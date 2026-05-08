Atlanta Falcons sign WR Zachariah Branch to rookie deal 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have officially signed wide receiver Zachariah Branch to his rookie deal.
Branch was drafted with the No. 79 overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He joins a position group that includes Drake London, as well as new free agency signings Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus.
Find everything you need to know about Branch below.
Branch's rookie deal is estimated to be $7.09 million in total value, according to OverTheCap.com. He would carry a cap number of $1.28 million in 2026 before topping out at $2.25 million in 2029.
Height: 5-9
Weight: 177
Age: 22
School: University of Georgia
2025 stats: 10 starts out of 14 games played | 81 catches | 811 receiving yards | 10.0 yards per catch average | 6 touchdowns
Honors: Second Team All-SEC (2025), led the SEC in receptions
Quotes
Kevin Stefanski, Atlanta Falcons head coach: "He really has a great schematic fit, also a great personal fit for what we believe in and how hard he works. Just a player that you can really line up all over the field. If you go back and watch his tape over the course of his different stops and the way he was utilized, I think there's a ton of versatility there. Also, he provides value in the return game, which is no small thing."
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: "He's at his best with the ball in his hands. He's elusive and has dynamic long speed. He's also electric as a kick returner. He was a track champion in high school and it shows on the field. Branch can make big plays out of simple throws, which will make him attractive to NFL offensive coordinators."
Ian Cunningham, Atlanta Falcons general manager: "I think you get that when you sit across from Zachariah. You talk to him, you understand what he's about, how passionate he is about this game. He loves this game and he loves to be out there and working in practice. Coaches appreciate those type of guys that bring it every single day."
Read (and see) more
- Why He Fits: From business trip to breakout, Zachariah Branch brings juice to Atlanta
- Zachariah Branch ready to help Falcons however he can: ‘I’m all about winning’
- Zachariah Branch college highlights
- Zachariah Branch gets the phone call | 2026 NFL Draft
- Film Review: How Zachariah Branch’s talents will apply in the NFL
Check out these photos of Zachariah Branch in action prior to being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2026 NFL Draft.