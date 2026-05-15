Falcons News Now: 2026 schedule released, vets and rookies connect

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons News Now is your home base for everything happening in and around Flowery Branch, even when the games aren't on the schedule.
The offseason is where Sundays are built, and each week we bring you a clear-eyed look at how the Falcons are shaping the future: roster decisions, contract moves, draft buzz, coaching priorities and the players working to earn their next opportunity.
From front-office strategy and practice intel to emerging storylines and long-term vision, this isn't just a recap of headlines — it's context for what's coming next in Atlanta.
If it matters inside this building, it belongs here.
So if you eat, sleep, and breathe Falcons football, this is your inside edge all year long. Every move, every trend, every storyline, all in one place.
The News, Now
Key developments across the organization, from the front office to the coaching staff and everything in between
The 2026 schedule has officially dropped, including the official opponent, date and time for the Falcons' international game in Madrid, Spain this fall!
You can check out the full schedule here, along with initial analysis of the year's slate of games.
Tori McElhaney and Dave Archer broke down all the main matchups to keep an eye on as the season draws closer, while Tori and Will McFadden hopped into the podcast studio to discuss all of the main themes and storylines of the season. You can check out both of those videos below.
Also, make sure and check out Will's 63 facts about the Falcons' 14 opponents to round out your schedule release consumption of content.
In the non-schedule news of the week, the Falcons have nearly completed their rookie class signings. They agreed to terms with CB Avieon Terrell and DL Anterio Thompson Thursday afternoon on their rookie deals.
This comes after the team announced the signings of the four other rookies in the 2026 draft class — WR Zachariah Branch, LB Kendal Daniels, LB Harold Perkins Jr. and OL Ethan Onianwa — along with 14 undrafted free agents.
Roster moves continued this week beyond that of draftees and rookie UDFAs. Atlanta held its rookie minicamp last weekend, and ended up signing four players who attended the camp as tryout guys. Those four new additions included: OL Brandon Walton, OL Layden Robinson, DT Ross Blacklock and LB Daveren Rayner.
Fan Zone Highlights
Tweets, videos and podcasts you may have missed
In the Nest
Behind-the-scenes stories, locker room insight into team culture
With so many new faces around the locker room, we're continuing to get to know more about the incoming draft class: their fits, history and passions.
LB Kendal Daniels had been heralded by Falcons decision-makers for his versatility and position flexibility since he was drafted on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft. Tori McElhaney explored more about this versatility and exactly how it not only works within Jeff Ulbrich's scheme, but how it has thrived.
Ultimately, Daniels joins the Falcons with a familiar blueprint laid before him: a safety-to-linebacker transition Ulbrich has built defenses around for years. From Foye Oluokun to Divine Deablo, Daniels is the next man up.
"(Daniels) fits those measurables and what (Ulbrich) looks for and what we look for," Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said. "Then, (with Daniels) going to Oklahoma and playing in the (Brent) Venables scheme, you see him play all over the field, stacked and the apex and sometimes even the line deep. He's a rare athlete. When you watch the tape, the movement, the length, the fluidity, he can do a lot of things for you on defense."
Then, there's Day 2 pick, Zachariah Branch.
The overwhelming comment about Branch from fans since he began his journey as a pro just a couple short weeks ago is that he already feels like a seasoned veteran based on how he carries himself. This is a note that has followed Branch for years, and it stems from his upbringing.
"The commitment and consistency and discipline level that I approached the game with comes from how I was raised," Branch said. "My parents just showed me that whatever you end up doing, you got to be consistent and disciplined if you want to be successful in life. They showed me that, and you have to make sacrifices as well. Sometimes you got to sacrifice things, and you got to do things that you need to do in order to get what you want."
Offseason Intel
Upcoming important dates and information
With rookie minicamp in the rear view, the Falcons are full steam ahead in their offseason training activities. They're embarking on Phase III of the offseason period, which includes 10 total OTAs over three weeks. A few rules for Phase III are as followed:
- No pads except protective knee and elbow pads, helmets are permitted
- No live contact
- 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills will be permitted provided no live contact takes place
Coaches and players will be made available to the media periodically throughout Phase III beginning on Tuesday, May 19. There will be a couple more availabilities in the weeks thereafter.