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Chris Lindstrom ranked among NFL's top interior linemen for 2026 season

Right guard Chris Lindstrom has been among the most consistently high-performing offensive guards since he entered the league as a first-round pick in 2019.

Jul 13, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — In the midst of the NFL offseason, ESPN is conducting its annual ranking of players at each position. For this exercise, Jeremy Fowler has reached out to several NFL coaches, scouts and front office members to compile a consensus ranking of the league's top pros.

Right guard Chris Lindstrom has been among the most consistently high-performing offensive guards since he entered the league as a first-round pick in 2019. Landing at No. 6 on the list, he is once again viewed as a top interior player heading into the 2026 season.

"Athleticism and explosiveness -- his size makes him somewhat of a specific scheme fit, but there really isn't anyone who does a lot of the things that he can do," one NFL coordinator told Fowler for the piece. "They never ask him to pull, but he would open some eyes if he did."

It remains to be seen how new head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees plan to use Lindstrom in their offensive designs. While he has the athletic profile to pull, those decisions have to fit into the offensive design. Fortunately, Stefanski has a history of utilizing guards to pull and operate as lead blockers in the run game. That could unlock a new aspect of Lindstrom's game and make him an even greater aspect of Atlanta's offense.

As the Falcons lean into a run game led by Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr., Lindstrom is a valuable piece. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons and will be the lone returning starter on the right side of Atlanta's offensive line after Kaleb McGary's retirement this offseason. Jawaan Taylor is a strong veteran option, and other candidates will compete for the job in training camp, but Lindstrom is going to be key with two left-handed quarterbacks vying for the starting job.

Lindstrom will also have the opportunity to work with offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who is one of the most respected position coaches in the NFL. Entering his 25th season as an offensive line coach, Callahan has a resume that stacks up among the league's best. He's coached 14 different Pro Bowlers and provides experience that will benefit all of Atlanta's offensive linemen.

"There's an approach of, no matter how much you play, there's a different way to do it, there's a different way to try it, and so, always being open to trying it," Lindstrom said. "But then, in the same process, I know my strengths, I know my weaknesses. But then, you can also take so much from that technique.

"Then, hearing somebody's opinion of who's watched you across the league, and maybe from a distance, obviously, you would trust their opinion and work on stuff. "So, it's been really good so far."

The Falcons have had one of the best run games in the NFL in recent seasons and took a big step forward in pass protection last year. Another stride from Lindsstrom should help make his case as one of the best linemen in team history, but he's well on his way to that honor as it stands.

Photos | Week Two - OTAs

Join the Atlanta Falcons on the practice fields during Week One of OTAs at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga.

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Carlos Allen Jr. #79 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Carlos Allen Jr. #79 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III #22 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III #22 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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