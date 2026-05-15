Falcons News Now: 2026 schedule released, vets and rookies connect

The overwhelming comment about Branch from fans since he began his journey as a pro just a couple short weeks ago is that he already feels like a seasoned veteran based on how he carries himself. This is a note that has followed Branch for years, and it stems from his upbringing.

"The commitment and consistency and discipline level that I approached the game with comes from how I was raised," Branch said. "My parents just showed me that whatever you end up doing, you got to be consistent and disciplined if you want to be successful in life. They showed me that, and you have to make sacrifices as well. Sometimes you got to sacrifice things, and you got to do things that you need to do in order to get what you want."