Falcons practice report: Tua Tagovailoa's accuracy standing out

Notes and observations from practice:

(Voluntary) roll call: There were a few absences observed during practice on Wednesday, although it should be mentioned again that this work is purely voluntary. Quarterback Trevor Siemian was not seen on the field, linebacker DeAngelo Malone was on the sideline in a walking boot and wide receiver Chris Blair also did not participate in practice. Otherwise, things mostly remained status quo on the injury front for Atlanta. Defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. and linebacker Troy Andersen did not suit up for practice. Rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels, who did not practice during the team's first OTA practice open to the media and was spotted with a walking boot on, sat out Wednesday's practice as well but did not have the boot on.

"Not going to get into all specifics, but he's good to go," Stefanski said of Daniels. "He's out of the boot."

There are a couple more positive injury developments to note. Outside linebacker Bralen Trice continues to participate in practice drills after missing his first two seasons due to injury, which is a good sign ahead of training camp. Rookie cornerback Avieon Terrell ramped up his participation a little bit after only taking part in individual drills in Week 1 of OTAs. Although he did not participate in full 11-on-11 periods, Terrell was out there for 7-on-7 and 7-on-9 drills as he works back from a hamstring injury that plagued him during the pre-draft process.

Who's getting a look at inside linebacker: Divine Deablo's value to Atlanta's defense was apparent in his first season, and he is expected to take on a more vocal role in the middle of the unit this fall. The big question is who will start alongside him at the spot once occupied by Kaden Elliss. On Wednesday, it was Christian Harris primarily working alongside Deablo. The versatility of whoever ends up in that spot will be tested.

"There's more multiplicity in this defense, more packages," Harris said. "So, just moving around on the line a little bit, off the ball, I'm familiar with that, obviously. In space, I'm used to that also. I think here I really just get to start on every piece of my game that I really haven't had anywhere else."

The other notable duo on the field at linebacker was Channing Tindall and rookie Harold Perkins Jr., who came in after Deablo and Harris. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich noted after practice that the linebacker room has gelled quickly and should have a lot of competition for roles on game day.

Spreading the ball around: It's still early in the process of refining the offense in Atlanta, but the passing game has shown plenty of variation so far. While much of the first OTA practice open to media was focused on installing screen plays, Wednesday's session showed a bit more down the field. There were still screens peppered in, but the quarterbacks threw passes to both sidelines, over the middle of the field, down the seam and even lobbed a couple of deep shots down the boundary.

We'll get a better idea of what the offensive scheme will look like in training camp and the preseason, but this looks to be an expansive passing attack.

Here's to you Mr. Robinson: We're going to spend a lot of time this season talking about Bijan Robinson, so let's take this opportunity to praise his newest backfield teammate, Brian Robinson Jr. The former Commanders and 49ers running back joined Atlanta on a one-year deal this offseason and is expected to add some power to the Falcons' backfield. Although there is still no contact allowed during OTA practices, Robinson's downhill running style came through clearly during a red-zone period. With a full head of steam, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Robinson is going to be a tough player to bring down.

New staff impressed with Kyle Pitts: After ending the 2025 season on a high note, Pitts is making a good first impression on Stefanski and his staff. He's been engaged in all of the team's voluntary work and making his share of plays during practice. Pitts is off to a good start in his fifth year with the franchise.

"A guy that is here working like crazy. Takes coaching," Stefanski said. "The physical skill set is obvious when Kyle's on the field, with how big he is and how he moves. But I've been impressed with what we're asking him to do, a couple new things for him. As your players continue on in their career, you want to find out more. What else is in there and what else can we do, and what can we help you with? So I think Kyle's been outstanding in that regard of trying to continue to get better in so many areas."

Reps at returner: Rookie Zachariah Branch was one of the notable players fielding kicks and/or punts from the jugs machine during practice. That's not surprising, given his special teams prowess in college. Joining Branch were wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Vinny Anthony II.

Roddy White at practice: The Falcons legend made an appearance during Wednesday's practice session. He said hello to many of the high school coaches who were invited up for a coaching clinic hosted by the Falcons and, of course, spent a bit of time catching up with his former quarterback, Matt Ryan.