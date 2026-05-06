No Cinderella Story: The making of Harold Perkins Jr.

Because of the timing of the injury, there was significant speculation about whether Perkins would return to LSU for his fourth year or enter the draft despite the rehab ahead.

"In this relatively new era of the NCAA allowing college players to sign lucrative endorsement deals that are often facilitated by their schools," AP reporter Brett Martel wrote in the aftermath of Perkins' injury, "it remains possible, however unlikely, that Perkins could try to improve his draft stock by playing one more college season."

Despite the unlikelihood some thought it may be, that is exactly what Perkins did.

And he did so for a handful of reasons. Early in his career, he was projected as a first-round talent. As his repertoire grew because of 1) what he could do physically, and 2) changes within the defensive scheme at LSU, draft evaluators had a more difficult time placing him. Sometimes versatility and "tweener" status can give pause, even if some value it highly.

Then the injury added another layer of uncertainty. Not in a bad way, per se — many players return to form every year from the same injury at all levels — but it did create further hesitation.

Perkins wanted one more year to show what he could do.

Last season was a big one for Perkins, perhaps even bigger mentally than his first two dynamic performances as a freshman and sophomore. Back then, Perkins was confident. Coming off his injury, last year became about rediscovering that swagger and comfort after the injury had buried it.

"I feel like I gained my confidence back in my knee," Perkins said. "I feel like I did everything I was supposed to do, rehabilitation-wise, for me to have all the confidence in the world I got then and to play."

His final collegiate season, statistically, didn't match his first two. That's expected for many players returning from injuries such as an ACL or Achilles rupture. Doctors and trainers agree that Year 2 is often when things truly click both mentally and physically post-injury.

But in the ways he grew during that lone year, Perkins acknowledged that this part of his journey, while not welcomed, may have been necessary.

"I feel like it went how it was supposed to go," Perkins said. "That's something that I learned while I was (at LSU).