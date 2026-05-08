Atlanta Falcons sign WR Zachariah Branch to rookie deal 

Quotes

Kevin Stefanski, Atlanta Falcons head coach: "He really has a great schematic fit, also a great personal fit for what we believe in and how hard he works. Just a player that you can really line up all over the field. If you go back and watch his tape over the course of his different stops and the way he was utilized, I think there's a ton of versatility there. Also, he provides value in the return game, which is no small thing."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: "He's at his best with the ball in his hands. He's elusive and has dynamic long speed. He's also electric as a kick returner. He was a track champion in high school and it shows on the field. Branch can make big plays out of simple throws, which will make him attractive to NFL offensive coordinators."

Ian Cunningham, Atlanta Falcons general manager: "I think you get that when you sit across from Zachariah. You talk to him, you understand what he's about, how passionate he is about this game. He loves this game and he loves to be out there and working in practice. Coaches appreciate those type of guys that bring it every single day."