Atlanta Falcons 2026 schedule: Key dates, matchups and storylines

SEASON OPENER: The Falcons will go on the road to start the 2026 season, heading into the northern territory of one of the league's notorious fan bases: the Pittsburgh Steelers. An intriguing matchup to start the season, both teams are under new leadership with new head coaches. Both teams also have questions lingering about the state of the quarterback position. As it stands upon the night of schedule release, the Steelers don't have a firm answer on Aaron Rodgers' playing status while the Falcons have an active quarterback competition on their hands between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. Storylines reign supreme in Week 1, and this matchup is no different.

HOME OPENER: Following Week 1, the Falcons return home to host the defending NFC South champions — the Carolina Panthers — at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 2. This is Atlanta's first of two divisional games, as the Falcons travel to New Orleans two weeks later to face the Saints on Monday Night Football. Speaking of which...

PRIME-TIME RUN: That Monday Night Football bout with the Saints is actually sandwiched between two other prime-time games for the Falcons in 2026. Atlanta will travel to Green Bay to face the Packers on Thursday Night Football the week before, prior to returning from New Orleans to host the Ravens on Sunday Night Football the week after. So, for those keeping score at home, that's three consecutive prime-time games the Falcons will appear in from Week 3-5.

There is opportunity for more prime-time slots to fill up later in the year, with the Falcons currently listed as "TBD" for the date and time of their NFC South matchups against the Buccaneers and Panthers in Weeks 16 and 18, respectively. You can read all about the rules and regulations of the NFL's Flexible Scheduling here.

¡NOS VEMOS EN MADRID!: As officially announced earlier this week, the Falcons will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, Spain for the team's international game in Week 9.

This marks the sixth time the Falcons have played a regular season game outside of the United States, and it is the organization's fifth trip to Europe — the fourth in six seasons. Atlanta played in Toronto in 2013, London in 2014, 2021 and 2023, and Berlin in 2025. The Falcons were the home team in 2014 and 2021.