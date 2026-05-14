Atlanta Falcons agree to terms with CB Avieon Terrell on rookie deal 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with cornerback Avieon Terrell on his rookie deal.
Terrell was drafted with the No. 48 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He joins a position group and overall secondary with the likes of his older brother, A.J. Terrell Jr., as well as Jessie Bates III, Xavier Watts, Mike Hughes and Billy Bowman Jr.
Find everything you need to know about Terrell below.
Terrell's rookie deal is estimated to be $10.4 million in total value, according to OverTheCap.com. He would carry a cap number of $1.89 million in 2026 before topping out at $3.3 million in 2029.
Height: 5-11
Weight: 184
Age: 21
School: Clemson
2025 stats: 12 starts across 12 games played | 48 total tackles (4.5 for a loss) | 3 sacks | 5 forced fumbles | 9 passes defended | 3 career interceptions
Honors: First Team All-ACC (2025), led ACC in forced fumbles, Second Team All-ACC (2024)
Quotes
Ian Cunningham, Atlanta Falcons general manager: "We did some of our scenarios and strategies (Saturday) morning, and Matt (Ryan) asked a great question, and it was like, 'Who are the guys that you wouldn't trade off of?' And Avieon was the No. 1 guy. We didn't think that he would be there, so we were excited when he was there, and we were able to pull the trigger."
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "Terrell is a fluid, easy mover, with light footwork in his pedal and read-and-drive reactions. He crowds receivers up and down the field and displays instinctive qualities to find and play the football. You would like to see more interceptions from him, but he made plenty of impact plays the past two seasons (21 passes defended, eight forced fumbles) and competes with a 'Honey Badger' aura."
Dabo Swinney, Clemson head coach: "Avieon is as good as we've had here. Highly skilled. His brother was a first-rounder. To me, Avieon is a first-rounder talent-wise. I think he can play either corner spot, he can play the nickel, and he's an elite competitor. He loves to prepare. He loves to practice. He's a gym rat. He's a very smart, instinctual player, and he's a guy that was a joy to coach. He showed up and loved to compete. Banged up? It didn't matter. He was always ready to go compete.
Read (and see) more
- Why He Fits: Speed, physicality and Avieon Terrell’s bigger-than-his-size mentality
- ‘The dream came true’: Avieon and A.J. Terrell become teammates for the first time
- Avieon Terrell’s college highlights
- Avieon Terrell gets the phone call | 2026 NFL Draft
- Film Review: How Avieon Terrell’s talents will apply in the NFL
Check out these photos of Avieon Terrell in action prior to being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2026 NFL Draft.