game. That could unlock a new aspect of Lindstrom's game and make him an even greater aspect of Atlanta's offense.

As the Falcons lean into a run game led by Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr., Lindstrom is a valuable piece. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons and will be the lone returning starter on the right side of Atlanta's offensive line after Kaleb McGary's retirement this offseason. Jawaan Taylor is a strong veteran option, and other candidates will compete for the job in training camp, but Lindstrom is going to be key with two left-handed quarterbacks vying for the starting job.

Lindstrom will also have the opportunity to work with offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who is one of the most respected position coaches in the NFL. Entering his 25th season as an offensive line coach, Callahan has a resume that stacks up among the league's best. He's coached 14 different Pro Bowlers and provides experience that will benefit all of Atlanta's offensive linemen.

"There's an approach of, no matter how much you play, there's a different way to do it, there's a different way to try it, and so, always being open to trying it," Lindstrom said. "But then, in the same process, I know my strengths, I know my weaknesses. But then, you can also take so much from that technique.

"Then, hearing somebody's opinion of who's watched you across the league, and maybe from a distance, obviously, you would trust their opinion and work on stuff. "So, it's been really good so far."