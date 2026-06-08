 Skip to main content

Falcons practice report: Teammates 'so happy' to see Drake London receive extension

Plus other notes and observations from Atlanta's third OTA practice open to media members.

Jun 08, 2026 at 03:54 PM
Author Image
Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Drake London's signed extension was the big news surrounding the Atlanta Falcons on Monday as the team took the field for their final OTA practice open to the media. The former first-round pick has been an essential part of Atlanta's offense since he joined the club in 2022, and his teammates were excited to see his hard work get rewarded.

"Right when I saw it, I called him," Falcons running back Bijan Robinson said. "I was so happy for him. He deserves it. He deserves everything that he gets. Obviously, he's one of my favorite teammates, probably my top teammate of all time. That's my best friend. That's my brother."

Through his first four seasons, London has gained 3,961 receiving yards, which already ranks 10th in team history. He has topped 900 yards in a season three times and set a career high in receiving yards with 1,271 during the 2024 season. London was on pace to top that mark in 2025, but an injury cost him five games. He finished with 919 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games, and his average of 76.6 yards per game ranked seventh among all wide receivers last season.

London's production as the Falcons' top receiver is only part of what he brings to the team. His tenacity and fiery demeanor are reminiscent of a demonstrative middle linebacker, and his passion can be felt throughout the locker room and on the sideline during game days.

"It just brings people together," left guard Matthew Bergeron said. "It gets us going as an offense and as a team. Seeing how hard he goes every day, whether it's in practice, middle of August, third week of camp, he'll lose his s*, but it's great and it gets us going. He deserves everything he got. I think he's a great piece for this offense and for this team. He brings everybody along with him, so I'm just happy for Drake."

Atlanta is working through its first offseason program under head coach Kevin Stefanski, and the emphasis throughout has been on the fundamentals to build a strong foundation for the season ahead. Few players have meant more to the team this decade than London, who is now a foundational piece for the Falcons' future.

"I think Drake represents all the things that we believe in in terms of how you play this game, how you approach this game, how important this game is to him, how important his teammates are to him," Stefanski said.

50 Photos of 5: Drake London Extended

Atlanta locks in one of the league's top receivers through the 2030 season. Take a look at some of our favorite images of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 50
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 50
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 50
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 50
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 50
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 in the locker room prior to the Week 6 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, October 13, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 50
Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany on Sunday, November 9, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 50
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 4, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 50
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 50
© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the National Anthem before the Week 16 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, December 21, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 50
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday June 10, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 50
© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 50
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out before the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 50
Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out of the locker room before the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 50
Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives before the Week 16 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, December 21, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 50
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Week 9 Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, November 2, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 50
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, November 2, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 50
Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a catch during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, October 19, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 50
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 50
Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out before the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 50
Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, October 10, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 50
© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Meggi Matthews Pajama Shopping Event at Arthur M. Blank Hospital in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 50
Casey Sykes/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 50
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a big catch during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 50
Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a long first down reception during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 50
Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 50
Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 on the sideline during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 50
Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7, and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney #1 celebrate after a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 50
© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 50
AJ Reynolds/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo during 2025 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 9, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 50
© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after scoring a touchdown during the Week 18 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 5, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 50
Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out during before the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 50
Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the Week 16 Game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 22, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 50
Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 before the Week 15 Game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 50
Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates a reception during the Week 15 Game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 50
Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the Week 15 Game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 50
Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after catching a pass during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, December 8, 2024. (Photo by Brad Rempel/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 50
Brad Rempel/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 50
Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Week 13 Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 1, 2024. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 50
Donald Miralle/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out of the tunnel before the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 50
Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out before the Week 13 Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 1, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 50
Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the National Anthem before the Week 11 Game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Photo by Tyler Schank/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 50
Tyler Schank/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a touchdown pass during the Week 9 Game against the Dallas Cowboys at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 3, 2024. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 50
Kevin Liles/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 preps in the locker room before the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 50
Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out of the tunnel before the Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday, October 13, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 50
Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 29, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 50
Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out prior to the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 8, 2024. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 50
AJ Reynolds/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reception during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field in Greater Landover, Maryland on Sunday, December 29, 2024. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 50
Johnnie Izquierdo/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 50
Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Southern California wide receiver Drake London stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
50 / 50
John Locher/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Notes and observations from practice:

(Voluntary) roll call: London was out on the practice field during warmups but had a much lighter load than typical on Monday. Similarly, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had a "scheduled rest day," as Stefanski put it, so he did not participate in any of the on-field drills but was present at practice.

A handful of linebackers were also held out of practice. DeAngelo Malone, Kendal Daniels, JD Bertrand and Troy Andersen were all on the field watching the session, but none of the four participated in drills. Billy Bowman Jr. "continues to hit every mark in his rehab," according to Stefanski, but he is still not ready for practice reps, and second-year safety Xavier Watts also did not work into any drills on Monday. Along the defensive line, rookie Anterio Thompson and Brandon Dorlus were the two players not spotted during practice.

Offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor did not work into position or team drills and was doing individual work off to the side with a trainer; offensive tackle Storm Norton was also present but did not participate.

Rookie cornerback Avieon Terrell has been brought along slowly due to a hamstring injury he dealt with before the draft, but he continues to see more action and was involved in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

Sharp day for No. 1: On Penix's rest day, Tua Tagovailoa stepped up. He was sharp throwing the football, hitting receivers in stride and fitting passes in tight windows. No play illustrated that better than his pass to tight end Joshua Simon during 7-on-7s midway through practice. On a crossing route over the middle, Tagovailoa put the ball into the opening Simon was heading towards, and the athletic second-year tight end did the rest. Simon turned upfield and outran the defense for the remaining 30-or-so yards to reach the end zone. During an 11-on-11 red-zone period, Tagovailoa connected with Robinson, Chris Blair and Casey Washington for touchdowns. His only miss during that drill came on a rollout to the right and with pressure in his face. Stefanski has previously praised his accuracy, and it was on display Monday.

Jack Strand sends it: Maybe the best throw of the day, however, came from rookie Jack Strand. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound quarterback put his big arm on display during 7-on-7s and lofted a pretty pass to receiver Dylan Drummond down the left sideline. Drummond had a step or two on his defender and fully extended to get his hands on Strand's pass. Getting his hands on it was all Drummond could do, though, as it was just a tick too far for him to reel in cleanly. Still, it was one of the best passes Strand has had across the OTA sessions open to the media.

Kick returner rotation: The following players, in no particular order, were out there fielding kickoffs and punts from the jugs machine on Monday: Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus, Zachariah Branch, Dylan Drummond, Keelan Marion and Vinny Anthony II.

Penix progressing back: While Penix didn't see any action on the field, Stefanski said he's been impressed with what the third-year quarterback has been able to do so far as he progresses back from a knee injury. However, no timeline has been given for when he could begin to practice fully.

"He's hitting every milestone that he's supposed to hit," Stefanski said. "I've been in constant communication with our medical team and Mike, and I think he's doing everything he can do. And certainly, when he may want to do more, we have to hold him back from certain things potentially, but not going to put any time frames out there just yet. Just going to focus on what's in front of him."

ATLFalcons_2026ScheduleRelease_16x9

Related Content

news

Drake London's next goal may not be what you think

The newly extended Falcons receiver wants championships and accolades, of course. But the honor he covets most is earning a captain's "C" on his chest.

news

Where Drake London ranks among wide receivers in Falcons history

Plus, a look at where London stands among NFL receivers in some key metrics since entering the league in 2022.

news

Falcons sign Drake London to contract extension

Atlanta locks in one of the league's top receivers through the 2030 season.

news

REPORT: Kevin Stefanski confirms Drake London extension

The Falcons have reportedly agreed to terms with London on a four-year extension.

news

Tony Dungy says it's key for Atlanta to establish 'the Falcons way'

Dungy sat down with atlantafalcons.com to discuss the team's new leadership structure and what it takes to achieve success.

news

Falcons News Now: Pass catchers detail offseason additions, active QB competition

Your one-stop shop for all the Atlanta Falcons news you may have missed this week.

news

Tua Tagovailoa sees some Jaylen Waddle in Zachariah Branch — what does the film say?

Both receivers have elite athletic traits and Waddle's growth in the NFL could provide a blueprint for the Falcons rookie.

news

The underrated and overlooked skill behind Drake London's production

Beyond his size, strength and athleticism, London's knack for developing trust with quarterbacks quickly has powered one of the NFL's steadiest starts for a young receiver.

news

Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts share thoughts on offseason additions

Atlanta targeted role-specific additions around its offensive stars, and early feedback from OTAs suggests the strategy is paying off.

news

Falcons announce new Ollie Wilson Coaching Fellowship, 2026 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows

Atlanta names four Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows and the first recipient of the Ollie Wilson Coaching Fellowship.

news

Falcons offensive line makes strong first impression on Bill Callahan

The longtime NFL coach has a lot of respect for what Atlanta's offensive line has accomplished, and he's here to build upon that.

Top News

Drake London's next goal may not be what you think

Where Drake London ranks among wide receivers in Falcons history

Falcons practice report: Teammates 'so happy' to see Drake London receive extension

Falcons sign Drake London to contract extension