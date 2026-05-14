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Atlanta Falcons 2026 schedule: Key dates, matchups and storylines

Highlights include a trip to Spain, three prime-time games and a late run on NFC South opponents.

May 14, 2026 at 07:30 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — It's here. It's finally here.

That's right: The 2026 schedule.

You can check out the schedule in its entirety below, along with the preseason slate, prime-time games and overseas ventures.

Keep reading to check out all the major themes, matchups and storylines of the upcoming 2026 season. That, and remember to grab your tickets here.

AF_26_Schedule-Release2026-Editorial

PRESEASON

WEEKOPPONENTDATETIMENETWORK
P1vs. Denver BroncosAug. 147 p.m.Local
P2at Indianapolis ColtsAug. 221 p.m.Local
P3at Miami DolphinsAug. 287 p.m.Local

REGULAR SEASON

WEEKOPPONENTDATETIMENETWORK
Week 1at Pittsburgh SteelersSept. 131 p.m.FOX
Week 2vs. Carolina PanthersSept. 201 p.m.FOX
Week 3at Green Bay PackersSept. 24 (TNF)8:15 p.m.Amazon
Week 4at New Orleans SaintsOct. 5 (MNF)8:15 p.m.ESPN
Week 5vs. Baltimore RavensOct. 11 (SNF)8:20 p.m.NBC
Week 6vs. Chicago BearsOct. 181 p.m.FOX
Week 7vs. San Francisco 49ersOct. 251 p.m.FOX
Week 8at Tampa Bay BuccaneersNov. 11 p.m.FOX
Week 9vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Madrid, Spain)Nov. 89:30 a.m.NFL Network
Week 10vs. Kansas City ChiefsNov. 151 p.m.CBS
Week 11BYE
Week 12at Minnesota VikingsNov. 291 p.m.FOX
Week 13vs. Detroit LionsDec. 61 p.m.CBS
Week 14at Cleveland BrownsDec. 131 p.m.CBS
Week 15at Washington CommandersDec. 201 p.m.FOX
Week 16vs. Tampa Bay BuccaneersTBDTBDTBD
Week 17vs. New Orleans SaintsJan. 31 p.m.FOX
Week 18at Carolina PanthersTBDTBDTBD

SEASON OPENER: The Falcons will go on the road to start the 2026 season, heading into the northern territory of one of the league's notorious fan bases: the Pittsburgh Steelers. An intriguing matchup to start the season, both teams are under new leadership with new head coaches. Both teams also have questions lingering about the state of the quarterback position. As it stands upon the night of schedule release, the Steelers don't have a firm answer on Aaron Rodgers' playing status while the Falcons have an active quarterback competition on their hands between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. Storylines reign supreme in Week 1, and this matchup is no different.

HOME OPENER: Following Week 1, the Falcons return home to host the defending NFC South champions — the Carolina Panthers — at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 2. This is Atlanta's first of two divisional games, as the Falcons travel to New Orleans two weeks later to face the Saints on Monday Night Football. Speaking of which...

PRIME-TIME RUN: That Monday Night Football bout with the Saints is actually sandwiched between two other prime-time games for the Falcons in 2026. Atlanta will travel to Green Bay to face the Packers on Thursday Night Football the week before, prior to returning from New Orleans to host the Ravens on Sunday Night Football the week after. So, for those keeping score at home, that's three consecutive prime-time games the Falcons will appear in from Week 3-5.

There is opportunity for more prime-time slots to fill up later in the year, with the Falcons currently listed as "TBD" for the date and time of their NFC South matchups against the Buccaneers and Panthers in Weeks 16 and 18, respectively. You can read all about the rules and regulations of the NFL's Flexible Scheduling here.

¡NOS VEMOS EN MADRID!: As officially announced earlier this week, the Falcons will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, Spain for the team's international game in Week 9.

This marks the sixth time the Falcons have played a regular season game outside of the United States, and it is the organization's fifth trip to Europe — the fourth in six seasons. Atlanta played in Toronto in 2013, London in 2014, 2021 and 2023, and Berlin in 2025. The Falcons were the home team in 2014 and 2021.

CHANCE TO MAKE A RUN: The Falcons will close out the 2026 regular season with three NFC South games. In essence, this very well could mean the division champions will be decided (once again) in the last push towards the season's end. For the NFC South, this is pretty common place, as has been the norm for the Falcons, Bucs, Panthers and Saints much of the last few seasons with the group being so closely bunched together. With the way the schedule looks — at least from the Falcons' end — history could be repeating itself.

Art, But Make it Sports | 2026 Falcons Schedule Release Edition

In honor of our 2026 schedule release, ArtButMakeItSports has curated a few special pieces of artwork to represent the biggest matchups of the season.

Tampa The Siege of the Round-House, by N.C. Wyeth, 1913
1 / 15
Pittsburgh Structural Steel Workers on the Cleveland Post Office During Construction, by Russell T. Limbach, 1934
2 / 15
Washington Children's Games, by Pieter Bruegel the Elder, 1560
3 / 15
New Orleans Joachim and Anne Meeting at the Golden Gate, by Taddeo Gaddi, 1300
4 / 15
Carolina The Sacrifice of Abraham, by Cornelis de Vos and Jan Wildens, 1631-35
5 / 15
Archer, by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, 1935
6 / 15
San Francisco The Prospector, by NC Wyeth, 1906
7 / 15
Minnesota The Funeral of a Viking, by Frank Bernard Dicksee, 1893
8 / 15
Green Bay The Hunters in the Snow, by Pieter Bruegel the Elder, 1565
9 / 15
Detroit Death on the Lion, Central Franconia, 1513
10 / 15
Cleveland The Women at the Sepulchre, by Benjamin West, 1805
11 / 15
Cincinnati The Tiger Hunt, by Eugène Delacroix, 1854
12 / 15
Chicago Cowboys (Falcons) Roping a Bear, by James Walker, 1877
13 / 15
BYE WEEK Hawk Attacking Partridges and a Rabbit, by Jean-Baptiste Oudry, 1747
14 / 15
Baltimore Peregrine Falcons, by John James Audubon, 1827
15 / 15
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