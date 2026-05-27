Falcons practice report: Tua Tagovailoa's accuracy standing out

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — In his second week of Organized Team Activities with the Atlanta Falcons, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is finding his footing.
He's in the midst of learning the playbook, becoming more familiar with the team's facility and developing chemistry with his new teammates. After signing with the Falcons this offseason, his first time switching teams in his NFL career, Tagovailoa is in the midst of a lot of change.
One thing that hasn't changed: He can put the ball right on the money.
"I think [accuracy is] the most important trait at the position, as we've always talked about," Stefanski said before Wednesday's practice. "Some guys get better at it with tweaks to how they throw the ball, tweaks to their lower body, those type of things. But there is an innate ability of – and all of our guys have this, all of our quarterbacks have this – is to be able to let the ball go, and it's going where you want it to go."
More often than not during Wednesday's practice, the ball went where Tagovailoa intended. Whether he was throwing to receivers during individual drills or facing Atlanta's defense in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 sessions, Tagovailoa's passes were typically out in front of his intended receiver, hitting him right in the hands so he could turn upfield after the catch.
Since he became a full-time starter in 2021, Tagovailoa's completion percentage of 68.6 ranks third among NFL quarterbacks and second among those who have appeared in at least 50 games during that time. He led all quarterbacks with a 72.9% completion rate during the 2024 season. Tagovailoa's accuracy allows him to beat blanket coverage at a better rate than most passers. According to Next Gen Stats, he has completed 33.6% of his throws into tight windows, which ranks seventh among quarterbacks who have played in at least 50 games since 2021.
"Growing up, having a father that basically told me, you've got to throw it this way," Tagovailoa said. "If I don't throw it this way to a certain part of the receiver, I just got to do it again and again. And so it's the repetition aspect of that. But it's just something that I've been blessed with through hard work and by the help of my dad."
Given the height of two of his top targets — Drake London and Kyle Pitts — Tagovailoa has opportunities to get creative and test his accuracy that he may not have had in Miami with a different receiver group. He's able to put the ball up over defenders where only the receiver can get it or place it in a spot on the sideline where it's either a catch or lands out of bounds. Midway through Wednesday's session, Tagovailoa drilled a ball to the left sideline that required every bit of London's length to corral but was virtually indefensible. Similarly, the two connected on a jump-ball touchdown at the end of practice, and it's hard to envision that play producing a different outcome if it happened on a Sunday.
Accuracy is only one part of the quarterback equation for Tagovailoa, though. He places just as much importance on being a leader inside of the locker room and in the huddle. To establish his voice, Tagovailoa is making the most of his time on the practice field with his teammates but also finding time during the quieter moments to build relationships.
That includes his relationship with Michael Penix Jr., whom he's competing against for the starting quarterback job. Despite their ongoing position battle, Tagovailoa has quickly developed a lot of respect for Penix.
"Shoot, I'm impressed by what he's shown out there," Tagovailoa said. "Of course, you can just tell that he's been here working and working really hard to be able to get back out there. And you can see the level of respect that the guys that have been here last year with him have for him, both offense and defensively. ... it's been good fun to go out there and compete with him. I'm trying to help him as much as I can as well."
As both players learn a new offense and go through some quarter-turn adjustments with a new coaching staff, it will be important for Tagovailoa and Penix to be able to lean on one another. But while this may be a healthy and respectful competition, it's a competition, nonetheless.
No single factor will determine the outcome of Atlanta's quarterback battle, and both players have clear strengths the offense could utilize. For Tagovailoa, that is a degree of accuracy few in the NFL possess.
"I think Tua, just in his career, as you've seen, just has that innate God-given ability," Stefanski said.
Notes and observations from practice:
(Voluntary) roll call: There were a few absences observed during practice on Wednesday, although it should be mentioned again that this work is purely voluntary. Quarterback Trevor Siemian was not seen on the field, linebacker DeAngelo Malone was on the sideline in a walking boot and wide receiver Chris Blair also did not participate in practice. Otherwise, things mostly remained status quo on the injury front for Atlanta. Defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. and linebacker Troy Andersen did not suit up for practice. Rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels, who did not practice during the team's first OTA practice open to the media and was spotted with a walking boot on, sat out Wednesday's practice as well but did not have the boot on.
"Not going to get into all specifics, but he's good to go," Stefanski said of Daniels. "He's out of the boot."
There are a couple more positive injury developments to note. Outside linebacker Bralen Trice continues to participate in practice drills after missing his first two seasons due to injury, which is a good sign ahead of training camp. Rookie cornerback Avieon Terrell ramped up his participation a little bit after only taking part in individual drills in Week 1 of OTAs. Although he did not participate in full 11-on-11 periods, Terrell was out there for 7-on-7 and 7-on-9 drills as he works back from a hamstring injury that plagued him during the pre-draft process.
Who's getting a look at inside linebacker: Divine Deablo's value to Atlanta's defense was apparent in his first season, and he is expected to take on a more vocal role in the middle of the unit this fall. The big question is who will start alongside him at the spot once occupied by Kaden Elliss. On Wednesday, it was Christian Harris primarily working alongside Deablo. The versatility of whoever ends up in that spot will be tested.
"There's more multiplicity in this defense, more packages," Harris said. "So, just moving around on the line a little bit, off the ball, I'm familiar with that, obviously. In space, I'm used to that also. I think here I really just get to start on every piece of my game that I really haven't had anywhere else."
The other notable duo on the field at linebacker was Channing Tindall and rookie Harold Perkins Jr., who came in after Deablo and Harris. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich noted after practice that the linebacker room has gelled quickly and should have a lot of competition for roles on game day.
Spreading the ball around: It's still early in the process of refining the offense in Atlanta, but the passing game has shown plenty of variation so far. While much of the first OTA practice open to media was focused on installing screen plays, Wednesday's session showed a bit more down the field. There were still screens peppered in, but the quarterbacks threw passes to both sidelines, over the middle of the field, down the seam and even lobbed a couple of deep shots down the boundary.
We'll get a better idea of what the offensive scheme will look like in training camp and the preseason, but this looks to be an expansive passing attack.
Here's to you Mr. Robinson: We're going to spend a lot of time this season talking about Bijan Robinson, so let's take this opportunity to praise his newest backfield teammate, Brian Robinson Jr. The former Commanders and 49ers running back joined Atlanta on a one-year deal this offseason and is expected to add some power to the Falcons' backfield. Although there is still no contact allowed during OTA practices, Robinson's downhill running style came through clearly during a red-zone period. With a full head of steam, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Robinson is going to be a tough player to bring down.
New staff impressed with Kyle Pitts: After ending the 2025 season on a high note, Pitts is making a good first impression on Stefanski and his staff. He's been engaged in all of the team's voluntary work and making his share of plays during practice. Pitts is off to a good start in his fifth year with the franchise.
"A guy that is here working like crazy. Takes coaching," Stefanski said. "The physical skill set is obvious when Kyle's on the field, with how big he is and how he moves. But I've been impressed with what we're asking him to do, a couple new things for him. As your players continue on in their career, you want to find out more. What else is in there and what else can we do, and what can we help you with? So I think Kyle's been outstanding in that regard of trying to continue to get better in so many areas."
Reps at returner: Rookie Zachariah Branch was one of the notable players fielding kicks and/or punts from the jugs machine during practice. That's not surprising, given his special teams prowess in college. Joining Branch were wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Vinny Anthony II.
Roddy White at practice: The Falcons legend made an appearance during Wednesday's practice session. He said hello to many of the high school coaches who were invited up for a coaching clinic hosted by the Falcons and, of course, spent a bit of time catching up with his former quarterback, Matt Ryan.
White finished his career as the Falcons' all-time leading receiver and currently sits second on that list behind his former teammate Julio Jones. In 171 games, White caught 808 passes for 10,863 yards and a franchise-best 63 receiving touchdowns.
Join the Atlanta Falcons on the practice fields during Week One of OTAs at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga.