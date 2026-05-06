No Cinderella Story: The making of Harold Perkins Jr.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Harold Perkins Jr.'s journey to the NFL began like that of a movie.
Born into the vibrant world of jazz music, Creole cuisine and tight-knit communities woven together with pride, Perkins' story began in the sticky humidity of New Orleans. He was born there, and his first year of life was a normal one as he grew in the shadows of the Saints.
That is, until Perkins was exactly two weeks away from his very first birthday.
That's when tragedy struck.
In late August 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Perkins' hometown. She destroyed history and families in her wake. Wind blew, levees broke, floodwaters rose.
The story goes that Perkins' mother, grandmother and aunt climbed through two houses to seek refuge in the hallway of a neighbor's home until Perkins' uncle could get to them to evacuate from the city. Perkins' family was one of many forced to relocate to Texas in the aftermath of the storm.
Despite the circumstances that marked his first year of life, Perkins grew and thrived in Cypress, Texas — where the family cultivated their new home. By the time Perkins was embarking on his eighteenth year, on the doorstep of manhood, he was the fourth-best football player in the country. He was No. 1 at his position at that, according to ESPN.
"In the 22 years I've been coaching Texas high school football," Perkins' high school head coach Greg Jones said via The Daily Advertiser in 2022, "he's the best player I've ever had."
Perkins originally committed to Texas A&M. That decision didn't sit right, though, as Perkins itched for something more, something that lingered in the back of his mind. Somewhere like home.
He de-committed, and when it came time to decide where he would take his talents, Perkins said simply: "(I'm) going back home, baby."
So, LSU — back to Lousiana — Perkins went.
In his first two seasons as a true freshman and sophomore, Perkins lit up the college football world. His first year saw the young Louisiana linebacker earn Freshman All-American status via 72 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception stat line. His second year brought much of the same: 75 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.
Entering his third — and what many believed would be his final — college season, Perkins was riding high. With another dominant performance, expectations for the 2025 NFL Draft were that Perkins, because of his versatility, proven track record and eligibility, would be a hot commodity.
Four games into that season, though, those expectations changed.
Going in for a tackle in the fourth quarter of LSU's win over UCLA, pain shot through Perkins' right knee. Helped off the field by medical personnel, tests and an MRI confirmed that Perkins had torn his ACL.