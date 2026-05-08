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Atlanta Falcons sign WR Zachariah Branch to rookie deal 

The Falcons selected Branch with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. 

May 07, 2026 at 08:34 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have officially signed wide receiver Zachariah Branch to his rookie deal.

Branch was drafted with the No. 79 overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He joins a position group that includes Drake London, as well as new free agency signings Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus.

Find everything you need to know about Branch below.

Branch's rookie deal is estimated to be $7.09 million in total value, according to OverTheCap.com. He would carry a cap number of $1.28 million in 2026 before topping out at $2.25 million in 2029.

Height: 5-9

Weight: 177

Age: 22

School: University of Georgia

2025 stats: 10 starts out of 14 games played | 81 catches | 811 receiving yards | 10.0 yards per catch average | 6 touchdowns

Honors: Second Team All-SEC (2025), led the SEC in receptions

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Quotes

Kevin Stefanski, Atlanta Falcons head coach: "He really has a great schematic fit, also a great personal fit for what we believe in and how hard he works. Just a player that you can really line up all over the field. If you go back and watch his tape over the course of his different stops and the way he was utilized, I think there's a ton of versatility there. Also, he provides value in the return game, which is no small thing."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: "He's at his best with the ball in his hands. He's elusive and has dynamic long speed. He's also electric as a kick returner. He was a track champion in high school and it shows on the field. Branch can make big plays out of simple throws, which will make him attractive to NFL offensive coordinators."

Ian Cunningham, Atlanta Falcons general manager: "I think you get that when you sit across from Zachariah. You talk to him, you understand what he's about, how passionate he is about this game. He loves this game and he loves to be out there and working in practice. Coaches appreciate those type of guys that bring it every single day."

Read (and see) more

Top Photos | Falcons Select Zachariah Branch in Third Round of 2026 Draft

Check out these photos of Zachariah Branch in action prior to being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) carries on a punt return against Mississippi safety Kapena Gushiken (14) and cornerback Chris Graves Jr. (32) in the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Scenes from the Invesco QQQ Gridiron Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, November 28, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/AMBSE)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 AMBSE
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) tries to avoid a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Austin Peay, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates a touchdown against Mississippi during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1)m carries in the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game against Mississippi in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Scenes from the Invesco QQQ Gridiron Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, November 28, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/AMBSE)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 AMBSE
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs away from Charlotte defensive back Randy Franklin (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Marshall, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs against Mississippi cornerback Chris Graves Jr. (32) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates his touchdown against Alabama during the second half of a Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Mike Stewart/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) jumps over Charlotte linebacker Gavin Willis, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Scenes from the Invesco QQQ Gridiron Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, November 28, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/AMBSE)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 AMBSE
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) carries on a punt return in the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game against Mississippi in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) during an NCAA football game against Marshall on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 45-7. (AP Photo/Mike Buscher)
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Mike Buscher/Copyright 2025. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Scenes from the Invesco QQQ Gridiron Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, November 28, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/AMBSE)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 AMBSE
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) makes a touchdown catch against Mississippi during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
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Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates a touchdown in the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game against Mississippi in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs with the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs with the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs against Mississippi safety Nick Cull (29) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Scenes from the Invesco QQQ Gridiron Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, November 28, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/AMBSE)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 AMBSE
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) appeals for a flag after an incomplete pass against Mississippi linebacker TJ Dottery (6) in the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Mathew Hinton)
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Mathew Hinton
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates a touchdown in the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game against Mississippi in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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