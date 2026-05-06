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No Cinderella Story: The making of Harold Perkins Jr.
From Hurricane Katrina to an ACL injury, the Falcons rookie linebacker arrives hardened and determined, shaped by everything that tried to derail him.
By Tori McElhaney May 06, 2026

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Harold Perkins Jr.'s journey to the NFL began like that of a movie.

Born into the vibrant world of jazz music, Creole cuisine and tight-knit communities woven together with pride, Perkins' story began in the sticky humidity of New Orleans. He was born there, and his first year of life was a normal one as he grew in the shadows of the Saints.

That is, until Perkins was exactly two weeks away from his very first birthday.

That's when tragedy struck.

In late August 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Perkins' hometown. She destroyed history and families in her wake. Wind blew, levees broke, floodwaters rose.

The story goes that Perkins' mother, grandmother and aunt climbed through two houses to seek refuge in the hallway of a neighbor's home until Perkins' uncle could get to them to evacuate from the city. Perkins' family was one of many forced to relocate to Texas in the aftermath of the storm.

Despite the circumstances that marked his first year of life, Perkins grew and thrived in Cypress, Texas — where the family cultivated their new home. By the time Perkins was embarking on his eighteenth year, on the doorstep of manhood, he was the fourth-best football player in the country. He was No. 1 at his position at that, according to ESPN.

"In the 22 years I've been coaching Texas high school football," Perkins' high school head coach Greg Jones said via The Daily Advertiser in 2022, "he's the best player I've ever had."

Perkins originally committed to Texas A&M. That decision didn't sit right, though, as Perkins itched for something more, something that lingered in the back of his mind. Somewhere like home.

He de-committed, and when it came time to decide where he would take his talents, Perkins said simply: "(I'm) going back home, baby."

So, LSU — back to Lousiana — Perkins went.

In his first two seasons as a true freshman and sophomore, Perkins lit up the college football world. His first year saw the young Louisiana linebacker earn Freshman All-American status via 72 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception stat line. His second year brought much of the same: 75 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.

Entering his third — and what many believed would be his final — college season, Perkins was riding high. With another dominant performance, expectations for the 2025 NFL Draft were that Perkins, because of his versatility, proven track record and eligibility, would be a hot commodity.

Four games into that season, though, those expectations changed.

Going in for a tackle in the fourth quarter of LSU's win over UCLA, pain shot through Perkins' right knee. Helped off the field by medical personnel, tests and an MRI confirmed that Perkins had torn his ACL.

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Because of the timing of the injury, there was significant speculation about whether Perkins would return to LSU for his fourth year or enter the draft despite the rehab ahead.

"In this relatively new era of the NCAA allowing college players to sign lucrative endorsement deals that are often facilitated by their schools," AP reporter Brett Martel wrote in the aftermath of Perkins' injury, "it remains possible, however unlikely, that Perkins could try to improve his draft stock by playing one more college season."

Despite the unlikelihood some thought it may be, that is exactly what Perkins did.

And he did so for a handful of reasons. Early in his career, he was projected as a first-round talent. As his repertoire grew because of 1) what he could do physically, and 2) changes within the defensive scheme at LSU, draft evaluators had a more difficult time placing him. Sometimes versatility and "tweener" status can give pause, even if some value it highly.

Then the injury added another layer of uncertainty. Not in a bad way, per se — many players return to form every year from the same injury at all levels — but it did create further hesitation.

Perkins wanted one more year to show what he could do.

Last season was a big one for Perkins, perhaps even bigger mentally than his first two dynamic performances as a freshman and sophomore. Back then, Perkins was confident. Coming off his injury, last year became about rediscovering that swagger and comfort after the injury had buried it.

"I feel like I gained my confidence back in my knee," Perkins said. "I feel like I did everything I was supposed to do, rehabilitation-wise, for me to have all the confidence in the world I got then and to play."

His final collegiate season, statistically, didn't match his first two. That's expected for many players returning from injuries such as an ACL or Achilles rupture. Doctors and trainers agree that Year 2 is often when things truly click both mentally and physically post-injury.

But in the ways he grew during that lone year, Perkins acknowledged that this part of his journey, while not welcomed, may have been necessary.

"I feel like it went how it was supposed to go," Perkins said. "That's something that I learned while I was (at LSU).

"Everybody wants the perfect Cinderella story, but it isn't always like that. It isn't always peaches and cream, you know? My plan when I came to college was to go to the league and graduate in three years. God had other plans for me."

Drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, Perkins comes to Atlanta with a chip on his shoulder put there by the last couple years.

"I feel like I know there isn't 200 people in this draft better than me," Perkins said. "I know that for a fact. But that's what I use as my motivation to go get it."

For Perkins, he may not consider his story to be one of fairy tales or blockbuster hits, but it has the makings of one doesn't it?

A young child born into the storybook world of bayous and jazz music, displaced by a once-in-a-generation storm. A teenager making a name for himself across the country with his physical gifts. A young man coming face to face with an injury that reshaped his expectations.

Now, he's embarking on the next chapter of his story.

How will it end? In a way, that's up to Perkins.

"I'm very realistic with myself," Perkins concluded. "Of course, everybody wants to be a first-round draft pick. Everybody wants to go to No. 1 overall, but that's just not how it goes for everybody. That's one person. You've just got to know that at the end of the day, it (isn't) about where you start, it's about how you finish."

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