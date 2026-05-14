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Atlanta Falcons agree to terms with CB Avieon Terrell on rookie deal 

The Falcons selected Terrell with the No. 48 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

May 14, 2026 at 03:59 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with cornerback Avieon Terrell on his rookie deal.

Terrell was drafted with the No. 48 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He joins a position group and overall secondary with the likes of his older brother, A.J. Terrell Jr., as well as Jessie Bates III, Xavier Watts, Mike Hughes and Billy Bowman Jr.

Find everything you need to know about Terrell below.

Terrell's rookie deal is estimated to be $10.4 million in total value, according to OverTheCap.com. He would carry a cap number of $1.89 million in 2026 before topping out at $3.3 million in 2029.

Height: 5-11

Weight: 184

Age: 21

School: Clemson

2025 stats: 12 starts across 12 games played | 48 total tackles (4.5 for a loss) | 3 sacks | 5 forced fumbles | 9 passes defended | 3 career interceptions

Honors: First Team All-ACC (2025), led ACC in forced fumbles, Second Team All-ACC (2024)

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Quotes

Ian Cunningham, Atlanta Falcons general manager: "We did some of our scenarios and strategies (Saturday) morning, and Matt (Ryan) asked a great question, and it was like, 'Who are the guys that you wouldn't trade off of?' And Avieon was the No. 1 guy. We didn't think that he would be there, so we were excited when he was there, and we were able to pull the trigger."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "Terrell is a fluid, easy mover, with light footwork in his pedal and read-and-drive reactions. He crowds receivers up and down the field and displays instinctive qualities to find and play the football. You would like to see more interceptions from him, but he made plenty of impact plays the past two seasons (21 passes defended, eight forced fumbles) and competes with a 'Honey Badger' aura."

Dabo Swinney, Clemson head coach: "Avieon is as good as we've had here. Highly skilled. His brother was a first-rounder. To me, Avieon is a first-rounder talent-wise. I think he can play either corner spot, he can play the nickel, and he's an elite competitor. He loves to prepare. He loves to practice. He's a gym rat. He's a very smart, instinctual player, and he's a guy that was a joy to coach. He showed up and loved to compete. Banged up? It didn't matter. He was always ready to go compete.

Read (and see) more

Top Photos | Falcons Select Avieon Terrell in Second Round of 2026 Draft

Check out these photos of Avieon Terrell in action prior to being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (20) reacts in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (20) tries to tackle SMU tight end Matthew Hibner (88) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) catches a pass in front of Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (20) during the first half in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Eric Gay/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) reacts to a pass interference during the second half against the Duke in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (20) plays against Florida Atlantic during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sep. 16, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (20) in action during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson defeated Florida State 29-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) plays against Syracuse in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (20) reacts after breaking up a pass during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (20) in action during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson defeated Florida State 29-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (20) tackles SMU wide receiver Jordan Hudson, top, in the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (20) reacts after breaking up a pass during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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