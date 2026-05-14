Atlanta Falcons agree to terms with CB Avieon Terrell on rookie deal 

Quotes

Ian Cunningham, Atlanta Falcons general manager: "We did some of our scenarios and strategies (Saturday) morning, and Matt (Ryan) asked a great question, and it was like, 'Who are the guys that you wouldn't trade off of?' And Avieon was the No. 1 guy. We didn't think that he would be there, so we were excited when he was there, and we were able to pull the trigger."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "Terrell is a fluid, easy mover, with light footwork in his pedal and read-and-drive reactions. He crowds receivers up and down the field and displays instinctive qualities to find and play the football. You would like to see more interceptions from him, but he made plenty of impact plays the past two seasons (21 passes defended, eight forced fumbles) and competes with a 'Honey Badger' aura."

Dabo Swinney, Clemson head coach: "Avieon is as good as we've had here. Highly skilled. His brother was a first-rounder. To me, Avieon is a first-rounder talent-wise. I think he can play either corner spot, he can play the nickel, and he's an elite competitor. He loves to prepare. He loves to practice. He's a gym rat. He's a very smart, instinctual player, and he's a guy that was a joy to coach. He showed up and loved to compete. Banged up? It didn't matter. He was always ready to go compete.